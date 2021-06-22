No let-up as heavy hitters ‘mop up nearly everything’ and and squeeze out traditional farmers

Three’s company: These May 2020-born 350kg Limousin cross made €900 each at Enniscorthy Photo: Roger Jones

Sales numbers varied last week, with some yards reporting bigger offerings, while others noted that continuing silage activity reduced their entries.

What didn’t vary, however, was demand. Michael Harty of Central Auctions in north Tipperary, spoke of the “unnatural want” for stock.

He told me that in relation to the feedlots and bigger grazers, there was no let up. These heavy hitters seemed little concerned with the likes of movements, with batches of even light non-quality-assured bullocks were mopped up.

“Your local farmer wouldn’t touch them, because with three moves, when he’d come to sell in the autumn or whenever they’d then show four, but that didn’t seem to bother some others,” he said.

With the trade so strong and farmers seeing what their cattle are really worth, Michael wonders if it’s time to scrap the factory grid pricing structure and all the aberrations bolted onto it like the movement rule.

He reckoned Friesians alone had risen by almost €100/hd in two weeks, wondering how much further they might go once those restricted by BEAM considerations hit the market.

Jim Bushe of New Ross put the rise in the price of quality store cattle at €100-150/hd in three weeks.

In Ballinakill, prices also surged with forward stores, beef bullocks and heifers hitting €3/kg.

Ronan O’Conner also noted that issues around age and movements have vanished.

“Factory buyers and their agents are very hungry for beef, and no remarks being passed on age or movements. It goes to show what’s going on.”

On a different note, Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea wondered if the industrialisation of the cattle business was squeezing regular farmers out of the game, saying: “The big boys are mopping up nearly everything and I’m seeing less traditional men able to compete.”

That said Maurice said the money being turned by those bigger operators is beginning to travel down the system, with some of his heifers averaging over €3.40/kg, while the better 450-550kg bullocks made €2.50-2.70/kg.

In Kilkenny George Candler noted that the cattle ran out before the money, with those in the 500-600kg bracket selling from €1.95-2.92/kg.

In short the mart trade could be described as breathless, but some farmers are wondering what will happens when it comes to putting cattle into sheds this autumn.

The 500kg+ bullocks’ overall average lifted by 7-13c/kg to settle at €2.30-2.33/kg, with the top quarter €2.59-2.63/kg.

On the heifer side prices for those over 600kg rose 13c/kg to €2.47/kg, with the tops €2.73/kg.

Among the lighter stock, while the better 400-499kg bullock was 7c/kg stronger at €2.64/kg, his overall average was only better by 3c/kg at €2.15/kg.

It was more positive among the lighter heifers, with those from 350-499kg 10-12c/kg better overall.

Read More

Around the marts

Gortatlea

Maurice Brosnan noted that while forward and beef-type cattle continue to break records, “the money is travelling down the system”.

Samples included seven 260kg red Limousin heifers at €3.42/kg, with a selection of single Limousins from 285-324kg making €3.55-3.89/kg.

Bullocks from 450-550kg made €2.50-2.70/kg, while among the bull weanlings four 420kg Limousins made €2.76/kg, with three at 305kg seeing €2.95/kg.

On the heavy side prices showed no sign of slackening, with up to €2.79/kg paid for 600kg+ Angus bullocks, and continental cull cows selling to €2.50/kg.

New Ross

It was similar story here, with Jim Bushe reporting further price rises: “The better store bullock is now €100-150 stronger than two to three weeks ago.”

Beef bullocks sold from €800-€1,240/hd over the €/kg, with beef heifers making €700-1,140/hd over the weight.

On the store side Hereford and Angus stores sold from €400-680/hd over the €/kg, with continentals €550-1,050/hd over the weight.

Hereford and Angus store heifers made €400-610/hd over the weight, with continentals €550-1,005/hd over the €/kg.

Sixmilebridge

Numbers were less but there was no shortage of buyers, with 40pc of the sales going to those online.

On the bullock side samples included a 690kg Angus at €2.40/kg, three 663kg Herefords at €2.31/kg and two 458kg black Limousins at €2.53/kg.

Among the females, the standout performers were a 590kg Belgian Blue heifer at €2.68/kg and a red Limousin cow at €2.66/kg, with the general run of cows selling from €2.00-2.40/kg.

With most of the silage now made, Sean Ryan expects bigger numbers next week — incidentally, his last sale as he retires.

Carraigallen

Numbers were tidier, but with prices “sticking well”, Helen Kells was not complaining.

Samples among the weanling bulls included a 375kg Charolais at €2.85/kg, with a 445kg Charolais making €2.58/kg, while a 275kg Charolais cracked on to €3.05/kg.

On the heifer side choices included 275-355kg Limousins at €2.68-2.83/kg, with the tops from 430-460 making €2.39-2.52/kg.

A cracking calf sale saw the best of 5-7-week-old Charolais bulls sell from €580-640/hd, with the better three-month-old Charolais heifers €520-560/hd.

Listowel

There was a good entry of cull cows, with prices ranging from €1.30-1.60/kg for Friesians, while your continental sold from €1.84-2.20/kg.

Bullock numbers were handy, with Angus, Shorthorn and Herefords all selling from €2.00-2.20/kg; one batch of ten 417kg Friesians averaged €1.82/kg.

Heifer numbers were also not overly big and with the majority either Hereford or Angus; prices ranged from €1.80-2.30/kg.

A selection of 12-15-month Charolais bulls weighing 405-495kg sold from €2.09-2.16/kg.

Mart manager Barney O’Connell said farmers not feedlots were the main drivers overall.

Macroom

The story here was also of reduced numbers, but with farmer confidence high, prices performed well.

Among the Friesians samples included 602kgs at €1,220, 525kgs at €1,100, 435kgs at €900 and 330kgs at €600.

Demand for Angus saw 375kgs make €910 and 487kgs click €1,100, while 542kgs saw the hammer at €1,370.

On the cull cow front prices ranged from around €1.60/kg to €2.00/kg.

Senior staffer Tim McSweeny said that with so many cattle already gone through the system, what remains is seeing “a more than good trade”.

Ballinakill

With no remarks being passed in relation to age or movements on the cards, heavy bullocks sold from €2.05-2.95/kg.

Forward bullocks made €2.10-3.10/kg.

Among the stores, prices ranged from €2.25-3.00/kg, with store heifers making €2.20-3.15/kg.

Beef heifers sold for €2.10-3.00/kg.

On the weanling side bulls sold from €2.10-3.05/kg, with weanling heifers €2.20-3.25/kg.

Dry cows sold from €1.65-2.25/kg, with sucklers making €1,200-2,000/hd.