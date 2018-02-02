Marts: Cattle prices steady despite cull cow influx

There were reports that numbers were swelled in some places by farmers offloading stock in advance of potential issues with fodder, but in general those with cattle to sell met a fairly positive trade.

The one factor that nearly every mart commented on was the continuing large turnout of cull cows with some marts reporting that a third to half of all animals presented were cows.

While you might think that bigger numbers of dairy discards might affect the prime trade in some fashion, it has to be remembered many of those involved in the cull cow business are specialist fatteners or dealers.