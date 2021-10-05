Lesser-quality animals hit hardest as rain brings surge in numbers

Last week’s rain brought a surge in numbers at marts across the country — a traditional reaction to bad weather by those with stock to sell at this time.

The general consensus was that trade overall wasn’t back too much but poorer-quality lots were worst hit.

Bullocks overall were €24-42/hd down on the previous week, but 400-600kg heifer were easier by only €5-8/hd.

The 350-399kg heifer was a little harder hit as her price fell by 5c/kg to €2.10/kg, a reduction of €17.50-20/hd.

The hardest hit was the 300-399kg store bullock, down 12c/kg in all sections, to €2.49/kg in the top quarter, and back to €1.47/kg for those lesser-conformation types.

That gap of €1.02/kg last week was the biggest difference in relation to prices within a weight division, on both the bullock and heifer tables.

Why did this happen?

Take your pick from these reasons: too many cattle at this weight for the number of potential buyers; animals looking the worse for wear after the recent rains; poor-quality cattle, ie, too dairyish; buyers deciding they were too long a keep.

It is also interesting to note that while every other category of bullock and heifer was well ahead of 12 months ago, those light 300-399kg bullocks are 17c/kg down on October 2020, at an overall average of €1.98/kg,.

The weight category with the least difference last week between the better animal versus the worst was the 600kg+ heifer.

Here the better heifer averaged €2.53/kg with the lesser animal averaging €2.02/kg a difference of 52c/kg.

Compared to last year that 600kg heifer is 29c/kg stronger overall at €2.29/kg, despite her price slipping by 10c/kg last week.

Generally, sellers with well-presented quality, not showing any serious effects from the weather, were the least affected by last week’s price easings.

For those with cattle to sell, last weeks rain has put a cut in the ground — and that’s what most interests your local factory boss.

Feedlots

Farmers consider the ‘what-ifs’ when it comes to the weather at this time of year; factory bosses don’t consider — they plan for the worst. Cheaper beef, if they could make it happen, would mean cheaper stores for their feedlots.

In relation to factories buying stock for their feedlots, one mart manager told me he sometimes can’t get his head around how dim some farmers can be, particularly when they are on the phone wanting to know what stores are making in the mart.

Why? Because he has a factory agent in his yard looking to buy.

“More than what he’s going to give you,” is the reply.

Sixmilebridge

Store heifers were the centre of attention during this special sale and prices did not disappoint, with Joe Clune describing trade as a “flyer”.

The general run saw store heifer prices range from €2.40-2.70/kg, with samples seeing a 550kg Angus at €1,340/hd, a 575kg Limousin at €1,500 and four 545kg Charolais at €1,435/hd.

Among the bullocks were three 452kg Herefords at €1,060/hd, a 530kg Limousin €1,400 and two 720kg Charolais at €1,700/hd.

Although the tops sold to €3/kg, Joe reckons the very top of the weanlings may already have gone through the system.

Ballymahon

William Jones reported yet another big sale “with more to come”. Trade was excellent, with bullocks and heifers up by €20-30/hd.

Among the top prices on the bullock side was a selection of 410-440kg Charolais who sold from €3.18-3.41/kg, with one at 500kg making €3/kg.

Among the heavier bullocks a 700kg Charolais clicked €2.63/kg, with a 680kg Belgian Blue making €2.57/kg.

Prices for Angus included 350-370kg “out of Friesian cows” at €2.57-2.62/kg. Store heifers sold to a top of €2.90/kg.

Gortatlea

At 1,400, weanling numbers were double the previous week, with good 300-450kg bulls or heifers making €2.60-3.00/kg.

With Northern buyers keeping the pressure on, the better-made 600-800kg bullock sold from €2.40-2.70/kg — and that included non-quality-assured.

In the store section, continental bullocks made €2.40-2.60/kg while your Hereford or Angus bullock or heifer clocked €2.20-2.30/kg, with the tops seeing €2.40/kg.

With weather pushing out more stock Maurice Brosnan noted plainer Friesians “a harder sell”.

Tullamore

The 300-400kg bullock averaged €2.17/kg, with the top end on €2.51/kg. In the 400-500kg section the top-quarter bullock averaged €2.56/kg, which helped his overall price onto €2.20/kg — the same as those in the 500-600kg division.

The continuing strong market for beef saw your 600kg+ bullock average €2.37/kg, with the tops making €2.58/kg.

On the heifer side those under 400kg averaged €2.09/kg, with those from 400-600kg making €1.73-2.56/kg.

Balla

Last week’s anniversary sale here saw the largest one-day turnover in its 31 years of operation, with receipts totalling €1.5m.

Helping to accrue this figure was a big turnout and good prices: 300-400kg bullocks averaged €2.55/kg, 400-500kg bullocks made €2.57/kg, and 500kg+ bullocks made €2.57/kg.

On the beef side, 700kg+ bullocks made up to €1,200/hd over the €/kg.

Among the heifers, those under 400kg averaged 2.40/kg, with the 400-500kg section averaging €2.49/kg.

On the breeding side a 560kg Limousin saw the hammer at €2,760.

Carnew

A good trade with 900 on offer saw the good 600kg bullock and heifer operating from €2.40-2.70/kg.

In the 500-550kg section, prices ran from around €2.20-2.70/kg, with the better 400kg bullock making up to €2.75/kg.

The good Friesian held well at €1.80-1.95/kg.

Prices for 500kg forward Herefords ranged from €1.90-2.10/kg, which put them around 20-25c/kg behind the Angus equivalent at €2.10-2.35/kg.

However, David Quinn noted that after the recent rains some dairy-bred stock were looking “a bit raw in themselves”, pushing their prices back to €1.70-1.75/kg.

“You’d have to think that at that money there has to be value there somewhere,” he said.

Also easier was the parlour cow.

Mountbellew

Trade was brisk, with strong demand for store heifers resulting in a complete clearance.

Sample prices among those heifers included a 580kg Limousin at €2.24/kg, a 490kg Limousin at €2.27/kg and a 630kg Angus at €2.08/kg.

On the bullock side a 510kg Limousin sold for €2.25/kg with another Limousin at 445kg making €2.43/kg while a 555kg Angus saw the hammer at €2.13/kg.