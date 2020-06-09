Farming

Marts roundup: numbers back but demand up

Timmy Flavin, left and Jack OCarrol following Strict New measures of Covid19 two meter distances and fewer buyers allowed to participate in the auctions at Mondays weekly sale of calves and weanlings, introduced at Castleisland Mart on Monday 8th June, following the opening of Phase 2 Government guidelines. Castleisland Mart also introduced Mart Eye technology to allow it to expand its sales to a broader client base.

Martin Coughlan

Kilkenny

Numbers were down here, with George Candler also reporting “a more challenging” trade as concerns about grass availability among buyers hurt prices.

In the 600kg+ bullock section, prices averaged from €1.70-2.10/kg, with those from 500-600kg making €1.80-2.45/kg. Your 400-500kg store sold from €1.60-2.45/kg, with lighter steers making up to €2.40/kg.