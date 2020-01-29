Martin Coughlan: Strong mart prices means believing in factory prices

Or is it simply that with mart numbers relatively small and with feedlot buyers anxious to restock, the whole trade is being tilted off centre?

Or a belief that there is real potential this year as factory prices edge upwards and that if you're not in you can't win?

It's a widely held view in the trade. Yet for those buying there has to be some logic. Is it fear that as the spring opens up, the mart trade will advance beyond their means?

Brendan Egan of Castlerea told me that he is seeing the trade been driven from several different sources.

"Feedlots and farmers are very active. But it's more than those," he said. "We're seeing buyers coming from across the border looking for everything from bullocks to heifers to cull cows. Plus the shippers are also back at the weanlings."

In Gortatlea in Kerry, Maurice Brosnan also reported intense feedlot buyer activity for both bullocks and heifers.

To pay stronger prices ringside, you need a belief that down the road you will see an increased return from your factory cheque.

The reality is that if you have in-spec factory-fit bullocks, once you add in the 20c/kg quality assurance payment your base-priced R-grade bullock is returning €3.80-3.85/kg. Add in a 10c/kg bonus in the case of Angus and he's headed towards €4/kg.

If it's an R-grade heifer on a base of €3.70/kg you're already there.

So for those active in marts, the hope has to be that numbers of factory cattle will slacken and that continuing strong international demand for red meat will filter back in the form of higher factory prices.

Or put another way, the thinking at present among those in the finishing game is that 2020 can never be as poor as 2019.

Or can it?

In the know...

Sixmilebridge

Your lighter continental store bullock sold from €2.00-2.30/kg here, with Herefords making €1.85-2.00/kg. Friesians also pushed on, with averages of €1.70-1.95/kg.

On the heifer side continentals sold to a top of €2.40/kg, while quality weanling heifers averaged as high as €2.80-2.90/kg, with heavier lots coming in around €2.40-2.50/kg.

Continental cows saw good demand, averaging €1.70-1.85/kg.

Listowel

Barney O'Connell reported a good turnout of cull cows, with heavy well-fleshed Friesian types "a great trade", while the nice 500kg stores averaged €650-670/hd.

Although numbers of bullocks and heifers were small, average prices for Angus and Hereford trended towards €2/kg or a shade above.

"€850 for your better 400kg black Polly heifer, with €850-870 for your 500kg Friesian bullock," Barney told me. And 250kg Hereford bulls sold from €520-530/kg.

Kilkenny

George Candler also reported increased confidence ringside. Although Thursday's sale was a little less in numbers than previously, George said a continuing strong showing among cull cows pushed the overall turnout here for January above 2019 figures.

600kg+ bullocks averaged €1.65-2.25/kg, with the 500-600kg bullock making €1.60-2.35/kg; 400-500kg bullocks sold from €1.50-2.45/kg.

Beef heifers made €1.80-2.40/kg, with forward heifers averaging €1.70-2.25/kg.

Friesian cull cows made 90c/kg to €1.80/kg, with continental culls peaking at €2/kg.

Headford

Bullock prices here ranged from €1.11-2.54/kg, with that top per-kg price going to a 370kg Charolais at €940.

Best over-the-weight price saw a 740kg Limousin making €1,570 or €2.15/kg. Store heifers ranged from €1.71-2.65/kg, with the top performers being a 495kg Limousin at €1,290 or €2.61/kg, while a 445kg Limousin hit that €2.65/kg.

On the weanling side heifers sold from €1.94-2.93/kg, with bulls averaging €1.80-2.87/kg. Cull cows made €900hd to €1,580 as in the case of a three-year-old 785kg Limousin.

Castlerea

With 660 cattle on offer trade remained steady, as demand for in-spec bullocks and heifers underpinned prices.

Samples among the bullocks included a 498kg Charolais that sold for €1,230 (€2.47/kg), a 690kg Angus at €1,630 (€2.36/kg) and a 455kg Limousin at €2.55/kg.

On the heifer side top performers included a 410kg Limousin at €1,090 (€2.66kg), a 605kg Limousin that sold for €1,390 (€2.30/kg) and a 490kg Limousin at €2.52/kg.

Among the weanling bulls the top of the market was generally around the €3/kg.

Demand on the heifer side was equally strong. Big numbers of dry cows did nothing to subdue their prices, with the better types ranging from €1.70-2.00/kg

Balla

Trade here was also brisk, with a good show of forward cattle meeting a strong demand.

Averages for the 400-500kg bullock settled at €2.11/kg, while in the 300-400kg bracket prices averaged €2.43/kg.

Among the heifers those under 400kg averaged €2.35/kg, with those from 400-500kg averaging €2.24/kg. Heavier heifers settled at €2.23/kg. Weanling prices held steady, with bulls from 350-450kg averaging €2.31/kg, while lighter lots came in at €2.60/kg on average.

Ballinakill

Although both heifer and cow numbers were reduced here this deficit was made up by additional bullocks, as overall numbers remained similar to previous weeks.

Heavy bullocks sold from €1.90-2.45/kg, with forward stores making €2.05-2.75/kg. Lighter stores averaged €2.10-3.00/kg. Beef heifers made €2.00-3.00/kg, with stores making €2.10-3.00/kg.

Weanling bulls averaged €2.20-3.00/kg, while weanling heifers made €2.10-3.15/kg. The dry cow trade saw prices of €1.20-2.00/kg.

