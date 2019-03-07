Mart Trade: Rolls Royce animals send logic out of the window

The story of the cattle trade in recent days is one of increased numbers. Some were reporting close to record entries for this time of year.

The story of the cattle trade in recent days is one of increased numbers. Some were reporting close to record entries for this time of year.

On the price front the trade was largely stable. There was some movement but it was within tight bands.

For example the overall average price of steers in both the 300-399kg and 600kg+ sections fell last week by 3c/kg, yet the 400-499kg animal remained steady while the 500-599kg bullock rose just 1c/kg.

These figures tally with reports from mart managers as most found trade was steady but maybe a shade easier in places.

That said, your Rolls Royce animal, whether bullock or heifer had, as they often do, the ability to excite buyers to the point where logic went out the window.

We all shake our heads from time to time when we hear of some apparently outlandish mart price, but at the same time we've probably all been there.

I remember buying a pair of U grading Red Limousin bullocks in Kilkenny for a princely sum. They looked amazing and along with a dozen other very nice continentals rotated exclusively through a series of small paddocks near the house. I called them the Bishop's cattle.

When their time came they died well, yet in reality when all the figures were broken down they didn't leave me any greater net profit than my less exciting and far cheaper Friesians, Hereford or Angus that populated the rest of my farm.