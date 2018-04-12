Marts trade: Buyers think 'forward' as weather keeps sales on hold

And we all know what that something is: a prolonged period of dry weather with better temperatures and maybe some sunshine thrown in as a bonus.
Spike
At that point it's fair to assume that mart prices will spike and then spike again as spring buying develops into the traditional spring knock 'em down drag 'em out contest.
In the meantime, the trade remains curiously balanced as one week's gains are negated the following week by either wet or cold weather.
The swings over and back were less last week than previously, with the all-important 600kg+ bullock's overall average staying steady €2.10/kg, while in the heifer section that 600kg animal eased back by just 3c/kg or €18/hd.
However, should the weather not take up I see a serious shortage of Child of Prague statues developing.
Marts Roundup
1 Headford
There were smaller numbers on show here as weather and grass considerations dominated conversations. Dominating ringside was the quality forward animal, with some of the standout examples including a 690kg Charolais who made €2.61/kg and the €2.43/kg achieved by 580kg Angus bullocks. Heifer prices ranged from €1.82-3.15/kg. Bull weanlings sold to a top of €3.21/kg, with €1.76/kg representing the other end of the scale. Prices for weanling heifers hit €2.93/kg off a €2.02/kg base.
2 Listowel
This was a good mixed sale, with Barney O’Connell rating the heifer trade very good at averages from €2.10-2.20/kg for the lighter 280-320kg animal. In the bullock section your choices included batches of 513-520kg Aberdeen Angus who ranged from €2.00-2.14/kg. If you wanted something a little heavier but staying traditional, there were seven 526kg Herefords at €2.10/kg while six at 606kg made €2.02/kg. You can’t get more traditional than you Friesian bullock and while their prices did hit the €1.80/kg mark, ten that averaged 506/kg looked went for €1.62/kg.
3 Kilrush
Calf numbers held up well here as did farmer and shipper demand. Friesian bulls for shipping sold from €50-130/hd, while the heavier farmer type Friesian hit a top of €170/hd. Continental bull calves made up to €400/hd while Hereford and Angus types sold from €130-300/hd. Despite weather worries, the bullock trade held steady with better Friesian types from 415-489kg making €1.84-1.91/kg. If you had a colour licence €2.52/kg got you that 440kg Limousin, while among the heifers €2.59/kg was where the bidding settled on a 405kg Limousin while €1.76/kg saw two 440kg Friesians find a new home.
4 Roscrea
While the good forward bullock is the animal of choice for buyers at present, Michael Harty said of the general perception of mart numbers: “Anecdotally the belief is that mart sales have been smaller all year, but that like the weather will change.” Prices for those forward stores here included nine 537kg Aberdeen Angus at €2.18/kg with five 595kg Herefords making €2.13/kg. Among the lighter stores were two 430kg Simmental bullocks who sold for €2.38/kg.
5 Tullow
The forward store bullock was also the top draw here. Heavy stores suitable for grass sold from €1.85 for Friesians to €2.60/kg for the better continental. The forward butcher-type heifer was an equally good trade selling from €1.95-2.35/kg. A lively demand for the lighter heifer saw prices range from €2.00 for Hereford and Angus types to €2.80/kg for continental types, with exceptional quality making up to €3.00/kg. Friesian cull cows sold from €150-200/hd over the €/kg while the better-fleshed continental types made from €300-750/hd with the €/kg. Friesian calves were improved by €10-20/hd, with shipping types making from €70-120/hd. Hereford and Angus bulls sold from €180-300/hd, while Hereford and Angus heifers made from €130-250/hd.
6 Ballinrobe
Again it was the forward animal who commanded the greatest attention here. While a 560kg Charolais bullock could reasonably expect to make €2.59/kg, the €2.56/kg achieved by a 515kg Angus bullock is real top-drawer stuff. Among the heifers, quality counted, with a 335kg Aberdeen Angus clicking top spot at €3.12/kg. Further up the weights we find a 435kg Charolais X at €2.67/kg while a 605kg Limousin clicked €2.34/kg. Top price in the weanling bull section went to a 325kg Belgian Blue X at €3.29/kg, while top of the heifer price table was a 365kg Limousin X who made €3.05/kg.