Markets pause as concerns mount over where factory prices might head in autumn

Continuing high turnouts, especially of lighter stores, also a factor in declining mart prices

On the move: Cattle being taken to the sales ring in Kilkenny . Photo: Roger Jones

On the move: Cattle being taken to the sales ring in Kilkenny . Photo: Roger Jones

On the move: Cattle being taken to the sales ring in Kilkenny . Photo: Roger Jones

On the move: Cattle being taken to the sales ring in Kilkenny . Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

As a young teenager my daughter Emily dyed her hair purple. When asked why, she replied: “I’m complicated.”

There’s not a lot you can say to that to advance the conversation, so myself and my wife buried our misgivings and left well enough alone.

The mart trade has now also begun to show signs of becoming “complicated”, with average values for bullocks and heifers heading south last week. There are several factors, plus regional variations in those factors, making it impossible to single out one overall underlying cause.

