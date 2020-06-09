Marts roundup: numbers back but demand up

| 12.4°C Dublin
Premium
Kilkenny
Numbers were down here, with George Candler also reporting “a more challenging” trade as concerns about grass availability among buyers hurt prices.
In the 600kg+ bullock section, prices averaged from €1.70-2.10/kg, with those from 500-600kg making €1.80-2.45/kg. Your 400-500kg store sold from €1.60-2.45/kg, with lighter steers making up to €2.40/kg.
Among the heifers beef and forward types sold from €1.80-2.35/kg, with lighter types making €1.70-2.50/kg. Friesian cull cows sold from €1.00-1.40/kg, with continentals making €1.25-2.05/kg.
New Ross
Numbers were also easier here but stronger demand saw a “lively trade”.
Beef bullocks sold from €620-1,025/hd over the €1/kg. Heavy Friesian bullocks averaged €380-520 with the weight. Continental stores sold from €470-720 over the €1/kg, with Hereford and Angus types making from €335-530 over.
Light Friesian stores sold from €125-330 over the weight. Continental store heifers made €475-710 with the €1/kg, with Angus and Hereford types averaging €325-480 with the weight, while beef heifers sold from €545-880/hd over the €1/kg.
Gortatlea
Among those “winning” at present are the men with the better “tight-bodied forward continental cows”, according Maurice Brosnan.
Driven on by online buyers from north of the border, their prices here reached €2.21/kg.
Those same men also bid a 670kg O-grade Angus bullocks into €1,410 or €2.10/kg, while 400-500kg Angus bullocks averaged around €2/kg, with your nice continental bullock at this weight selling from €2.20-2.30/kg.
Strong demand among shippers and farmers saw Angus bull calves range from €210-220/hd, with the tops seeing €250/hd.
Roscrea
“There’s no guarantee cattle will be cheaper or dearer. But the drought has taken its toll, plus a lot of men have their cattle bought,” said Michael Harty on how the market may change once marts re-open.
Prices among the bullocks included two 335kg Limousins at €800/hd; a further four 418kg Limousins averaged €900/hd, with a 535kg Charolais making €1,090.
Among the heifers the selection included one 505kg Charolais at €1,130, with another at 460kg seeing €1,130 — all of which left me wondering about that 530kg Limousin at just €1,030.
Mohill
Stephen Hannon reported a shade less in numbers with trade “good enough”, with your good 400kg weanling bull coming into €1,000-1,050/hd.
On the weanling heifer side the good one was capable of €2.80/kg, with Stephen saying that the “really smart one” made up to €3/kg.
The issue of age is always a consideration with prices here for 500kg stock which could be pressing on towards or above 30 months, ranging from €1,100-1,150.
Ennis
Gerry Finnerty reckons that once the marts get into full swing online sales will continue. Last week a share of the star performers online here were in the cull cow bracket, with Northern online buyers very active.
Gerry reported heavy well-fleshed culls to be very solid at prices from €1.70-1.90/kg, with feeding cows €1.50-1.65/kg.
On the heifer side those suitable for feeding averaged €2.00-2.15/kg.
Kilmallock
Averages here in the 300-399kg bullock section saw the better one settling at €2.14/kg, with those of lesser quality coming into €1.45/kg.
In the 400-499kg division your better animal averaged €2.11/kg, with those in the bottom quarter averaging €1.49/kg.
Online Editors