Online selling is a godsend — let’s just hope it works in a falling market

The way cattle are sold is changing, with more and more marts responding to the Covid restrictions .

Lockdown I referenced the fact more marts were going online last week as more adapted to the constraints of trying to keep their business viable during this Covid lockdown. That number has further increased with marts such as Delvin in West Meath, New Ross in Wexford and Carrigallen have joined the list, while Gortatlea is planning to do so this week.

The logic for marts choosing to do so is simple:

The technology is available and appears reliable.

The costs are not prohibitive.

With the restrictions likely to operate for far longer than first thought, it's vital to find an efficient method to move meaningful numbers of stock through the system.

The tendering system worked, but it has too many drawbacks. The physical and mental effort plus the time required to make the system work is felt by many to be just not sustainable. The number of stock you can move on a given day does not justify all the time and labour required.

Fundamentally it comes down to numbers and money.

Numbers equals a meaningful commission take, and in the current situation, online selling ticks that very important box for the marts. Not to the same extent that the traditional system does, but it’s a long way ahead of any other option.

Judging by conversations I've had with those currently using the system all sees online selling as a positive, and feels it will be with us in some form when the Covid crisis has past.

One notable effect mentioned by those using the online system is that not only are their numbers up but average prices are up as well.

Shortly after the lockdown began one mart manager in the west said to me, “never have factory prices been so relevant to those buying” — when negotiations were happening on a one-to-one basis, the reference point for price was anchored firmly by the buyer to that week’s factory quote.

The seller was in effect operating in an enclosed bubble. He could take what was being offered or face the prospect of going through the whole tendering process again at a later date in the hope of doing better.

The online system eliminates that issue, opening the bidding up to any number of potential buyers.

Returning to those improved prices: as April slipped into May there was an increase as buyers frustrated with limited access to numbers pushed price boundaries in an effort to take out the opposition in their quest to get numbers.

A number of managers I spoke with over the weekend reckon prices across the board have risen by around €100-120/hd over the last three weeks.

My mini mart reports bear this out, with lighter 350-450kg continental store bullocks now trading from €2.40-2.70/kg and more on occasion.

However, Aberdeen Angus and Herefords bullocks were reported by Maurice Brosnan in Gortatlea to be up 20c/kg to between €2.00-2.15/kg while your good Friesian store is now operating from €1.60-1.75/kg.

The improvement in factory quotes towards the end of last has also obviously helped the trade with 600kg+ bullocks in both Delvin and Kilkenny for example selling from €2.05/kg to €2.27/kg.

I do have one question in relation to online selling: prices. In the spring prices often move rapidly upwards as those with grass to graze push on, but how well would the system work in a falling market or on a cold wet day in November?

Prices for Hereford and Angus type bullocks and heifers at present in this area are averaging €2.00-2.15/kg, up 20c/kg in the last couple of weeks.

Weanlings are also tending stronger, as evidenced by six 260kg Charolais bulls that sold for €2.88/kg — €750/hd.





A good entry of continental-type store cows saw prices top out at €1.94/kg, as in the case of a 655kg Charolais. A 690kg Limousin made €1.88/kg and a 555kg Angus sold for €1.71/kg.

Among the Friesian culls prices ranged from €1.12-1.31/kg, with that top price going to a pair averaging 697kg/hd. Aged bulls sold from €1,140-1,540/hd.





Seamus O'Keeffe reported a strong demand for yearling Hereford and Angus bullocks and heifers, with prices for those from 300kg averaging €1.80-2.00/kg, and €2.05/kg achievable "if they were the real gear".

Prices for Friesian bullocks have started to edge upwards, with last week's sale seeing store types selling from €1.50-1.65/kg.

Cull cow numbers had been badly hit by the lockdown but they also showed signs of recovery here last week.





Thomas Potterton took the decision to moved from a tendering system to online last week, and it "went a dream".

