Mart prices drop – but they are still well up on last year

At an average of €3.01/kg the better continental from 400-499kg is €168-210/hd stronger than 12 months ago

Looking out: Cattle at a roadside shed near Slatta, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Cattle at sunset near Ballinameen, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Looking out: Cattle at a roadside shed near Slatta, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Cattle at sunset near Ballinameen, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

Last week’s mart turnouts were severely affected by the icy roads, with many sales rings seeing pre-booked entries falling by 40-70pc and some marts cancelling their sales due to safety concerns for patrons, staff and livestock.

Some farmers didn’t even consider taking stock out of their sheds. With most stock now housed for over a month, we’re all well aware that if they are taken out from their pens for any reason, they jump and gallop all over the place.

