Lighter stock harder sold as poor breeding takes its toll

Ready to go: Bullocks on offer at Mohill Mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Last week’s sunshine saw more buyers ringside and online, with bullocks on our ringside tables from 400kg upwards generally 3-7c/kg better.

However, the 300-399kg bullock slipped again, down 7c/kg at €2.23/kg. And while the 400-499kg bullock was stronger at €2.41/kg, an increase in the number of poorer-quality yearlings saw some averages slip.

Gerry Finnerty of Ennis noted that some lighter cattle were harder sold because they are “light for their weight given their age” — because they were very poorly bred.

“They are cheap for a reason — their quality and length of time it will take to make anything of them,” he said. “You graze them this summer, winter them and then graze and maybe feed them next summer. It’s a very long road and a very uncertain road given costs.”

Robert de Vere Hunt of Cashel said of the trade for lighter stock: “If you have ground grazed there is nothing coming back.

“It doesn’t seem to have affected the 500kg+ animal because there just aren’t enough of them around, but there are an awful lot of dairy calves that were not exported in 2021 turning up now as yearlings and the market is reacting to them.”

Other observers reckon that a lot of these poorer 250-350kg cattle have not gotten any additional feeding over the winter.

“Given their ages they should be heavier if they were fed, maybe 30-40kg heavier. They’re empty and plain,” one insider said.

The majority of these bullocks and weanlings are dairy-cross Friesians, Angus and Herefords, plus some lesser-quality coloured stock from the suckler herd.

Another issue affecting the trade for lighter cattle is the number of moves on the cards. Several mart managers noted that buyers are very sensitive when it comes to younger cattle with three or more moves.

“A lot of these were sold as calves last year or were contract reared and they have extra moves on the cards as a result,” one manager said.

“Lads buying them know they will in all probability be selling them on in the autumn and are afraid the moves will go against them, and the lads killing them in the long run might lose the 20c/kg quality assurance bonus.”

There is a geographical divide in relation to the trade for those 250-400kg bullocks and weanlings.

In areas where dairy is less prominent, there are fewer issues, with Eoin Kane of Drumshambo and Patsy Smith of Dowra reporting the 250-400kg bull and bullock as holding well, with shippers helping to keep a floor under their price.

The general consensus is that the trade is going through a period of adjustment because of all the uncertainty in relation to costs and the inability as a result of buyers to plan long-term with any confidence.

On a more positive note Eoin Kane says: “Once the weather becomes kinder and the grass comes, men will buy those lighter cattle in greater numbers.”

As an old friend of mine keeps reminding me, when it comes to younger lighter cattle, “they’ll grow despite you Martin”.

In the Know – around the marts

Ennis

Gerry Finnerty said shippers helped move some of his lighter and plainer bull weanlings, with Angus types averaging around €2.00/kg.

Sample prices among the heavier heifers included €2.90-2.97/kg for 590-750kg Charolais and Limousins.

The better Hereford heifer from 400-585kg sold from €2.20-2.38/kg, while four 547kg Angus averaged €2.52/kg.

Heavy Friesian culls operate from €1.80-2.03/kg, while 700kg+ plus continentals frequently passed €2.60/kg.

Top calls included a 960kg Limousin at €2,960 and a 740kg Simmental at €2,160/kg.

Weanling bulls

Weanling bulls

Carnew

A big sale, with David Quinn noting forward and beef types up by around €50/hd. Factories and feedlots were particularly active.

“A very strong trade for heavy bullocks with plenty over 700kg making €2,200-2,300,” he said.

U grade 500kg bullocks made €2.80-3.20/kg, with Rs €2.60-2.70/kg and 500kg Angus €2.50-2.70/kg, while similar weights on the Hereford side sold from €2.30-2.50/kg.

420kg heifers made €2.60-2.70/kg, with the tops seeing €2.90/kg.

Plainer bull weanling and bullocks under 400kg continued to struggle, however, back €20-30/hd.

Enniscorthy

Last week’s sale saw a slight drop in numbers but continued very strong prices as beef bullocks sold from €770-1,180/hd over the €/kg.

Forward stores made €800-1,150/hd over the weight, with a 620kg continental making €1,870/hd or €3.02.

The €3/kg mark was also reached among the lighter stores, with two 430kg Limousins making €1,290/hd; the general range was €490-860/hd with the weight.

Forward heifers sold for €800-1,035/hd with €/kg, while lighter heifers made €470-800/hd with the weight.

Continental cull cows sold for €440-1,190/hd with the weight, while heavy Friesians made €500-660/hd with the €/kg.

Weanling heifers

Weanling heifers

Cashel

Robert de Vere Hunt reported another large sale, with forward cattle and cull cows very strong, although lighter, plainer dairy types remained under pressure.

Good 480kg+ Friesian bullocks pushed on to €2.00/kg, with a 455kg Angus making €2.20/kg, while better 260kg Angus sold to €2.30/kg.

On the heifer side samples included 417kg Angus at €2.58/kg, 390kg Herefords at €2.51/kg and a 535kg Charolais making €2.56/kg, while 505kg Limousins topped out at €2.67/kg.

Calf prices

Calf prices

Drumshambo

Eoin Kane noted that farmers were watching world and farm cost developments carefully. “You can never be sure what could happen”

That said, strong cattle remained firm here, with both bullocks and heifers of 600kg and up selling from €2.60-2.80/kg, while good 500kg bullocks and heifers made €2.60-2.85/kg.

Eoin pointed out that while there was pressure on prices for lighter stock, better 340kg Limousin yearling bulls were still selling to €950/hd, with Charolais making up to €1,000/hd.

Good 600kg+ cull cows continue to “freely make €1,500-1,600/hd”.

Heifers

Heifers

Balla

Stephen Hannon described trade as “steady as you go” for bullocks and heifers over 500kg, with “no end to what a dry cow might make”.

Better bullocks or heifers over 700kg made €2.50-2.60/kg, with the plainer one at €2.40/kg. In the 500-700kg category, prices were generally €2.60-2.70/kg, with the tops making €2.90-3.10/kg.

Stephen noted heavy cull cows as selling to €2.50/kg with feeder types making €1.80-1.90/kg.

Plainer weanling and yearling stock of 280-350kg made €650-750/hd, although the better 300kg continental was still up at €900/hd.

Steers

Steers

Raphoe

Another strong entry saw no let up in demand from factory and feedlot agents, with forward and beef cattle selling for €2.50-3.10/kg.

In the forward store section, farmer demand lifted quality continental prices to €2.60-3.20/kg.

For those with an eye to something more traditional Angus stock ranged from €2.10-2.60/kg, with Friesian bullocks €1.70-2.20/kg.

A strong trade for well-fleshed cull cows saw a top call of €1,910/hd.