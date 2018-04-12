Marts trade: Buyers think 'forward' as weather keeps sales on hold

Weather and grass considerations continue to affect the mart trade as those with stock to sell appear to be holding back on numbers thus far.

Michael Harty, manager of both Roscrea and Nenagh, noted that while numbers are still coming, the spring buying frenzy has not yet taken off.

10/4/2018.Ennis Mart Lot Number 18M Weight 380K DOB 20/4/17 Breed LMX Sex M Price €1080 Photo Brian Farrell

"I see those men who I'd describe as your traditional grass finishers turning up watching, chatting having a cup of tea and going home," he said. Why? "Ground conditions," he replied. It's a very obvious thing to say but if the men who traditionally buy your stock are being cagey, wouldn't you be inclined to keep your powder dry until you were sure there was a market?

10/4/2018.Ennis Mart Lot Number 19L Weight 420K DOB 15/8/17 Breed LMX Sex Male Price €1100 Photo Brian Farrell

Scanning down through my mini-mart reports opposite, you will notice that what a majority have in common is that the animal of choice among buyers continues to be the shorter keep forward store. The ringside figures show that average prices of that forward bullock between 500-599kg fell by 5c/kg last week, or from €20-30/hd - but that average fall in my opinion does not lessen the reality that when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash, buyers are focusing on shorter keep stock.

10/4/2018.Ennis Mart Lot Number 366 Weight DOB Breed LMX Sex Bull Calf Price €395 Photo Brian Farrell