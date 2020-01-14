Mart prices on the rise as factories edge upwards

While my friend with the chequebook had paid a lot more than he would have six weeks ago, he chose to buy because with factory prices edging upwards, waiting until the grass starts to grow could easily add another €50-100/hd.

Mart numbers last week in many places were reflective of the time of year: small to tidy. Some sales yards did get into the hundreds, though cull cows dominated. In others the attraction of special or show sales added to the attendance.

The manager was in like a shot: "You wouldn't give them back Mick, will ya?" There was laughter all round.

Apart from the price, if you're in the market to buy that's your business, and when we see something we like, we all have a tendency if there's competition to push the boat out a bit further than we might have envisaged.

That said I've never met a buyer who truly regretted. Consolation in the minds of those buying comes in many forms once the money is spent. "You'd not buy their like in a month's time" or "I was offered a score a piece more afterwards".

So how dear relative to other years was last week?

Looking at the 300-499kg steer categories you find that the better bullock between 400-499kg drove on well with an improvement of 14c/kg, leaving his overall average at €2.15/kg.

However with bigger numbers of lesser stock in the system the overall price at this weight rose by just 2c/kg to €1.80/kg. That €1.80 figure for those 400-499kg bullocks is 4c/kg ahead of this time last year but 17c/kg behind the average for the same week in 2018.

Looking at overall average prices for the lighter 300-399kg bullock, last week's figure of €1.92/kg falls almost exactly in the middle of the averages from 2018 and 2019 - €1.82 and 2.00/kg respectively.

Moving up to the 500-599kg section the overall average of €1.85/kg is exactly the same as it was this time last year; however, that is 16c/kg behind the figure for early 2018.

That said, factory prices back then showed bullocks at €3.95-4.00/kg, and the price of your forward store or mart factory bullock or heifer is tied more closely to that index than the lighter animal.

Operated

With the heavier 600kg+ animals, last week's average of €1.85/kg is 9c/kg less than the €1.96/kg from last year and 18c/kg back on the €2.03/kg from 2018. Factory quotes this week last year operated around the €3.75/kg mark.

Moving on to heifers, despite prices averaging stronger than pre-Christmas with the 400-499kg aimal €2.06/kg and the 500-599kg and 600kg+ sections both on €2.17/kg, overall prices are down on last year, by as much as 13c/kg.

The one exception is the 350-399kg division, where the average of €2.05/kg is 6c/kg ahead of 2019. However, mart prices early in 2018 saw heifers across all weight divisions 7-36c/kg better than today as base factory prices of €4.05-4.15/kg put fire in the bellies of those buying.

So overall, mart prices are improving as factory prices edge upwards. As we go into the spring it will all be about confidence - and that confidence will hinge on how Brexit pans out.

Indo Farming