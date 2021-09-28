Mart-goers angry over Prof Gerry Boyle’s comments

Mary Burke with her pen of cattle at Carlow Mart show & Sale. Photo Roger Jones

I was in Kerry recently and visited Castleisland and Gortatlea marts, two very busy establishments. At both, there was real bitterness among many people I spoke to regarding outgoing Teagasc director Prof Gerry Boyle’s comments about suckler farming.

Mart-goers were angered by his apparent ignorance of how rural Ireland actually works, and his casual dismissal of the development and work that generations of cattle farmers have given to the business of beef production .

And then there was the question of his pension. “Who’s paying for that? We are. Farmers are,” farmers told me.

At Gortatlea a local man stretched his arms wide to indicate the numerous pens of quality suckler weanlings that had been entered for their night sale.

“Tell him to come down here and tell us beef isn’t working. Look at those cattle. Look at the prices.”

The general feeling in the marts was that Teagasc’s mask had slipped and that it had shown itself through Prof Boyle’s comments to be no friend to those in quality beef production.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher hit on something bigger than just one man’s unguarded thoughts in his response to the whole affair when he urged Minister Charlie McConalogue to “put a stop once and for all to all this anti-suckler narrative that has infected State and State-sponsored agencies”.

On the ground, there was a continuation of strong numbers at marts across the country, with demand for beef and short-keep cattle again notable.

The biggest rise recorded on our ringside returns came among the 600kg+ heifers, with their overall average price up by 7c/kg to €2.39/kg, helped by a 12c/kg increase among the top quarter, to €2.70/kg.

The 600kg+ bullock’s overall average remained static at €2.29/kg, but the poorer-quality animal slipped by 3c/kg to €1.98/kg.

Some mart managers noted a slackening in the numbers of quality heavy cull cows presenting.

Some of the prices being paid for culls are staggering, but as pointed out by Edmund Graham of ICSA, they may have got to the point that buyers are now shifting their focus to the out-of-spec bullock or heifer as a cheaper option.

This should help maintain the price of the 600kg+ bullock and heifer, as well as giving those with out-of-spec stock a chance to test the mart trade when selling.

In relation to the strong prices being paid for beef and short-keep heavy stock at marts, one farmer said: “It’s like those buying are on a merry-go-round — going from week to week, and committed to the point that they can’t afford to get off.”

Despite bigger numbers overall, prices among bullocks from 300-500kg averaged 2-3c/kg stronger at €2.10-2.15/kg. The better animal jumped by 7-9c/kg to €2.61/kg.

It wasn’t as positive on the heifer side, with overall prices from 350-600kg slipping by 1-3c/kg.

In the Know: Around the marts

Ballinakill

Another big sale, with forward types and heavy dry cows selling well, although second-string stores were harder sold at times.

Heavy bullocks sold for €1.90-2.48/kg, with forward stores making €2.05-2.60/kg, while lighter store bullocks made €2.15-3.10/kg.

Beef heifers sold for €1.85-2.50/kg, with stores €1.95-3.05/kg.

Among the weanlings, bulls made €2.10-3.10/kg with heifers €2.20-3.20/kg. Dry cows sold from €1.45-2.15/kg.

Roscommon

Trade was brisk for both heifer and bull weanlings as buyers ringside and online dug deep.

Weanling heifers made from €2.73/kg up to €3.32/kg as in the case of a 265kg Limousin cross at €880.

Other prices of note included a 360kg Limousin at €3.05/kg, a 365kg Belgian Blue at €2.98/kg and a 335kg Limousin at €3.07/kg.

Bulls averaged €2.50/kg, with a 255kg topping the €/kg chart at €3.52/kg.

There was a very large entry of stock on Friday, with bullocks averaging €2.58/kg to a top of €3.12/kg, while heifers averaged €2.27/kg to a top of €2.69/kg.

Kanturk

Prices here, as elsewhere, cracked on well, and there an almost full clearance.

Standout performers among the Angus bullocks included 430kgs at €2.32/kg, 490kgs at €2.30/kg and 560kgs also at €2.30/kg.

Against these could be put a 438kg Charolais at €2.62/kg and a 455kg Limousin at €2.61/kg.

Among the heavy heifers were a 600kg Limousin at €2.50/kg, a 670kg Angus at €2.07/kg and a 575kg Hereford at €2.21/kg.

Best in class on the cull cow side was a 630kg Limousin at €2.28/kg, with another Limousin at 780kg making €2.25/kg.

700kg Friesian culls sold to €1.70/kg.

Kilrush

A good size sale saw eight Herefords on the bullock side average €2.33/kg, followed by seven averaging 524kg making €2.28/kg, while five 429kg Angus cracked on to €2.47/kg.

Among the Friesians were three at 573kg for €1.78kg while a single at 540kg made €1.92/kg.

Sample prices on the heifer side included a 545kg Charolais at €2.48/kg, a 420kg Limousin at €2.57/kg and a 650kg Angus at €2.21/kg.

Although she sold for €1,590, a 750kg Charolais was pipped by a 705kg Hereford who made 12c/kg more at €2.24/kg or €1,580.

Dowra

A very big sale with a sharp trade right across the board.

On the bullock side those under 500kg maxed out at €3.00/kg as in the case of a 470kg Charolais.

If you wanted anything in that 400-500kg bracket you were looking at €2.60-2.80/kg.

In the 500-700kg section the top Charolais made €2.50-2.70/kg, while above 700kg the top calls saw two Charolais at 850kg and 775kg both make €2,130/hd, with the €2.50-2.75/kg price reflective of what the better bullock in this weight range was making.

Culls from 600-700kg averaged €1.88/kg to a top of €2.36/kg, while those over 700kg averaged €1.96/kg.

Balla

There was a very big yard of cattle on offer here, which drew extra buyers both to the ring and online.

Keen competition saw 500kg+ bullocks averaging €2.48/kg, while good 700kg+ bullocks pushed on to €1,100-1,200/hd over the €/kg.

In the lighter section 300-400kg bullocks averaged €2.48kg, with those from 400-500kg averaging €2.59/kg.

Among the 500-plus heifers on offer, those under 400kg averaged €2.41/kg, with those from 400-500kg averaging €2.52/kg, while those above 500kg averaged €2.52/kg.

And then there was the 925kg February 2009-born Charolais cull cow that made €2,200.

Kilkenny

Although back a little on the numbers side, 1,200 is still a big sale.

As in Balla it was the cull cow that really impressed, with continentals selling from €1.60-2.46/kg, while Friesians made from 90c/kg to €1.90/kg.

Among the 600kg+ bullocks prices ranged from €1.70-2.71/kg, with forward 500-600kg bullocks selling from €1.75-2.72/kg.

On the store side 400-500kg bullocks made from €150-2.94/kg, while lighter stores sold to a top of €2.80/kg.

Beef heifers made from €2.00-3.06/kg, with forward types making €1.80-2.65/kg.