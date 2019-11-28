Marts: Minor rally in prices for Angus and continental store stock

Down in Dingle, mart manager Neilius McAuliffe noted that Aberdeen Angus types continue to attract buyers leading to improved prices with upwards of €1.80-1.90/kg now becoming more common.

In Castlerea, increased farmer activity resulted in stronger prices for stock in general, while demand for breeding heifers from the suckler men saw their prices move considerably.

"Prices have recovered and there was a bit more bite about the trade today with farmers needing animals and facing the prospect of smaller sales as the year winds down," said George Chandler of Kilkenny Mart.

Some mart mangers commented that stock which have been held outside are now showing the effects of the weather, but other marts saw a share of stock that had obviously been housed.

Regardless of physical appearance, bullock prices remained steady last week, while the trade for heifers bounced very nicely.

The biggest movers on the bullock side last week was the 400-499kg store up 6c/kg or €24-30/hd.

Both the 500-599kg forward store and the light 300-399kg store moved up by 1c/kg on average.

This increase came not from better performances in the top quarter animal, but from increased demand among those lesser types in both divisions - 3c/kg in the 300-399kg section and 5c/kg ncrease in the price of those lesser types in the 500-599kg section.

The mart trade is never as cut and dried as the factory side.

On the factory side you are paid for the exact amount of kilos of beef on the scales, while on the mart side prices are calculated by those buying based on the perceived conformation of the animal in question, the animals' possible future weight potential.

The only exact figure in the whole equation is the weight on the scales.

And it's how some selling manage that weight that had me smiling at the weekend.

A manager, who wished to remain nameless commented: "There's nothing like the round bale to make a bullock weigh like lead," as he went down through a list of breeds weights and prices.

Factory bullocks

Returning to the price averages among the bullocks, the lack of any concrete movement on factory bullock prices saw the overall price of your 600kg+ steer slip by 2c/kg to €1.70/kg.

This was driven largely by a fall of 5c/kg to €1.38/kg in the overall price of the Friesian at this weight. Not helping those Friesians' cause is the fact many continue to be 30 months plus.

The heifer trade by comparison was a different animal last week.

A combination of farmer fatteners and feedlot buyers were added to by a cadre of men intent on sourcing good breeding stock.

The result of all this activity saw overall average prices from 350-599kgs rise by 6-9c/kg, with the better animal in each of the three weight divisions effected averaging from 8-13c/kg better.

The heavy factory 600kg+ heifer remained at €1.82/kg overall last week, with the better animal at this weight also continuing steady at €2.13/kg.

In the know...

Blessington

Trade here was steady, reflecting the reality that as the year pushes on some sheds still have to be filled. Beef and forward bullocks sold from €560-860 over the €1/kg. Store bullocks over 400kg sold from €400-625 over the weight, with lighter lots making €310-515 over the €1/kg. Beef heifers made €460-740 over their weight, with 400-500kg types making €370-525 over the weight. 300-400kg heifers sold from €300-465 over the €1/kg.

Castlerea

There was a gradual rise in prices here, with breeding heifers in especially strong demand.

Sample prices from the heifer ring include a 400kg Charolais at €985, with a 475kg Charolais seeing €1,220, while among the Limousins you had 550kgs making €1,430 and 530kgs at €1,385.

The bullock was also stronger, as proved by 495kg and 500kg Limousins who made €1,170 and €1,225 respectively. Those with a bent for the heavier lots held steady with a 700kg Charolais seeing €1,475.

Carnew

While some are writing off the suckler industry, those with skin in the game are not afraid to put their money where their mouths are.

Here, an entry of 60 sucklers and 240 weanlings saw a full clearance. Cows with calves at foot sold from €900-1,470/hd, while in-calf cows made €850-1,360/hd.

Weanling bulls over 400kg sold for €790-1,060/hd, with lighter bulls averaging €580-990/hd. Weanling heifers under 400kg made €450-870/hd, while one exceptional 414kg Limousin clicked €1,700.

Corrin

Trade was improved with light store bullocks averaging €150-415 over the €1/kg, with those from 400-500kg making €260-650 over the

weight.

Forward stores sold from €270-500 over the €1/kg, while beef types made up to €550 over the €1/kg. Sample prices included two 495kg Limousins at €1,140/hd and 10 Aubracs at €1,000.

Ennis

Weanling numbers here have started to ease as we head towards the final straight of 2019.

Trade, however, was improved by €20/hd, with some quality lots attracting serious interest as shippers moved their focus to the top end of the market.

Among those stronger prices on the bull side were three 252kg Charolais who made €3.30/kg, a 400kg

Charolais at €2.77/kg and a 290kg Charolais at €2.96/kg.

Best among the heifers was a 305kg Charolais that raised the green flag at €2.90/kg, followed by a 320kg Limousin at €2.84/kg, while two 317kg Charolais rounded out at €2.72/kg.

Dowra

With numbers continuing strong and farmers still anxious to fill out their remaining winter quotas, prices were improved with Limousins and Charolais the main beneficiaries.

Among the weanling heifers, some of the more standout prices included a 375kg Limousin at €1,080, a 325kg Charolais at €950, and a 290kg Limousin at €775.

Among the store bullocks under 500kg you had a 475kg Charolais at €1,055 followed by a 495kg Limousin at €1,040.

However, allowing for the potential of factory bonuses and a possible quicker turnaround time, was that 485kg Angus at €980 a better buy?

Mountbellew

Increased numbers, a brisk trade and improved quality was the story here.

The better-quality Charolais and Limousin bullock averaged €1.93-2.24/kg.

On the heifer side samples included a 445kg Limousin at €1.97/kg, with a 505kg Charolais returning €1.85/kg.

The weanling trade saw a 385kg Charolais bull clicking €2.17/kg, while a selection of 280-285kg Limousins sold from €2.56-2.66/kg.

The weanling heifer trade was also stronger with prices from €2.20-2.30/kg not uncommon among the better offerings between 320-385kg.

