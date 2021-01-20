New calf-sale system will aid purchase of young shipping stock

Payment for the calves will be handled through the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

A new calf-sale system which aims to streamline the purchase of young shipping-type stock from dairy farms is to be launched later this month.

The novel approach uses a mobile phone app to match the number of shipping-type calves for sale in a particular area to exporter demands, with participating marts acting as both the selling agents and collection centres.

The system is being trialled this spring, with a view to potentially putting it in place on a permanent basis in 2022.

The app, which was designed by ICBF, enables farmers to book in the number of shipping-type calves they have for sale in a given week at their nearest participating mart, explained Tom McCarthy of Bandon Mart.

The calves are graded according to breed, age and condition. The sale price for each grade is based on the level of demand from shippers and average sale prices from the previous week.

Payment for the calves will be handled through the mart, Mr McCarthy said.

It is envisaged that the new system will work in parallel to traditional calf sales, but take place on different days. In this way it will help reduce the pressure on calf sales by shifting a proportion of the export trade away from the sales rings.

More details of the new sales system will be announced later this month, with the trial starting in the middle of February when calf numbers really take off.

Meanwhile, there was a lively start to the calf trade last week, with strong farmer demand for the 200 calves on offer at Bandon Mart.

“The trade really took off to a flier,” Tom McCarthy said.

Friesian bulls of up to three weeks of age made from €65 to €110, with those up to six weeks old making from €120 to €200.

Young Hereford and Angus bulls sold from €250 to €300, with older types making up to €450.

There was brisk demand for Continental bulls, with prices ranging from €360 to €520. Continental heifers generally made from €300 to €450.

Mr McCarthy said shippers generally paid between €60 and €100. They were primarily taking Friesians, with a few Hereford and Angus also being bought.

There were a small number of calves on offer in Kilkenny Mart, with one-month-old Friesian bulls making up to €140.

