Lesser-quality animals hit hardest as rain brings surge in numbers

Young bullocks outside Timoleague, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon / Alamy Expand
Young bullocks outside Timoleague, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon / Alamy

Martin Coughlan

Last week’s rain brought a surge in numbers at marts across the country — a traditional reaction to bad weather by those with stock to sell at this time.

The general consensus was that trade overall wasn’t back too much but poorer-quality lots were worst hit.  

Bullocks overall were €24-42/hd down on the previous week, but 400-600kg heifer were easier by only €5-8/hd.

