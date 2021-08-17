Numbers don’t add up for weanling export, shippers fear

Figures from the Department of Agriculture show that for the first 31 weeks of 2021, total live cattle exports from the Republic at 197,657 were up 2,521 on the same period for 2020.

The export of high-quality weanlings to the continent is expected to fall off significantly this autumn as prices here are now well above those of Spain, France and Italy.

However, exports to the North for slaughter and further feeding accounted for 46,212 of that, up 38pc on 2020.

Live exports to the EU fell by 4pc, to 144,132, while shipping to non-EU countries collapsed by 38.5pc from 11,887 to 7,313.

Several exporters said weanling prices in Ireland are running at up to 25c/kg above those on the continent as feeders here and in Northern Ireland continue to push the market on the back of Irish and UK beef prices that are far ahead of those available in Europe.

“The figures don’t work for those good weanlings,” said one exporter.

“The factory price of your R/U-grade Charolais is €3.70-3.80/kg in Spain — we’re €4.00+ here. Factory prices here are out of line with Europe, and mart prices follow the factories. That puts prices for your R+/ U grade weanling here at least 25c/kg wrong.”

Asked if he expected to be shipping weanlings this autumn, he said: “Some, but back 70-80pc in numbers on those good weanlings.”

Stephen Hannon of the Aurivo mart group said: “I think the shippers will find it tougher because of the strength of the market, but it’s not cut and dry.

“Factories put a lot of bull finishers to the wall two years ago, meaning there’s now a smaller market, especially for those heavier types.

“And what about that 270-330kg middle-of-the-road bull that used to go to Turkey at €700-740, what’s going to happen to him? He’s my biggest worry.”

Currently the ringside tables show that the average price of a 300kg Charolais or Limousin bull weanling bull as making €2.65/kg, up 12c/kg on this time last year.