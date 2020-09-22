Numbers ease and prices improve as sun stays out

On the move: The slide in price for Friesian bullocks appears to have halted. Photo: Roger Jones

Last week the mart trade continued to roll along very nicely, although it was noticeable that in some places numbers were a little easier.

That said, there were a smattering of autumn show and sales across the country, all of which had excellent entries and indicated that pride in having the best is as undiminished as it ever was.

At Sixmilebridge, Sean Ryan reported a huge turnout for his special bullock sale. Among the beef types, non-quality-assured stock went for €1.91-2.00/kg, with the best of the quality-assured entries seeing a top of €2.25/kg. Top draw was a 920kg Limousin “with a touch of Belgian Blue in him” that sold for €2,150.

Sean told me he is seeing an element of caution creeping into proceedings: “Brexit is starting to register and men are just that bit more circumspect.”

Sean is one of several people I have spoken to who reckon that it won’t be simple for Britain to access the quantities of food it will require on the world market should it decide to turn its back on its traditional trading partners, be they in Ireland or the EU.

“Where is this excess of food on world markets they hope to tap into?” Sean asked. Sean also pointed out that with the EU’s agricultural policy having been progressively dismantled over the last 20 years, there are no longer beef or butter mountains on the UK’s doorstep.

In the here and now, while numbers in many places are less than might be traditionally expected at this time, they are still considerable.

Last week’s Ringside returns show the trade for bullocks in particular as recovering from the slump the trade experienced two weeks ago.

The fall in numbers last week is partly down to the fact many chose to concentrate on field work.

Lesser numbers meant more demand, with 400-500kg animals in the bullock section generally averaging €8-25/kg higher than two weeks ago. The heavier 600kg+ bullock saw the biggest bounce in price last week, recovering up to 9c/kg or €54/hd of the €60/hd fall he had experienced 14 days ago.

Another effect of the reduction in numbers was that the Friesian bullock, whose price had come under pressure during a run of larger sales, stabilised last week. His overall average in the 600kg+ division rose an impressive 16c/kg or €96/hd to settle at €1.98/kg.

The longer-keep 300-399kg bullock didn’t fare as well, with his average price slipping back by 11c/kg to €1.90/kg. Average Ringside prices for heifers also improved, with the 350-399kg animal up 9c/kg overall to €2.05/kg.

The 400-499kg and 600kg+ heifer moved up 3c/kg to €2.04/kg and €2.08/kg respectively, but the 500-599kg heifer averaged 3c/kg less at €2.04/kg.

In the Know

Kilkenny

In-spec continental bullocks sold well, with Angus bullocks and heifers also in demand.

George Candler reported that the slide in the price of your Friesian bullock seems to have been halted, as evidenced by nine averaging 510kg making €1.71/kg while seven at 335kg did €1.61/kg.

Overall prices in the 500kg+ steer section ranged from €1.50-2.40/kg, with those from 400-500kg making €1.45-2.60/kg.

Beef and forward heifers sold from €1.90-2.45/kg, with stores making €1.60-2.55/kg.

Cull cows were solid with Friesians making 80c/kg to €1.65/kg, while continentals topped out at €2.05/kg.

Sixmilebridge

It was show and sale day for bullocks here, with a very strong entry seeing the tops of those with quality assurance hitting €2.25/kg while your non-quality-assured steer averaged €1.91-2.00/kg.

On the store side prices ranged from €1.95-2.56/kg, with store heifers making €1.90-2.35/kg.

Among the weanling bulls Hereford and Angus operated around the €2/kg mark, while your Belgian Blue cracked on to around €3/kg.

Castlerea

Brendan Egan reported a “flier of a trade” at his annual continental weanling show and sale. Sample prices among the prize winners on the bull side included a 445kg Charolais who sold for €1,440, a 320kg Charolais at €1,250 and a 405kg Limousin at €1,130.

Prize winners among the heifers averaged around €3.20/kg, although one 355kg Charolais left everything else in its wake at €1,490 or €4.20/kg.

In the more commercial heifer section, top-drawer samples from 470kg and up averaged €2.40-2.55/kg

Ballinakill

Numbers here were reported as “good for the time of year”, with store prices averaging up to €100/hd stronger than this time last year, thanks to farmer confidence in the trade.

At Saturday’s sale, heavy bullocks and forward stores averaged €1.95-2.45/kg, with lighter store bullocks making €2.10-2.75/kg.

Beef heifers sold from €1.95-2.35/kg, with stores making €2.05-3.00/kg.

Weanling bulls averaged €2.00-2.85/kg, while weanling heifers were €2.20-3.05/kg. Dry cows sold from €1.10-1.90/kg.

Ballina

Billy Loftus reports that with their stores sold his customers are returning to source weanling replacements. “Your good 320kg Charolais is making €900 at his ease,” he told me. That’s €2.81/kg.

A step back in weight, and maybe a little less in quality your 200-260kg bull seems to be the target of the shipping fraternity, with prices averaging €2.50-2.60/kg.

Northern buyers keen on top-quality heifers for breeding gave up to €1,000/hd over the weight, while your 500-550kg R+ heifer for the beef job has those same men at €1,200-1,250/hd, with plainer types are averaging €2/kg.

Carrigallen

Helen Kells reported a good trade with plenty of farmer activity. Averages in the 200-300kg bull section settled at €2.92/kg, with the top call a 265kg Charolais at €3.43/kg. In the 300-400kg section a 355kg Limousin made €3.35/kg, with the average €2.52/kg, while 400-500kg bulls averaged €2.49/kg.

Among the weanling heifers those from 300-400kg averaged €2.53/kg to a top of €3.07/kg, with lighter lots averaging €2.72/kg. Buoyant Northern demand for good-quality runner heifer calves underpinned a lively trade.

Online Editors