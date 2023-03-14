Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Lighter, longer-keep stock starting to overtake the heavier animal

Some marts are reporting prices of over €4/kg for continental yearlings, while better 300-400kg Herefords and Angus are averaging more than their heavy cousins

Healthy trade: &lsquo;Buyers and sellers are both watching their fields for the first signs of spring — then the real mart fever will begin&rsquo;. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Healthy trade: &lsquo;Buyers and sellers are both watching their fields for the first signs of spring — then the real mart fever will begin&rsquo;. Photo: Roger Jones

Healthy trade: ‘Buyers and sellers are both watching their fields for the first signs of spring — then the real mart fever will begin’. Photo: Roger Jones

Healthy trade: ‘Buyers and sellers are both watching their fields for the first signs of spring — then the real mart fever will begin’. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

Although numbers were affected by the snow last week, the trade was not, and there was a surge in buying of yearling stock, with some marts reporting prices for continentals above €4/kg.

Younger, lighter bullocks averaged 7c/kg higher overall at €2.73/kg, with the better one also up 7c/kg at €3.15/kg.

Most Watched

Privacy