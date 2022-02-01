Farming

Mart trade ‘races in the right direction’ despite competing attractions as restrictions ease

Prices improve for the majority of bullocks and heifers

Pick of the bunch: This prize-winning 690kg Blonde D'Aquitaine cross, born April 2020, sold for €2,110 at Tullow. Photo: Roger Jones
Pick of the bunch: This prize-winning 690kg Blonde D&rsquo;Aquitaine cross, born April 2020, sold for €2,110 at Tullow. Photo: Roger Jones

Pick of the bunch: This prize-winning 690kg Blonde D’Aquitaine cross, born April 2020, sold for €2,110 at Tullow. Photo: Roger Jones

Pick of the bunch: This prize-winning 690kg Blonde D’Aquitaine cross, born April 2020, sold for €2,110 at Tullow. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

Although mart numbers continue to be large for the time of year, there were fewer bullocks and heifers in some sales last week, with their place taken by cull cows.

With demand strong, especially from feedlots and specialist feeders, prices improved for the majority of those bullocks and heifers.

