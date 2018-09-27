Marts: Ploughing muddies the waters but trade steady

The Ploughing dominated farming affairs last week. Did this year's Ploughing affect the cattle trade as it has done in the past? In a word, yes. Although marts in the extreme west appeared less affected.

So how much credence do you put in mart averages for a week when numbers appear to be artificially low?

Exactly the same as if the event never happened.

The mart trade is affected by numerous factors - numbers, international trade, factory prices - so we just have to accept that the Ploughing is just another variable.

Overall, the trade for both bullocks and heifers last week - while showing various up and down movements across different weight divisions - could best be described as steady.

We will assess the bullock trade first. The 300-399kg division continued to recover last week, with the overall average gaining 3c/kg. The top quarter animal pushed on 8c/kg or from €24/hd to €32/hd.

Worryingly, however, the bottom quarter animal here slipped back 2c/kg. I say worryingly because two weeks ago, when the overall average of your 300-399kg bullock bounced 18c/kg or €54-72/hd, the poorer quality animal in this division rose just 3c/kg. And last week it gave back 2c/kg of that rise when everything else around it pushed up again.

Looking at the poor quality animals in more detail, Friesians averaged 0.94c/kg last week or €282-375/hd, Herefords or Angus at €1.29/kg or €387-515/hd, with your poorer Continental averaging €498-662/hd at €1.66/kg.