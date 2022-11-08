Farming

Mart prices hold up despite surge in numbers as weather turns

The general opinion among mart managers is that numbers will now gradually ease

Still out: Cattle at Ballyroddy, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Martin Coughlan

Robert de Vere Hunt of Cashel mart summed up the options for those with stock still at grass now that the weather has closed in: “The ring, the shed or the factory.”

Those remaining who had planned to sell through the mart system over the next few weeks have been forced to move earlier, and mart entries surged all across the country last week as wet field conditions dictated farming decisions.

