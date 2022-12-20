Mart prices drop – but they are still well up on last year

Last week’s mart turnouts were severely affected by the icy roads, with many sales rings seeing pre-booked entries falling by 40-70pc and some marts cancelling their sales due to safety concerns for patrons, staff and livestock.

Some farmers didn’t even consider taking stock out of their sheds. With most stock now housed for over a month, we’re all well aware that if they are taken out from their pens for any reason, they jump and gallop all over the place.

They are all too capable of doing themselves or yourself an injury in their excitement.

Even with a good holding yard with a 6ft wall all round to contain them, you’re guaranteed that at least one will try out for the Grand National.

Now turn that yard white with frost and ice. Your prize bullock gallops up the passage way and out into the holding yard. Suddenly he loses his stand-up. Legs go left and right, before his momentum sees him collide with a wall or gate.

Despite this, enough people braved the icy conditions to make the vast majority of sales happen to some degree.

However, for those with bullocks under 400kg the ringside returns show they would have been better to stay at home as prices tumbled €84-112/hd.

The only consolation is that the better bullock at this weight finishes the year 12-20c/kg better than this time last year, with better continentals averaging €2.90/kg, Hereford and Angus €2.52/kg and Friesians €2.09/kg.

Despite prices for 400-499kg steers also taking a beating last week, back around €60/hd overall, this section still ends the year well ahead of 2021.

At an average of €3.01/kg the better continental is €168-210/hd stronger, the better Angus is €132-165/hd up and the better Friesian is €92-115/hd improved.

While a price drop averaging 13c/kg last week for steers from 400-499kg last week is severe, the reality is that the market could do with cooling down, especially as quality numbers have fallen off sharply.

And in my opinion, bullocks under 400kg have been undervalued all year.

The 500-599kg steer section eased only slightly last week, generally back €15-20/hd. This drop pales when you note that the average to top continental is still €175-240/hd dearer than he was last December.

The biggest difference is in the Hereford and Angus section, with the average to better bullock better by €200-288/hd. The equivalent Friesian is also well improved, up €165-252/hd.

Over 600kg, the average to better continental is up €234-318/hd on 12 months ago, with Hereford and Angus bullocks better by €264/hd and Friesians up €306/hd.

In the Know – around the marts

Ennis

With road conditions treacherous last week, pre-booked numbers of weanlings dropped by half here.

The result saw both farmers and shippers very active, with bulls reaching €4.00/kg and heifers topping out at €3.86/kg.

Samples included two 242kg bullocks making €4.00/kg or €970, followed by a 275kg Limousin for the same per-kg price, or €1,100/hd.

Other prices of note included two 380kg Charolais at €1,380 with another 390kg Charolais making €1,440.

On the heifer side three 290kg Charolais averaged €1,120/hd, with another at 410kg selling for €1,450, while three 283kg Limousins averaged €900/hd.

Blessington

It was similar story here, with poor road conditions leading to smaller numbers but a very positive trade.

Continental store bullocks sold from €460-960/hd over the €/kg, with Hereford and Angus stores €360-680/hd over the weight.

On the heifer side, continental types made €450-800/hd with the €/kg, with Hereford and Angus €350-600/hd with the weight.

Beef cows sold from 600-800/hd over the weight, with feeders making €260-520/hd over the €/kg.

Delvin

Although around a quarter of those that pre-booked pulled out because of the freezing conditions, numbers here still reached 300.

Bullocks under 300kg averaged €2.30/kg ,to a top of €3.07/kg.

Those from 500-550kg averaged €2.40/kg or €1,270/hd, which was €147/hd stronger than this time last year. The 600-650kg section averaged €1,507/hd — €124/hd up on 12 months ago.

Heifers from 300-400kg averaged €2.43/kg with demand for Angus seeing them claiming the top three price spots for animals over 500kg as top prices hit €2.88/kg.

Raphoe

The poor weather also impacted numbers here on their last cattle sale of 2022.

Trade, however, remained lively as online buyers again put it up to those ringside.

Strong bullocks sold from €2.70-3.40/kg, with lighter continental bullocks starting at €2.40/kg.

Friesians sold for €1.70-2.20/kg with Angus bullocks and Heifers making €2.00-2.50/kg.

Cull cows prices ranged from €1,000-1,870/hd.

Edenderry

Here too numbers were weather-affected with Johnny Dolan reckoning 40pc of those booked failed to show — leading to “an exceptionally dear sale”

“Store bullocks were all around the €3.00/kg mark and more,” Johnny said.

On the heifer side a 400kg Hereford sold for €1,100/hd, while 400kg Charolais cross Limousins made up to €1,200/hd.

Demand for cull cows saw a top of €2,400 achieved for a 670kg Belgian Blue-Limousin cross.

However, Johnny reckoned the best price, for what she was, had to go to a 580kg belly Friesian that finished up at €1,200.

Gortatlea

Frozen conditions were a concern here also but eased as the weekend approached, leading to a turnout of 925 animals.

Maurice Brosnan said factory buyers were so anxious they would “kill anything”.

And that included eleven 500kg Friesians that averaged €1,340/hd as well as 650kg continental heifers at €1,950-2,000/hd, down as far as the poorest of parlour cows at €200/hd with the €/kg.

Among the 500kg+ bullocks and heifers, continentals sold for €2.80-3.30/kg with Hereford and Angus €2.70-3.00/kg, while Friesians made €2.00-2.60/kg.

On the weanling side shipper buying power drove quality bulls to €3.50-4.00/kg.

Enniscorthy

A smaller entry but a stronger trade was also the story here. Forward store bullocks sold from €600-1,120/hd over the €/kg, with lighter stores €360-900/hd over the weight, while light Friesian bullocks made €150-470/hd over the weight.

Forward store heifers sold for €630-1,000/hd over the €/kg, with the top call seeing four 598kg Charolais average €1,730/hd.

Lighter heifers sold from €330-810/hd over the €/kg. Suckler cull cows sold from €1,130-1,510/hd, with Friesians €540-1,190/hd.