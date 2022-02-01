Mart trade ‘races in the right direction’ despite competing attractions as restrictions ease

Although mart numbers continue to be large for the time of year, there were fewer bullocks and heifers in some sales last week, with their place taken by cull cows.

With demand strong, especially from feedlots and specialist feeders, prices improved for the majority of those bullocks and heifers.

Above 400kg the average increase on the bullock side ranged from 7c/kg in the 400-499kg section to 17c/kg among the 600kg+, with the 500-599kg animal better by 9c/kg.

That’s a rise of €28-54/hd in the 400-599kg sections, and over €102/hd for the 600kg+ steer.

On the heifer side averages also moved positively above 400kg: the 400-499kg section gained 2c/kg to €2.32/kg overall, while the 500-599kg animal put on 3c/kg to €2.40/kg and the 600kg+ heifer rose 6c/kg to average €2.43/kg.

The defining statement on last week’s trade came from Kilkenny’s George Candler, who reckoned that a number of his regular customers were missing because they had gone racing at nearby Gowran Park, following the easing of restrictions.

He said the trade “still continued to race away in the right direction” as store heifers rose by €20-40/hd, beef bullocks made up to €2.79/kg and nothing in the cull cow ring fell below €1.20/kg.

It was a similar story in many marts as demand for cattle for further feeding or slaughter continues to underpin everything else.

For example a 740kg Angus bullock sold for €2,010 (2.71/kg) in Kilkenny on Thursday — a mighty price, and he wasn’t even the dearest bullock on show. That honour went to three 625kg Charolais at €2.74/kg.

In Roscrea the following day seventeen 548kg Angus made €1,380/hd (2.52/kg) — again a serious figure, given that judging that number together is not easy.

The big question for the farmers who sold these animals is, where do they go with their money now?

Michael Harty of Roscrea points out that with grass finishers not yet out in numbers, there is probably value to be had among the lighter stores.

“Your lighter store or Friesians that need time at grass have not really moved that much since before Christmas,” he said.

He pointed to three 446kg Herefords at €2.20/kg and eleven 498kg Friesians at €1.91/kg from his most recent sale as examples of possible value if put to grass.

Indeed our ringside tables show that the only sections to fall in price last week were bullocks and heifers under 400kg.

Will they improve and how much more heat can the market take if they do?

In the Know – Around the marts

Roscrea

Another big sale, with 450 on offer, but there were not too many bullocks, resulting in some exceptional prices for forward and beef types.

Samples included seventeen Angus bullocks €2.52/kg, two 632kg Friesians €2.07/kg and five 611kg Friesian bulls €2.13/kg.

On the continental side a 660kg Charolais made €2.77/kg with another at 620kg selling for €2.74/kg.

Michael Harty reckoned that with grass finishers still waiting, lighter bullock have not moved, with three 446kg Hereford making €2.20/kg while eleven 498kg Friesians sold for €1.91/kg.

Heifers were dearer, with three 533kg Limousins making €2.79/kg followed by four 306kg Herefords at €2.45/kg.

Raphoe

With strong demand ringside and online, forward stock sold to a top of €2.80/kg, with lighter lots making up to €3.20/kg.

Bullocks and bulls sold from €2.10-42.90/kg, with heifers making €2.20-2.90/kg.

Demand for Angus cattle was strong, resulting in prices €2.20-2.60/kg.

Cull cows sold from €600/hd for parlour types with your better continental making up to €1,770/hd.

Kilrush

This strong show of stock was dominated by cull cows, with the majority of the dairy variety.

Those Friesians included 625kgs at €1.74/kg and 740kgs €1.77/kg, with a selection from 475-500kg making €1.41-1.50/kg.

On the continental side an 825kg Charolais made €1.89/kg, with another Charolais at 780kg and an Angus at 685kg both making €1.72/kg.

A reduced number of bullocks included twelve 576kg Herefords for €2.33/kg, two 455kg Friesians at €2.06/kg and a 310kg Angus at €2.58/kg.

Among the heifers three 425kg Angus sold for €2.12/kg, with three 370kg Herefords making €2.27/kg, while a 625kg Charolais made €2.35/kg.

Balla

Here too it was a case of strong numbers for the day of the year.

In the bullock ring those from 300-400kg averaged €2.69/kg, with 400-500kgs making €2.55/kg.

Bullocks over 500kg were around €100/hd dearer at €2.60/kg, while the heavier beef animal drew serious attention from Northern, feedlot and online customers, pushing some to over €1,300/hd with the €/kg.

Of the 250 heifers on offer, those under 400kg improved hugely to €2.79/kg, with those from 400-500kg averaging €2.58/kg.

On the breeding heifer side, the two standout prices went to Limousins: a 710kg at €2,240 followed by a 680kg €1,910.

Carnew

With milk prices strong there was plenty of competition for the 130 dairy cows and heifers on offer here.

Freshly calved aged cows sold from €1,220-1,580/hd, while a special entry of 40 AI-bred heifers carrying AI calves made €1,440-1,880/hd, with buyers very active for those with high EBIs.

Among 40 cows in calf to a Hereford bull, older animals made €1,000-1,250/hd with younger types selling for €1,100-1,200/hd.

Listowel

Stronger numbers continued here last week, with Barney O’Connell reporting that while farmers concentrated on stores, they did not let the feedlots have it all their own way for heavier lots either, pushed the heavy Friesian or forward bullock to €2.00/kg plus.

The lighter Friesian sold for €1.60-1.80/kg. Good Hereford bullocks made around €2.30/kg, with Angus types €2.20-2.40/kg.

In a good show of cull cows, Friesians sold for €1.20-1.90/kg.

Kilkenny

Another strong sale where store heifers rose by €20-40/hd and Friesian cull cows did not drop below €1.20/kg.

In a smaller show of bullocks, those over 500kg made €2.00-2.79/kg, while stores from 400-500kg made €1.70-2.90/kg.

Beef heifers sold from €2.20-2.70/kg with forward stores making €2.10-2.55/kg, while lighter stores sold for €2.00-2.95/kg.

Continental cull cows made €1.40-2.45/kg, with Friesian culls topping out at €1.90/kg.