Prices too were also in dreamland as store bullocks under 400kg sold from €1.90/kg to a top of €2.94/kg, as in the case the 350kg Belgian Blue at €1,030.

The good selection of heavy cattle included a 640kg Charolais that sold for €2.26/kg and a 775kg Limousin who made €2.06/kg.





Pick of the prices

€2.94/kg

Was paid for a 350kg Belgian Blue bullock at Devlin





€2.88/kg

Average price paid for six 260kg Charolais bull weanlings at Gortatlea





Kilkenny

Numbers were improved, with the trade for this tender sale also slightly stronger than a week ago.

600kg+ bullocks sold from €1.70-2.10/kg, with forward 500-600kg types also starting at €1.70/kg but seeing a top of €2.45/kg. Lighter bullocks sold from €1.45-2.65/kg.

Beef heifers made €1.90-2.35/kg, with forward heifers averaging €1.70-2.35/kg. Light heifers made €1.50-2.60/kg.

The market for cull cows saw Friesians selling from €1.05-1.41/kg, with continentals making up to €1.79/kg.

Gortatlea

Maurice Brosnan continues to put serious numbers through his hands, but starting this week Gortatlea will also be going live online. “We’ll see how it goes,” Maurice told me.

Prices for Hereford and Angus type bullocks and heifers are averaging €2.00-2.15/kg, up 20c/kg in the last couple of weeks.

Weanlings are also tending stronger, as evidenced by six 260kg Charolais bulls that sold for €2.88/kg — €750/hd.

Ennis

Last Thursday, Clare Marts held a tendering sale that specifically catered for cull cows and aged bulls.

A good entry of continental-type store cows saw prices top out at €1.94/kg, as in the case of a 655kg Charolais. A 690kg Limousin made €1.88/kg and a 555kg Angus sold for €1.71/kg.

Among the Friesian culls prices ranged from €1.12-1.31/kg, with that top price going to a pair averaging 697kg/hd. Aged bulls sold from €1,140-1,540/hd.

Kanturk

Seamus O’Keeffe reported a strong demand for yearling Hereford and Angus bullocks and heifers, with prices for those from 300kg averaging €1.80-2.00/kg, and €2.05/kg achievable “if they were the real gear” .

On the calf side lighter Friesian types sold from €30-60/hd, with stronger ‘farmer’ types making €80-120/hd. Hereford and Angus bulls averaged €250-300/hd, with heifers making €150-250/hd.

Friesian bullocks sold from €1.40-1.60/hd.

Listowel

Prices for Friesian bullocks have started to edge upwards, with last week’s sale seeing store types selling from €1.50-1.65/kg.

Prices being offered from feedlot customers also trended stronger last week, with Barney O’Connell noting that €1.90/kg was now being “freely offered” for both Hereford and Angus bullocks and heifers.

Cull cow numbers had been badly hit by the lockdown but they also showed signs of recovery.

New Ross

Auctioneer Jim Bushe was delighted with a switch to online selling. “We limited our first sale to a smaller number but we will be going full steam ahead from next week,” he told me.

On the prices side Jim said, “you’d be ate alive for light continental bullocks” as their prices averaged €2.40-2.94/kg. A good trade for stronger cattle saw their prices top out at €2.27/kg, while 400-440kg heifers sold from €2.27-2.37/kg.

Well-finished Friesian cull cows were in demand and averaged €1.53/kg.

Delvin

Thomas Potterton moved from a tendering system to online last week, and it “went a dream”.

Prices too were also in dreamland as store bullocks under 400kg sold from €1.90/kg to a top of €2.94/kg, as in the case the 350kg Belgian Blue at €1,030.

Prices for forward bullocks were also strong, with samples including 545kg Anguses at €2.15/kg and 550kg Limousins up to €2.27/kg.

The good selection of heavy cattle included a 640kg Charolais that sold for €2.26/kg and a 775kg Limousin who made €2.06/kg.



