Mohill Mart: The latest pictures and prices of cattle

FarmIreland.ie

See the trade from Mohill Mart this week in our gallery of pictures - prices and full details of animals with all pictures.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/beef/cattle-mart-trade/mohill-mart-the-latest-pictures-and-prices-of-cattle-36585772.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36585742.ece/34def/AUTOCROP/h342/Aurivo%20Mart%20Mohill%20Monaghan%20Day%20People350.jpg