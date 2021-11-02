Farming

Non-quality-assured stock ‘pulling the market back’

Moving on: Fortview Rich, owned by John Morrow, of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, sold for €1,750 at the pedigree bull and heifer sale at Carrick-on-Shannon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Moving on: Fortview Rich, owned by John Morrow, of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, sold for €1,750 at the pedigree bull and heifer sale at Carrick-on-Shannon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

Some stock are starting to show the effects of weather, according to William Jones of Ballymahon Mart, although he notes that good bullocks are still selling well.

William expects numbers at marts to tighten from around the middle of this month.

Maurice Brosnan in Gortatlea agrees, saying that some cattle are looking “washed out”, especially among the more belly Friesian types. On the flip side he feels that once numbers tighten over the next few weeks at marts, prices might yet rise after the big surge is over.

