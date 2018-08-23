Mart price roundup: The latest prices from marts around the country

Gortatlea

Manager Maurice Brosnan said a lot of cattle were being moved earlier this year, with numbers at his most recent sale up 30pc on this time last year. Good cattle were “a savage trade” with €2.40/kg being about the average for the better 550kg bullock as feedlot buyers from both north and south slugged it out.

However, lighter dairy cross Angus, Hereford and Friesian stock found the going tough.

“There are not many men to buy those light 350-400kg dairy types,” Maurice said. Demand for heavy continental cows from factory buyers saw the better type sell from €2.10-2.15/kg.

Mountrath

Glen Cooper reported a “good trade for good cattle” with “your good feeding bull” from 400-500kgs seeing averages range from €2.40-2.70/kg with the top of the pops at this weight making from €2.80-3.17/kg. That top call of €3.17/kg went to a 410kg Belgian Blue.

On the Friesian side anything black and white from 300-600kgs sold from €1.30-1.50/kg. The heifer trade saw a share of nice prices especially in the 300-400kg section including a 395kg Charolais who clicked €2.65/kg. Poorer quality heifers were difficult trade.