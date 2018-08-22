Mart Trade: Lighter cattle could result in future two-tier trade

The Ringside figures from last week appear to show a mart trade for bullocks that had weakened slightly with overall average losses of between 2-4c/kg.

The overall picture, however, supports the view that the steer trade was steady and consolidated its recent gains.

The general consensus among those managers I spoke to was that, with the exception of the lighter poorer conformation bullock, the trade last week was good to firm.

However, does the continuing poor performance of those lighter cattle pose a longer term risk to the overall trade?

New Ross auctioneer Jim Bush told me a few weeks ago that a "two-tier" trade was a possibility especially where those lighter Friesians are concerned.

Last week's Ringside average price for the bottom quarter of Friesians in the 300-399kg was just 88c/kg, while last year at this time those animals were averaging €1.34/kg. That is a 46c/kg or €138-184/hd difference.

Jim's prediction gains real credence once you start comparing the averages from this year with last year for the better continental at this weight.

Last year that 300-399kg better continental averaged €2.76/kg - last week he did €2.56/kg. That's a drop of 20c/kg or from €60-80/hd, but it's a long way short of the hammering those light Friesians are getting.