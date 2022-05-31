Mart prices start to ease as fattening sheds fill up

Feedlot slaughterings in the first four months of this year rose to over 134,000 out of a total kill of 575,397, underlining their importance to the factory trade.

Their role as a safety valve for factories when supplies run tight annoys many farmers, yet feedlot buying to fill fattening sheds has become the bedrock for store and forward cattle prices in marts across the country.

So when a major player like the ABP group is reported as having “eased back” from the market because they have almost finished restocking their sheds, you can expect prices at marts to be affected.

Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea and Robert de Vere Hunt of Cashel noted that some of their feedlot buyers were “more careful” with a resulting easing of prices “in places”, particularly among Angus-type stores.

Maurice reckoned 100-day-keep Angus bullocks to have slipped back from €3.40 to €3.20/kg, with Herefords also down 20c/kg at €3.00/kg.

Robert reported some feedlots in his part of the world as also being full, meaning it could be September before they are back in action ringside.

All that said, both men reported a continuation of strong prices for forward and factory cattle as factory buyers continued to deal in “Monopoly money”.

Feedlots aside, there is general feeling that unless we get better grass-growing weather — ie wet and warm — the market for bullocks under 450kg could become limited.

Several managers across the south said that with a lot of silage now saved, what was needed was a return to milder growing conditions to give confidence to buyers going forward.

Average bullock prices overall took a hit, giving credence to this opinion; those from 300-499kg slipped by 11-15c/kg.

Meanwhile up the country, Delvin in Westmeath and Raphoe in Donegal reported stronger-than-normal turnouts for the day of the year, with Thomas Potterton of Delvin saying some of those selling forward types were traditional grass finishers who have decided instead to avail of strong mart prices.

Were these extra supplies the reason 500kg+ bullocks averaged 4-9c/kg less last week as some decide to bank their profits early?

In a general sense, after a phenomenal spring are we starting to see a levelling off in mart prices as buyers look to the future?

In the Know – around the marts

Gortatlea

Although Maurice Brosnan reported trade as a “little easier in places” due to a fall-off in feedlot demand for Angus stores, the general run of 400-600kg stores still made €2.80-3.40/kg.

Those Angus types reduced by 20-30c/kg, though.

The trade for weanling heifers was “deadly”, at €3.00-4.00/kg, and while bull weanlings were not as sharp, they still made €3.00-3.50/kg.

Fleshed Friesian cull cows continued to sell for €2.20-2.30/kg, with continentals making up to €3.00/kg.

Cashel

A slightly smaller sale, with an easing in feedlot activity.

That said, there were plenty to take up any slack. Among the heifers, 348kg Limousin made €945/hd while 180kg Charolais-Hereford crosses sold to €550/hd.

Among the bullocks a 445kg Charolais-Belgian Blue cross made €1,620 — a price that made a 620kg Angus at €1,600 look cheap.

400kg Friesians averaged around €2.00/kg, with those from 300kg €1.70-2.00/kg.

Delvin

Thomas Potterton rated his sale big for the day of the year with increased numbers of forward types — averaging €2.50/kg, with the tops €2.90/kg.

In the heavy division Thomas noted that his average price for May among 650kg+ bullocks was up €650/hd on last year at €2.95/kg versus €2.14/kg for 2021.

Heifers under 300kg averaged €2.62/kg, with the tops €3.48/kg.

A smaller show of cull cows saw prices average €2.79/kg — up €300/hd on 2021.

Expand Close Calf prices at Delvin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Calf prices at Delvin

Raphoe

A bigger than normal entry, with strong farmer, factory agent and feedlot buyer activity, leading to excellent trade.

Forward cattle made €2.80-3.80/kg, with mid-range weights €2.60-3.60/kg.

The lighter division ranged from €2.80-3.80/kg.

The general run for Friesians across the board was €1.90-2.40/kg.

Cull cows sold from €800 for lesser parlour types to €2,850 for supreme beef.

Expand Close Heifer prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Heifer prices

Castlerea

Trade here also held well last week, with forward bullock and heifer types keenly sought.

Samples among the forward bullocks included a 580kg Charolais at €2,000, a 630kg Limousin at €1,980 and a 580kg Angus at €1,800.

For those with finished beef, prices ranged from €2.85-3.40/kg.

Among the stores, top calls included 425kg and 440kg Charolais at €1,470 and €1,510/hd respectively, with a 480kg Limousin making €1,700.

It was a similar story on the heifer side, with the better 400-500kg continental making up to €3.25/kg and similar-weight Angus doing €2.80-3.00/kg.

In the forward and beef sections €2.95-3.40/kg was the benchmark.

Expand Close Weanling heifers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Weanling heifers

Ennis

A big sale for the time of year, with just over 600 on offer, and shippers and farmers put a strong floor under the weanling trade.

The baseline for better bulls continues to be over €3.00/kg, lighter types such as 345-355kg Charolais making €3.69-3.88/kg.

In the 400kg+ section four 366kg Limousins made €3.44/kg, as did a 415kg Belgian Blue, while a 540kg Limousin clicked €1,720 or €3.18/kg.

Top calls on the weanling heifer side included 390-395kg Charolais at €3.29-3.33/kg, with a 275kg Piedmontese and a 292kg Limousin selling for €3.56 and €373/kg respectively.

Expand Close Weanling bulls / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Weanling bulls

Carnew

A big sale with 1,442 head on offer met with a lively trade, with beef and forward types rated as “serious”.

Best of the heifers included a 564kg Belgian Blue at €2,000, followed by a 570kg Angus at €1,890, while a 362kg Charolais made €1,140 with a 482kg Angus seeing the hammer at €1,300.

On the bullock side the top calls included €2,010 for a 612kg Limousin followed €2,160 for a 610kg, while a 700kg Limousin sold for €2,090.

In the lighter division six 421kg Angus made €1,180/hd, with two 501kg Limousins clicking €1,420/hd, while five 560kg Friesians sold for €1,400/hd.