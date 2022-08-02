Mart prices fall for the seventh week in a row

Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea noted that while factories continue to talk down the trade, he saw a strong upswing in demand and prices for beef of all types last week. He said that after a fall in prices, well-fleshed cull cows were again equalling bullock prices in the ring, meaning beef demand is very strong.

Robert de Vere Hunt of Cashel mart added: “The factory agents were talking prices back and pointing to delays in getting cattle killed. Yet they were paying unreal money for heavy quality cows. Why? Because factories appear to have no end for their use and no problem in taking as many of them as they can get.”

Robert noted among his customers two older farming gentlemen sitting together. He said that one was obviously tasked with bidding while the other “appeared to be working out the prices per kilo on his phone and possibly referencing the results against other price data. Every now and then there was a pause in their bidding as they consulted before deciding to go again or not”.

Cashel mart is a long way from the New York Stock Exchange but the principle of how you make a profit is the same. You make money by understanding what the market is telling you, knowing your costs and being able to do your sums quickly.

While both Maurice and Robert were able to put a positive spin on the trade, especially around cull cows and heavy beef, the reality, when you study the ringside returns for last week, the reality is that the trade for bullocks slipped further. These reductions continued to see bullocks under 500kg suffer the most with their overall averages back by between 4-10c/kg while those over 500kgs reduced by just 2-3c/kg.

On the heifer side, the biggest falls came in the 350-399kg and 600kg+ divisions, with overall prices here averaging from 5-12c/kg lower respectively. That makes it the seventh week in a row that prices at marts have fallen— granted, over those seven weeks on occasion there was an odd recovery or a plateauing on price, as illustrated by the fact that last week your 400-599kg heifer actually averaged 1c/kg stronger — but in the general sense the direction of travel has been clear for some time: downwards.

Last week’s fall in the ringside averages came against a backdrop of factory quotes stabilising and the first of what are regarded by many as the big three late summer/early autumn farmer holidays, the Galway Races. The other two are the Listowel Races (September 18-24) and the National Ploughing Championships (September 20-22). All of these traditionally see a lot of the farming community taking a well-earned few days off at one or all these events.

So did last week’s racing take some potential buyers away from the trade? All I can say with certainty is that a number of Galway marts shut up shop and some of my phone calls on the factory side were met with messages along the lines of, “I’m drinking pints in Galway for the next few days”.

So will we see mart prices edge upwards once the hangovers dissipate? I would not be surprised if they did, especially if factory quotes remain steady around the €4.80-€4.90/kg mark. Any change in that area, however, would not be helpful.

In the know – Around the marts

Gortatlea

Maurice Brosnan reported a slightly smaller sale but with a lot of strong cattle. Among those forward to strong types were 80 stock bulls that averaged from €2.00-2.30/kg, with the best seeing €2.50/kg. In the cull cow division, strong buying pushed top continentals onto €2.50-2.80/kg with €3.00/kg also recorded.

Your better Friesian averaged €1.50-1.60, with poorer quality coming in at €1.30/kg.

On the bullock side, four 658kg Limousins averaged €3.11/kg while your forward Angus store sold from €2.50-2.80/kg with 350-500kg Angus selling from €2.20-2.40/kg. Friesian bullocks meanwhile sold from €170-2.00/kg.

Cashel

With numbers back up to 300, Robert de Vere Hunt described his sale on Saturday as “electric” and as in Gortatlea the main beneficiaries were in the beef section.

Among the top performers were 16 584kg Limousin bullocks who averaged €1,660/hd while 450-480kg Herefords sold from €1,000-1,100/hd “all day long”.

The plainer bullock was a stickier proposition however, with 395kg Friesians selling to €685/hd while your 390kg half-Jersey, half-Friesian made €560/hd, with those around the 285kg mark at €400/hd.

Dingle

There was a show and sale of weanlings here with the top calls on the heifer side seeing a 400kg Limousin making €1,280, while a 378kg Charolais clicked a rosette as well as a price of €1,390. Dropping back in quality you found your 350kg heifer operating around the €1,000/hd mark.

On the bull side, the top call saw 400kg Belgian Blues selling to €3.80/kg or €1,520/hd, with the next step back averaging €3.20-3.40/kg while there was nothing wrong with nine 380-420kg Charolais who averaged €3.05. Your lesser quality bull sold from €2.60-2.80/kg.

Raphoe

Trade was lively with one 650kg beef heifer setting the bar for those with quality at €3.40/kg, with heifers in general selling from €2.30-3.00/kg.

The range on the bullock side for beef, including bulls, was from €2.20-3.20/kg with strong demand for quality stores seeing prices reaching €3.00/kg. Friesian cattle sold from €1.80-2.30/kg with Angus types averaging from €2.20-2.80/kg. Your cull cow also saw plenty of action with prices peaking at €2,110.

Carnew

There was a slight increase in numbers here with 902 on offer and trade reported as being stronger by up to €60/hd in most cases but with quality lots better by close to €100/hd in some cases.

This saw the standout sale recording an average price of €3.08/kg for seven 377kg continental bullocks with an entry of 386kg Limousins averaging €2.85/kg. In the heavier division, 627kg Angus sold to €2.71/kg with a 784kg Charolais making €2.88/kg. Among the heifers, a selection of 380-448kg Belgian Blues sold from €3.10-3.50/kg with a 717kg Charolais cracking onto €2.72/kg.

Dowra

Numbers here were a little easier, with 300 on offer. Again it was a case of the heavier animals taking the plaudits for most money turned with 600kg+ heifers topping out at €3.00/kg and a 770kg Charolais bullock making €2.95/kg.

Demand for lighter cows for feeding saw a wide selection from 500-600kgs sell from €2.50-3.00/kg. Among the lighter heifers, the top eight prices from 250-300kgs all ranged from €3.10-3.26/kg with the cream of those from 400-500kgs averaging from €2.50-2.75/kg. On the weanling side, your better bull under 400kg made from €3.00-3.12/kg with the best of those over 400kg selling from €2.60-3.03/kg.

Ennis

With 500 on offer and a good mix of both forward and stores to choose from, trade held very well. Top prices among the bullocks included five 522kg Charolais that averaged €2.95/kg with a 440kg Limousin making €3.09/kg.

On the beef side, four 727kg Herfords averaged €2.47/kg with two Limousins at 810kg and 790kg selling for €2.87 and €2.93/kg respectively. On the heifer side, seven 558kg Angus made €2.94/kg with a 670kg Limousin also clicking €2.70/kg. With suckler farming in the firing line, the €3.00/kg that a 400kg Charolais made put the €2.21/kg achieved by three 398kg Herfords into perspective.