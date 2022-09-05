Numbers drop as rain prompts sellers to hold on a bit longer

Champion pair: These 718kg May 2020-born Aubrac cross bullocks sold for €2,180/hd at Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Heavy rain at this time of year generally prompts farmers to sell stock, but the forecast predicting a deluge for last weekend made many sellers decide to hold off.

Although numbers did remain strong in many marts, they did not reach the levels seen over the last few weeks. In some yards, they dipped considerably on the strength of the medium-term forecast.

After the rainfall — with more predicted — all sides of the trade can breathe a sigh of relief that the country will gradually turn green again.

But the grass won’t be overly plentiful, with the days growing ever shorter and temperatures likely to fall, so I wouldn’t be putting away the round feeder just yet.

As always, the west was least in need of rain, and the likes of Gortatlea, Castleisland and Balla recorded stronger numbers.

Prices in all three places were strong, although Maurice Brosnan in Gortatlea did note that the lighter 350-450kg Friesian and dairy-type stores did ease to €1.60-1.90/kg.

This reflected the national picture, with 300-399kg Friesians averaging €1.59/kg, with 400-499kgs on €1.88/kg.

However, the overall trend among bullocks under 500kg was up last week, with the average to better continental selling for €2.45-2.98/kg, while average to better Herefords and Angus under 500kg sold from €2.13-2.46/kg.

Above 500kg, the fact that those buying are at least as worried about grass supplies as those wishing to sell came into play.

Look at it this way: if you’re buying and maybe having to feed round bales, you’re not going to break the bank.

On the other side if you’re short of grass and maybe also feeding, would consider bringing your 500-599kg bullock home just because he was back 6-9c/kg?

OK, that’s a drop of €30-54/hd in a week but it still means that he was worth €1,180-1,413 on average at €2.36/kg, to a top of €1,653/hd at €2.76/kg.

That may appear a bit glib but when you’re under pressure you sometimes have to make those decisions.

Trade for the 600kg+ bullock for feeding also suffered for the same reasons, but not to the same extent as overall averages only dipped by 2c/kg to €2.51/kg.

Helping to maintain that figure is the continued strength of the factory trade for heavy cattle at marts.

Jim Bushe of New Ross said it was a case of “the bigger the better”; as factory agents went at it all guns blazing for beef, culminating in Jim dropping the hammer on a 790kg Charolais bullock at €2,500.

In the Know – around the marts

New Ross

There were 1,223 animals on offer at Saturday’s sale, with factories competing strongly for beef.

This culminated in a 790kg Charolais bullock making €2,500 as beef bullocks sold from €1,270-1,710/hd over the €/kg.

Tightening numbers of beef heifers took them to €1,070-1,540/hd over the €/kg.

On the store side continental bullocks made €580-1,170/hd over the weight, with Hereford and Angus types €445-970/hd over.

Continental store heifers sold from €490-990/hd over the €/kg, with Hereford €420-810/hd over.

Castleisland

Nelius McAuliffe reported a good trade on Wednesday, with numbers well up at 775, including 150 cull cows.

After a break from buying for a few weeks, feedlots were back in action for 500kg+ Angus, at €2.50-2.75/kg.

On the Hereford side, farmer buyers were dominant, paying €2.40-2.60/kg, while Friesian bullocks sold for €2.10-2.35/kg.

Among the yearlings, 350kg Angus sold to €2.40/k,g with 360kg Herefords making €2.20-2.30/kg.

Friesian cull cows sold for €2.00-2.15/kg, with well-fleshed coloured cow €2.30-2.60/kg.

Kilkenny

At 980 numbers were a little less than the previous week, but George Candler noted that even with the lack of grass, quality was better, with trade also a bit sharper.

Bullocks over 600kg sold for €2.00-3.20/kg, with 500-600kgs making €1.95-3.10/kg.

In the mid-weight section, 400-500kg bullocks sold for €1.70-3.25/kg, with lighter lots €1.50-3.19/kg.

Beef and forward heifers sold from €2.10-2.75/kg, with stores making €1.90-2.70/kg.

Friesian cull cows ranged from 95c/k to €2.40/kg, with continentals €1.40-2.80/kg.

Gortatlea

A very big sale, with 1,370 on offer, including 345 cows, and better animals improved.

Northern buyers were very active, pushing 700kg+ bullocks and heifers up to €2.80-3.30/kg.

With beef strong, prices for stores improved, with the general run of Angus bullocks selling for €2.20-2.60/kg and the tops making €2.70/kg, while Hereford bullocks sold from €2.10-2.50/kg.

Hereford and Angus heifers averaged around 10c/kg below those for bullocks.

The only negative was an easing in prices for 350-450kg Friesians to €1.60-1.90/kg.

Mohill

The west has avoided the near-drought suffered by much of the country in recent weeks, and with grass plentiful in this area, last week’s turnout was down to 150 as farmers chose to hold stock.

450-550kg Charolais bullocks average close to the €3.00/kg mark, while better 450-480kg Angus bullocks and heifers sold a top of €2.80/kg.

Numbers this Saturday will probably be stronger, though, with Darragh overseeing a special store beef and breeding sale.

Ballinakill

Here too numbers were less, with the imminent arrival of much-wanted rain no doubt giving sellers pause for thought.

With numbers back, prices held well, with €3.00/kg the base for many of the better offerings.

Heavy bullocks sold for €2.30-3.15/kg, with forward types making €2.45-3.25/kg, while lighter animals changed hands for €2.30-3.35/kg.

Heifers ranged from €2.25-3.15/kg, with stores making €2.30-3.20/kg.

On the weanling side bulls sold from €2.50-3.40/kg, with heifers making €2.40-3.35/kg, while dry cows sold for €1.55-2.35/kg.

Ennis

An easing in the number of weanlings on offer was understandable following previous week’s show and sale.

The trade held, however, with the tops of the bulls from 260-450kg selling from €3.10-3.69/kg.

On the heifer side, top calls included a 315kg Charolais at €3.24/kg, two 297kg Limousins at €3.02/kg and a 345kg Charolais cross at €3.19/kg.

A 410kg Limousin sold for €2.63 with a 495kg Herford making €2.20/kg.

There was a big turnout of older heifers and cull cows, with the better heifer from 500-755kg making €2.53-3.13/kg, while well-fleshed Friesians culls sold for €1.70-2.35/kg, and many continentals made €2.50-2.80/kg and up to €2.90/kg.