Marts: Reasons to be cheerful despite latest cattle price drops

Another comment I heard more than once over the last week was that those lighter cattle down around €1.00-1.30/kg "have to be value".

Tim is right. What the weather does between now and the middle of November will be crucial.

5/Sept/2018 Elphin Mart Heifers. Lot Number 5B Weight 553Kg DOB 1/3/17 Breed CH Sex Heifer Price €1640 Photo Brian Farrell

Maurice is also right. We are looking at a situation for a lot cattle farms that this winter could well start from a position that will make it at a minimum of six weeks shorter than the 2017/18 winter.

And yes, those lighter cattle could be value. At the very least they might allow some to stock their farms very cheaply, providing they can sustain the long keep.

There are two ways of looking at the figures.

One is of a trade lacking confidence; the other is of a market adjusting itself to take account of possible future difficulties.

Last week's price falls among the bullocks work out as follows:

The 300-399kg section was back by 9c/kg - €28-36/hd - while the overall average in the 400-499kg division eased by 6c/kg, or €24-30/hd.

Among the forward 500-599kg bullocks, prices fell by 4c/kg, or €20-24/kg, while the 600kg+ animal was down by 3c/kg or €18/hd. The trend is obvious: the lighter the animal the greater the reduction.

Looking back to this time last year we find another trend - a trend I feel shows that despite all the concern there is over fodder, the mart price of the forward and factory bullock is being led by the factory price rather than concerns over feed.

Last week, factory prices ranged from €3.85-3.90/kg, compared to €3.75-3.85/kg this time last year.

Now compare last week's mart prices for bullocks.

This time last year the overall average price of the 500-599kg bullock was €1.97/kg - exactly the same as it was last week - while the 2017 price at this time for the 600kg+ bullock was €1.95/kg, compared to last week's average of €1.96/kg.

Those bullocks under 500kg, however, are suffering as buyers factor in the longer keep and high fodder and feed prices.

Last week the average price of your 300-399kg bullock was €1.73/kg, while this time last year it was €2.04/kg; that's a €93-124/hd difference.

In the 400-499kg section the difference is 20c/kg, €1.79kg compared to €1.99/kg: €80-100/hd less.

The trend remains, the lighter the animal, the more the pain.

Marts Roundup

1 Kilrush

The story here was of bigger numbers of younger stock and cull cows helping to push up the overall turnout. There was also a show of aged bulls, mainly Friesians, who sold to a top of €1.61/kg. On the bullock side, six 349kg Hereford Xs saw the hammer at €1.83/kg, while among the continentals €2.27/kg would have got you a 510kg Limousin, with his lighter 315kg brother clicking €2.57/kg. Trade for cull cows saw an 800kg Friesian make €1.33/kg with a 595kg Limousin scoring €1.55kg. Best of the heifers was a 365kg Limousin who hit €2.40/kg.

2 Ennis

Trade for quality stock held well with forward cattle continuing strong. Plainer stock were a difficult proposition. Five 568kg Charolais scored €2.60/kg, two batches of five and six Limousins weighing from 486-530kgs sold from €2.63-2.65/kg, and a 695kg Charolais made €2.47/kg. There was a noticeable greater mix of Friesian and continental cull cows on show with the prices ranging to €1.96/kg.

3 Baltinglass

There was also a bigger sale here, with, as elsewhere, the better animal continuing to perform once he or she ticked the boxes on age and conformation. Among the sample bullock prices was a 35-month 805 kg Hereford who clicked €1,690 and a 14-month 505kg Charolais who made €1,100.

4 Maam Cross

Prices here saw bullocks average €2.27/kg to a max of €2.35/kg as paid for a 16-month-old 438kg Charolais. Top price among the heifers went to a 19-month 590kg Charolais at €2.73/kg. The average price among the heifers worked out at €1.96/kg. Bull weanlings averaged €2.10/kg with a seven-month-old 464kg Charolais the top scorer at €2.68kg. Dry cows averaged €1.37/kg to a max of €1.80/kg

5 Macroom

Prices here did see poorer stock squeezed but in the weanling ring the top of the market ran from €2.40-2.50/kg while better Hereford and Angus bulls sold from €2.00-2.10/kg. The better Friesian bullock was capable of €1.75/kg, while the less good one fared out at around €1.30/kg. Herford heifers saw a top of €1.80-1.85/kg.

6 Kilkenny

This was the biggest sale here this year. George Candler rated forward stores and beef as “steady”. However, George also commented that potential feed shortages was making finding customers for bullocks and heifers under 380kg “difficult”, especially if there was an obvious dairy influence. Prices saw the 600kg+ bullock make €1.65-2.45/kg, with forward stores from 500kg up averaging €1.55-2.55/kg; 400-500kg stores made €1.40-2.60/kg, with those under 400kg making €1.20-2.00/kg. Friesian cull cows sold from €1.00-1.87/kg, with continental cows making €1.25-2.05/kg.

7 Carnew

This was a large sale, and while plainer dairy type cattle continued to be a difficult trade, the better beef and forward stores sold well. Beef and forward store bullocks sold from €580-1,040/hd over the €/kg, while beef heifers made €530-840/hd with their weight. Among the lighter stores, continental types made €430-840/hd with the €/kg, while Angus and Hereford stores made €220-650/hd with the €/kg. Friesian bullocks sold from €100-580/hd with the weight. Hereford and Angus heifers made €180-440/hd with the €/kg. Store cows sold from €100/hd under to €380/hd over the €/kg.

