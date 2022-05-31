Farming

Farming

Mart prices start to ease as fattening sheds fill up

Feedlot buyers’ cautiousness leads to a 20c/kg drop in some places, particularly among Angus-type stores

Black and whites: Cattle at Sliabh Bawn, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Black and whites: Cattle at Sliabh Bawn, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Calf prices at Delvin

Heifer prices

Weanling heifers

Weanling bulls

Steer prices

Martin Coughlan

Feedlot slaughterings in the first four months of this year rose to over 134,000 out of a total kill of 575,397, underlining their importance to the factory trade.

Their role as a safety valve for factories when supplies run tight annoys many farmers, yet feedlot buying to fill fattening sheds has become the bedrock for store and forward cattle prices in marts across the country.

