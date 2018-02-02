Farm Ireland
Marts: Cattle prices steady despite cull cow influx

The one factor that nearly every mart commented on was the continuing large turnout of cull cows with some marts reporting that a third to half of all animals presented were cows
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. WINNER OF SHOW, Derry Rothwell from Tinahely with the champion of the show, also pictured is Alan Mooney Ensor O’Connor solicitors (Sponsor) and on left is John Jordan from Carnew Mart. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Pictured are Harold Young, Paula Shannon and Nichols Redmond. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Pictured is Gussie Connick from Rathgarogue, Co Wexford and Edward Boyhan from Portarlington, Co. Laois. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Pictured is auctionee David Quinn with his son Robert during the sale. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Lot No. 169, Breed LM. DOB 05/05/16 - 25/05/16. Weight Recorded 696KG. Price € 1650. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Pictured are judges Michael and Tommy Cody, judging the cattle. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Pictured is Tommy Cody and Nichols Redmond, moving cattle to the ring. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Pictured is Myles Lambert auctioneer during the calf sale. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Lot No. 149, Breed AA. DOB 01/03/16. Weight Recorded 684KG. Price € 1350. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Lot No. 139, Breed LM. DOB 18/08/15. Weight Recorded 596KG. Price € 1200. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Lot No. 150, Breed BB. DOB 27/09/16. Weight Recorded 572KG. Price € 1130. Picture: Patrick Browne
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Patrick Browne
In early for the mart in Tullow. Today 26 jan was the first show and sales for bulls, in the photo lL/R Anthony and Des Griffin, John Murphy Tullow Mart, Jim Noonan, and Kyran O Byrne Tullow Mart. Photo Roger Jones.
Spreading the sawdust in the ring for the show and sales day in Tullow mart eas Barry Esmonde. Photo Roger Jones.
Chaps at the mart in Tullow were P J Barron, Tom Farrell, and Mick Byrne. Photo Roger Jones.
Waiting on the breakfastat the mart in Tullow were L/R Martin Doyle, Thomas Bolger, Mick Cody Judge on the day, Jim Lennon Borris. Photo Roger Jones.
It all starts here in the check in area of the tullow mart. Reading the numbers and checking the cards. Photo Roger Jones.
Such an important job at any mart is the washing of the transport vehicle. Photo Roger Jones.
Hotting up a little as loads of cattle make their way through check in area at Tullow mart. Photo Roger Jones.
Delivering cattle to the mart and hay for Kerry. This was a double job lorry driver. Photo Roger Jones.
A big bull in the ring. Lot no 2000. Breed Charl,DOB 13/03/13. Weight 1150. Price 1850. Photo Roger Jones.
This is a big animal on the way into the mart. Photo Roger Jones.
Lot no 27 . Breed Lmx. Weight 790kg. DOB 18/03/16. Price 2040. Photo Roger Jones. 3 Place Best Continental Factory Type Bullock.
First Prize winners,Best Group of 2 or more Continental Factory type Bullocks Lot 8 Pat Nolan.Lot no 8. 3off. Breed LMX. Weight 820kg. DOB, 24/02/16 Price 2130. Photo Roger Jones.
Best Continental factory type bullock sponsored by AIB Tullow ,Co Carlow.Photo John Murphy tullow mart, Shane Dunican AIB Tullow, Jordan Leyborough. Photo Roger Jones.
lot no 30. Breed LMX. Weight 800Kg. DOB 22/03/16. Price 2140. Photo Roger Jones.
Thomas Phelan from Kilkenny with his 2nd placed Best Single Continental Store Bullock class.Lot no 198. Breed Lmx. DOB 1/11/17 Weight 680kg. Price 1700.Photo Roger Jones. DOB11/01/17
Winner of the best Single conintental Store Bullock. Ita and Andrew Kinsella. Photo L/R Thomas Cody Judge .Andrew, Martin, Ita and little Ciaran Kinsella. Photo Roger Jones.,
Judges on the day at Tullow Mart were father and son Michael and Thomas Cody . Photo Roger Jones.
Three generations .Pat Corrigan, Andrew Corrigan and Dermot Corrigan at Tollow Mart. Photo Roger Jones.
A very important job at every mart. Patrick Kavanagh from borris washes out the livestock trailer. Photo Roger Jones.
First of the bullocks making its way to the pen at Tullow Mart show and sale. Photo Roger Jones.
Top job at any Mart where money comes and goes. In the office at Tullow Mart were Elizabeth O Connor and Kyran O Byrne. Photo Roger Jones.
Ray and Emma Sparkes at the show and sale of beef and store bullocks. Photo Roger Jones.
On the top seat at Tullow Mart were Lauren Cassidy and John Doyle. Photo Roger Jones.
Good prices at Tullow Mart will cause a smile. Teresa and Cian Jackson. Photo Roger Jones.
Reading the entry competition was Jim Lennon from Borris. Photo Roger Jones.
One of the top prices at Tullow Calf sale, Lot no 815 Lim Bull Jan 18 made 365.Numbers are rising week to week. Photo Roger Jones.
Martin Coughlan

Last week appears to have been a largely positive week for those with cattle to sell at the marts.

There were reports that numbers were swelled in some places by farmers offloading stock in advance of potential issues with fodder, but in general those with cattle to sell met a fairly positive trade.

The one factor that nearly every mart commented on was the continuing large turnout of cull cows with some marts reporting that a third to half of all animals presented were cows.

While you might think that bigger numbers of dairy discards might affect the prime trade in some fashion, it has to be remembered many of those involved in the cull cow business are specialist fatteners or dealers.

Movements

In short, your good bullock or heifer need not worry too much about what these aged ladies make or how her price might affect their trade overall.

It's a different story, of course, when you get down to the factory end of the business.

The bullock table shows some serious upward movements, especially at the lighter end of the scale with the 300-399kg animal up on average 12c/kg or from €36-48/hd.

Several mart mangers emphasised to me over the weekend that they are seeing very significant interest in better suckler-reared stock translate into stronger prices for the better conformation animals.

The ringside figures show that the biggest movers on both the bullock and heifer tables below 600kg were at the top end of the quality stakes.

Top end bullocks in the 300-399kg weight category rose 24c/kg to €2.74/kg which left their prices sitting between €822-1,093/hd.

In the 400-499kg section, bigger numbers of poorer quality cattle saw the bottom quarter average price drop by 4c/kg which led to the overall average price slipping by 1c/kg yet the price of the better bullock again pushed on this time by 7c/kg.

That 7c/kg gain pushed his average to €2.64/kg giving a price spread of €1,056-1,317hd.

It's a similar story in the 500-599kg section with bigger numbers of lesser quality holding the overall average increase to just 5c/kg when the average increase in the price of the better bullock was 10c/kg.

Among the more factory type stock, 600kg+ bullocks' gains were more muted due to apprehension caused by recent factory price pulls with averages across the board only improving by 1-3c/kg.

In the heavy heifer section averages fell 3-10c/kg while overall heifer price averages in the other weight categories edged cautiously upwards by between 1-8c/kg.


