Mart prices fall for the seventh week in a row

Trade slips further as bullocks under 500kg suffer the most with overall averages back by between 4-10c/kg

Cattle at Kiltoghert, Co Leitrim, with Arigna Mountain in background. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Calf prices from Gortatlea Expand

Calf prices from Gortatlea

Martin Coughlan

Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea noted that while factories continue to talk down the trade, he saw a strong upswing in demand and prices for beef of all types last week. He said that after a fall in prices, well-fleshed cull cows were again equalling bullock prices in the ring, meaning beef demand is very strong.

Robert de Vere Hunt of Cashel mart added: “The factory agents were talking prices back and pointing to delays in getting cattle killed. Yet they were paying unreal money for heavy quality cows. Why? Because factories appear to have no end for their use and no problem in taking as many of them as they can get.”

