Mart prices hold up despite surge in numbers as weather turns

Robert de Vere Hunt of Cashel mart summed up the options for those with stock still at grass now that the weather has closed in: “The ring, the shed or the factory.”

Those remaining who had planned to sell through the mart system over the next few weeks have been forced to move earlier, and mart entries surged all across the country last week as wet field conditions dictated farming decisions.

The general opinion among mart managers is that numbers will now gradually ease.

Among those already seeing entries ease back was Lisa Keenan of Kingscourt, where the fall-off was at the forward and heavy end.

Mr De Vere Hunt also noted that there were fewer forward cattle but that numbers of 450-550kg stores rose last week in Cashel.

Overall, prices last week were remarkably resilient given those increased numbers.

The one area that took a heavy hit on our ringside table was the forward bullock, with his average over 500kg back by €50-60/hd: the average to better continental made €2.50-2.90/kg, with €3/kg still very achievable for top-drawer quality.

The average to better Hereford and Angus bullock over 500kg sold in general from €2.20-2.40/kg, while the equivalent Friesian made €1.90-2.15/kg.

Compared to this time last year those averages are 35c/kg stronger for continentals and 20-23c/kg better for Hereford, Angus and Friesian.

Johnny Dolan in Edenderry, David Quinn of Carnew and Mr de Vere Hunt all drew a distinction between “warm stores” — cattle that had been receiving feeding, so don’t show the effects of the weather as much — and those who had to fend for themselves outside. Has the feeding been worth it?

“When you see 500-550kg bullocks selling from €1,200-1,500/hd and 550kg heifers €1,350-1,600/hd — absolutely,” said Mr Dolan.

An increasing share of stock being presented do look the worse for the weather and these are being discounted, notably at the lighter end, with Friesians and dairy cross Herefords and Angus the most affected. That said, those bullocks from 300-500kg still made €1.31-1.51/kg.

​Another animal that has been turning up in greater numbers at marts is the cull cow direct from the parlour. George Candler in Kilkenny said it was clear that many had had long exposure to the wet weather, so their price suffered.

David Quinn in Carnew said many Jersey culls made just 70-80c/kg, with some 450-500kg Friesians down there too.

I’ve had reports from lorry drivers about collecting cull cows from dairy farms that were “bags of bone barely able to walk”.

I don’t like this. Most dairy farmers, like all farmers, are respectful to their stock, but some appear so obsessed with milk that they forget that when the time comes, with a little bit of additional feeding, not only will a cull cow be better in herself, she’ll die better too.

In the Know – around the marts

Kingscourt

After a strong run of large sales, numbers here last week fell back to 450. Manager Lisa Keenan said the fall-off was at the forward and heavy end, with store numbers maintained.

Forward and beef animals sold from €2.50-2.70/kg, with the top call seeing an 845kg Charolais X bullock make €2,240.

400-600kg stores generally made €2.60-2.80/kg, with strong demand pushing the tops to €3.00/kg.

Angus stores sold for €2.10-2.20/kg while those with flesh made €2.30-2.35/kg.

​

Mountbellew

Numbers here were up on previous weeks, with a brisk trade for cull cows, store bullocks and weanling heifers.

Sample prices among the store bullocks included two 452.5kg Belgian Blues at €2.59/kg, a 485kg Limousin at €2.52/kg and a 495kg Limousin at €2.55/kg.

Among the heifers a 460kg Limousin made €2.61/kg, with a 510kg Limousin making €2.49/kg, while a 660kg Saler X sold for €1,550 or €2.35/kg.

On the weanling side the best of the heifers made €2.30-2.86/kg. Trade for bulls was a little easier, with the tops selling from €2.80-3.00/kg, but mid-range stock operated around the €2.50/kg mark.

​

Balla

The consensus here was that the poor weather and feed costs are hurting the trade.

While good 350kg-450kg bulls made around €3.00/kg, leading to an overall average of €2.78/kg, numbers of those better types were reducing.

Bulls over 450kgs averaged €2.61/kg. The 200-350kg section averaged €2.89/kg.

Heifers from 200-350kg averaged €2.76/kg with those from 350-450kg averaging €2.70/kg. Top call among the heifers saw a 355kg Charolais make €1,150 or €3.24/kg.

​

Edenderry

Johnny Dolan noted that while numbers were quieter, it was becoming easier to spot animals that had got feeding.

“They are warm in themselves and don’t show the weather as much as those that haven’t,” he said.

In the lighter division 400kg bullocks sold from €1,050-1,200/hd, with second-string entries making €900-1,050/hd.

A tidy entry of weanlings saw a very good trade, with 260-270kg heifers selling from €790-800/hd.

​

Carnew

A very big sale, but David Quinn said trade was firm, with the exception of the 300-350kg plainer Friesians bullock at €1.00-1.30/kg and plain 280-300kg Herefords at €1.40-1.60/kg.

500kg continental bullocks generally sold from €2.50-2.70/kg, with the exceptional ones making €3.00/kg.

500kg Angus with flesh sold from €2.25-2.40/kg, while those not as warm in themselves made €2.10-2.20/kg.

Heavy beef was scarce, resulting in fleshed 700kg bullocks selling from 42.60-2.70/kg.

There were 200 cull cows on offer, with the better-presented Friesian selling for €1.30-1.50/kg while 500-550 parlour Jerseys or Friesians made 80c/kg to €1/kg.

​

Cashel

Numbers here were also stronger at the weekend, with Robert de Vere Hunt noting a marked increase in bullocks, particularly from 450-550kg.

He described the trade as “remarkably good given the weather and the sea of water that has fallen”.

In that 450-550kg bracket Friesians sold from €1.80-1.90/kg with continental types making €2.30-2.50/kg while Angus stores made €1.90-2.20/kg.

There was a tidy show of weanlings, with the better 280-300kg continental bull making €2.90-3.30/kg, while 250-280kg Friesian bulls sold for €1.60-2.00/kg.

​

New Ross

A very big sale with close to 1300 on offer saw strong demand across all classes.

Beef bullocks sold from €1,100-1,390/hd over the €/kg with continental stores making up to €1,080/hd with their weight.

Strong quality-assured heavier Hereford and Angus bullocks made up to €900/hd with the €/kg, with heavy Friesian bullocks selling from €550-810/hd over the weight and lighter Friesians €200-550/hd over the weight.

Beef heifers made €970-1,160/hd over the €/kg, with continental stores selling from 370-900/hd over the weight, while quality-assured Hereford and Angus stores made €280-680/hd over the €/kg.