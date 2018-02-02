Marts: Cattle prices steady despite cull cow influx
Last week appears to have been a largely positive week for those with cattle to sell at the marts.
There were reports that numbers were swelled in some places by farmers offloading stock in advance of potential issues with fodder, but in general those with cattle to sell met a fairly positive trade.
The one factor that nearly every mart commented on was the continuing large turnout of cull cows with some marts reporting that a third to half of all animals presented were cows.
While you might think that bigger numbers of dairy discards might affect the prime trade in some fashion, it has to be remembered many of those involved in the cull cow business are specialist fatteners or dealers.
Movements
In short, your good bullock or heifer need not worry too much about what these aged ladies make or how her price might affect their trade overall.
It's a different story, of course, when you get down to the factory end of the business.
The bullock table shows some serious upward movements, especially at the lighter end of the scale with the 300-399kg animal up on average 12c/kg or from €36-48/hd.