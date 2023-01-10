Mart prices rise across the board by up to €70/hd

With only a limited amount of marts back in action last week, those that were working saw a strong trade.

Further helping to push prices on was the increase in factory quotes since the marts closed for their Christmas break.

This increase in mart prices was across the board and affected everything from cull cows to prime beef animals. Rises of €50-70/hd were reported from Carnew.

However, some of those selling maintained they were no better off than if they had sold before Christmas because of feeding costs.

Michael Harty of Central Auctions might contest that assertion, though, following his very successful special cow and heifer sale last week in Roscrea.

“We had a tremendous sale with a huge turnout at 900,” he said. “Some of the men who come here every year feed especially for this show.”

The prestige of having the photograph of the champion heifer or cull cow on the sideboard is something money alone can’t buy.

That said the men who saw their 810kg and 870kg Limousin cows sell for €2,580 and €2,550/hd were not complaining.

Nor was the man who showed fourteen dairy-bred 568kg Angus heifers that averaged €1,700, while the man with the seven 589kg red Limousins averaged €1,900/hd.

Read More

These prices were not confined to Roscrea, with marts as far apart as Kilkenny, Delvin and Dowra also reporting strong prices.

Driving the trade for those 500-600kg bullocks and heifers was keen feedlot interest, with online activity from Northern and southern operators keeping a firm floor under the trade.

This meant that quality lots on the continental side regularly started at €2.80-3.00/kg, while Angus bullocks and heifers generally finished at €2.80-3.00/kg.

For those with dairy cows straight from the parlour, the good times continue to roll. Robert de Vere Hunt of Cashel mart saw sales where 550-650kg “skins” from the parlour made €1,100-1,300/hd.

Elliott Potterton in Delvin said his prices were more akin to those you’d expect in May.

“Factory and feedlots were very keen for cattle that were quality assured and could be finished in under 100 days,” he said.

His examination of his figures showed that in Delvin, at an average of €2.54/kg, bullocks under 500kg are 28c/kg stronger than this time last year, with 400-500kg heifers stronger by 44c/kg at €2.66/kg.

At the heavy end 600-650 bullocks averaged €2.70/kg, up 24c/kg on 12 months ago, while 500kg+ heifers were 43c/kg stronger at €2.87/kg.

Trade for weanlings continues to thrive on the back of strong buying by shippers for the Turkish market. With one boatload of mainly Charolais and Limousin weanling bulls from 300-350kg departed just before Christmas.

Shippers were reported to be back ringside last week looking to source further numbers. With strong competition between farmers and shippers pushing prices, quality weanlings continue to sell for €3.00-3.50/kg.

Turkey isn’t the only destination: Italian feedlots, active through their Irish contacts, are reported to be buying Angus bullocks around the 300kg mark in the south of the country.

In the Know – around the marts

Roscrea

Michael Harty expected a good turnout for his special sale of cows and heifers, but at 900 this was way beyond expectations.

Anything on the heifer side destined for fattening made €3/kg and more, as feedlot buyers ringside slugged it out with “an army of men watching online” from North and south.

The general run of Friesian culls sold from €1.80-2.20/kg, with 550-650kg parlour types making €1,100-1,300/hd.

Among the standout prices on the heifer side were seven 589kg red Limousins at €1,900/hd, with six 530kg Herefords at €1,560/hd.

​

Kilkenny

Numbers here at 540 were more in keeping with the normal for the time of year.

A strong demand for cull cows helped Friesians sell to €2.30/kg, but poor parlour types started at 85c/kg. Continental culls ranged from €1.80/kg to €3.08/kg or €2,430 for 790kg.

Beef and forward Friesian store bullocks sold from €2.35-2.60/kg, with continentals peaking at €3.20/kg and lighter types selling to €3.30/kg.

Beef heifers sold from €2.50-3.17/kg with forward types €2.40-3.11/kg and lighter ones €2.20-3.05/kg.

​

Raphoe

There were also strong numbers here, with both ringside and online buyers seeing a share of new ground broken on prices paid both ringside and online: €2.20-2.50/kg for forward Friesian bullocks and €2.40-3.20/kg for Angus stock, while lighter animals made €2.80-3.60/kg.

On the heifer side, beef made €675-1,225/hd over the €/kg, with stores €350-800/hd over. Cull cows made €800-1,990/hd.

​

Carnew

There was a turnout of 700 cattle and 100 calves, with all classes up €50-70/hd on pre-Christmas trade.

Continental beef and forward-type bullocks sold for €1,850-2,400/hd, with stores making €1,100-1,780/hd.

Heavy Angus and Hereford bullocks made €1,600-2,120/hd, with stores €850-1,570/hd.

On the Friesian side, beef made €1,300-2,000/hd, with lighter lots €680-1,150/hd.

Continental beef and forward heifers sold from €1,700-2,180/hd with stores €930-1,710/hd.

Heavy Angus and Hereford heifers made €1,440-1,960/hd with stores €750-1,380/hd.

​

Delvin

Numbers here were tidy at 175 but the trade was very strong, with prices more akin to last May.

Bullocks under 500kg averaged €2.54/kg, with seven 491kg Friesians and seven 429kg Angus selling to €1,180 and €1,240/hd respectively.

At the heavy end 600+ bullocks averaged €2.70/kg, with a 655kg Hereford at €1,790 among the top calls.

On the heifer side those from 300-400kg made €2.35-2.50/kg, with over-500kgs averaging €2.87/kg — up a massive 53c/kg on 12 months ago.

Among the cull cows, fleshed Friesians sold from €1.70-2.10/kg, with parlour types €1.30-1.55/kg.

​

Dowra

380 cattle were presented, with the trade especially strong for quality weanlings and bullocks.

However the top price of the day, €2,700, went to an 895kg Limousin X cow — that’s almost €3.02/kg.

Best of the bullocks was a 780kg Charolais X who made €2,440 or €3.13/kg.

The better weanling bull sold for €2.80-3.50/kg while weanling heifers made €2.80-3.10/kg. There was no fall-off once you went up the weights with the top heifers over 600kg pushing on to €3.00-3.25/kg.