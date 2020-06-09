Marts roundup: numbers back but demand up

Kilkenny

Numbers were down here, with George Candler also reporting “a more challenging” trade as concerns about grass availability among buyers hurt prices.

In the 600kg+ bullock section, prices averaged from €1.70-2.10/kg, with those from 500-600kg making €1.80-2.45/kg. Your 400-500kg store sold from €1.60-2.45/kg, with lighter steers making up to €2.40/kg.

Among the heifers beef and forward types sold from €1.80-2.35/kg, with lighter types making €1.70-2.50/kg. Friesian cull cows sold from €1.00-1.40/kg, with continentals making €1.25-2.05/kg.

New Ross

Numbers were also easier here but stronger demand saw a “lively trade”.

Beef bullocks sold from €620-1,025/hd over the €1/kg. Heavy Friesian bullocks averaged €380-520 with the weight. Continental stores sold from €470-720 over the €1/kg, with Hereford and Angus types making from €335-530 over.

Strict New measures of Covid19 two meter distances and fewer buyers allowed to participate in the auctions at Monday's weekly sale of calves and weanlings, introduced at Castleisland Mart on Monday 8th June, following the opening of Phase 2 Government guidelines. Castleisland Mart also introduced Mart Eye technology to allow it to expand its sales to a broader client base.

Light Friesian stores sold from €125-330 over the weight. Continental store heifers made €475-710 with the €1/kg, with Angus and Hereford types averaging €325-480 with the weight, while beef heifers sold from €545-880/hd over the €1/kg.

Gortatlea

Among those “winning” at present are the men with the better “tight-bodied forward continental cows”, according Maurice Brosnan.

Driven on by online buyers from north of the border, their prices here reached €2.21/kg.

Those same men also bid a 670kg O-grade Angus bullocks into €1,410 or €2.10/kg, while 400-500kg Angus bullocks averaged around €2/kg, with your nice continental bullock at this weight selling from €2.20-2.30/kg.

Strong demand among shippers and farmers saw Angus bull calves range from €210-220/hd, with the tops seeing €250/hd.

Roscrea

“There’s no guarantee cattle will be cheaper or dearer. But the drought has taken its toll, plus a lot of men have their cattle bought,” said Michael Harty on how the market may change once marts re-open.

Prices among the bullocks included two 335kg Limousins at €800/hd; a further four 418kg Limousins averaged €900/hd, with a 535kg Charolais making €1,090.

Among the heifers the selection included one 505kg Charolais at €1,130, with another at 460kg seeing €1,130 — all of which left me wondering about that 530kg Limousin at just €1,030.

Mohill

Stephen Hannon reported a shade less in numbers with trade “good enough”, with your good 400kg weanling bull coming into €1,000-1,050/hd.

On the weanling heifer side the good one was capable of €2.80/kg, with Stephen saying that the “really smart one” made up to €3/kg.

The issue of age is always a consideration with prices here for 500kg stock which could be pressing on towards or above 30 months, ranging from €1,100-1,150.

Ennis

Gerry Finnerty reckons that once the marts get into full swing online sales will continue. Last week a share of the star performers online here were in the cull cow bracket, with Northern online buyers very active.

Gerry reported heavy well-fleshed culls to be very solid at prices from €1.70-1.90/kg, with feeding cows €1.50-1.65/kg.

On the heifer side those suitable for feeding averaged €2.00-2.15/kg.

Kilmallock

Averages here in the 300-399kg bullock section saw the better one settling at €2.14/kg, with those of lesser quality coming into €1.45/kg.

In the 400-499kg division your better animal averaged €2.11/kg, with those in the bottom quarter averaging €1.49/kg.