More misery as bullock prices plummet by up to €70/head

Indeed, the malaise of two weeks ago spread last week right across the bullock and weanling trade.

In the bullock section prices were back €30-70/hd or 7-12c/kg.

On the weanling side, bulls averaged 10-11c/kg less overall, while among the weanling heifers overall average prices fell by 15-16c/kg.

The only positive returns are to be found in the on the heifer table, where overall averages eased back by just 2c/kg overall.

It doesn't take a genius to work it all out. Poor ground conditions due to the weather, disappointing factory prices and the continuing uncertainty around Brexit hammered the steers, while reduced shipper and farmer activity added to the problems for those on the weanling side.

The biggest fall among the steers came among those poorer types in the 600kg+ section, with the average sale price was back 12c/kg or €72/hd.

The better animal at this weight didn't fare a whole lot better dropping 10c/kg on his previous week's average.

One of the reasons that the heavy bullock is getting clobbered is that there are more of them turning up this October at marts as some finishers choose the mart as opposed to factory road at present.

At a time when factories are struggling to get through the backlog created by the factory blockade, and with a general air of uncertainty hanging over the whole business due to Brexit, marts do offer another option.

Prices at cattle marts have always been governed by factory demand for heavy stock, but in recent years factory and private feedlot buyers have helped put a floor under the price of your 500kg bullock.

This autumn, however, they have been very slow to move, which has not helped either.

Last week your 500kg steer fell back 11c/kg or €55-66/hd on average to settle at €1.76/kg. The 400-499kg bullock suffered the least in the last seven days, falling 8c/kg overall to €1.75/kg while the lighter 300-399kg animal dropped 11c/kg.

And the reason why the heifer trade didn't fare too badly is presumably because those with sheds to fill moved in on the trade.





In the know...

Headford

Bullocks here sold well, although with a bottom average of €1.33/kg poorer-quality lots were not keenly contested.

At the other end of the scale at €2.58/kg were three 457kg top notch Charolais however. Heifers sold from €1.38-2.36/kg, with that top call going to a 385kg Limousin.

Weanling heifers sold from €1.19-2.68/kg, while on the bull side the majority sold from €1.37-2.72/kg. Cull cows sold from €500-1,230/hd.

Blessington

Beef and forward store bullocks sold from €520-805/hd over the €1/kg, with 500kg+ stores making €440-685/hd over the weight.

Lighter stores from 300-500kg made €300-515/hd over their weight.

On the heifer side beef and butcher types made €460-730/hd over the €1/kg. Store heifers over 400kg sold from €360-560/hd over the weight, with lighter heifers selling from €285-460/hd with the weight.

Beef cows made €225-440/hd over the €1/kg, with feeding types trading from €100-220/hd over the weight.

Castlerea

This was a big sale as poor weather continues to dog the trade.

On the plus side, increased farmer activity helped those with quality cattle, while among the weanlings the presence of exporters kept a floor under proceedings, but on both counts poorer quality found the going tough.

Samples among the heifers include: a 405kg Limousin brought €900, with two 420kg Anguses making €890/hd. Top of the bullocks was a 445kg Limousin who crashed over the end line at €1,120 followed by a 525kg Charolais at €1,270 and a 560kg Charolais at €1,310.

Balla

Numbers also continue strong here. Anything of quality found plenty of interest but at a price; anything out of spec, as elsewhere, were a tough trade.

Bullocks under 400kg averaged €2/kg, with the top of the market seeing a 390kg Limousin hitting €2.44/kg. 400-500kg stores averaged €2.01/kg, with the top of the market being a 470kg Limousin that made €2.45/kg.

Heavier bullocks averaged €1.85/kg; 400-500kg heifers averaged €2.01/kg to a top of €2.53/kg, with heavier lots averaging €1.96/kg

Carnew

Trade for the better-conformation stores was reported as strong here, with better store bullocks selling from €350-730 over the €1/kg.

The forward bullock by contrast met a weak trade, with their prices settling at €450-850 over the €1/kg.

Lighter Friesian, Hereford and Angus steers moved away steadily, with the Herefords and Anguses selling from €250 to €570 with the weight.

Beef heifers sold from €440-770/hd over the €1/kg, with continental stores making €210-460 over the weight.

Beef cows made €310-680 over the €1/kg, with stores selling from €100 under the €1/kg to €280 over.

Mohill

Stephen Hannon reported the lighter store heifer a good trade at his recent special sale.

"Men are buying those 450-460kg Charolais heifers at €980-1,020/hd because by the time they come to kill them, maybe this time next year, Brexit will be just a memory," he said.

Out-of-spec heavy stock were difficult, however.

Weanling heifers were also a good trade with 330-350kg Charolais making from €950-960/kg.

Exporters appeared well fit for lighter bulls, with 280kgs making €850/hd. Farmers were keen at €700-750/hd for the slightly lesser animal at 300kg.

Dowra

A slightly smaller sale than previously with the quality animal in both heifers and bull weanlings a better trade. Lesser quality was harder sold, however.

