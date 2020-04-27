It's a guessing game all round as marts battle to keep the trade afloat

Mart staff continue to make every effort to facilitate the matching of those with cattle to sell and those wishing to buy. Apart from trying to get deals closed, managers are also fielding a constant stream of phone calls.

Ask Jim Bushe - if you can get him on the phone. "I decided to turn off my phone for half an hour to get a bite to eat one of the days and when I turned it back on I'd 27 missed calls," he said.

Jim's experience is an example of how the current system is just not up to coping with the pressure that is out there from all sides.

Make no mistake, numbers are being moved - be they through the marts or by private sales - but speaking with managers up and down the country they believe a lot of stock remains unsold and may not appear until the current crisis has stabilised.

The reasons for this are varied.

Some sellers believe that the current systems are not capable of returning the real market value of their animals.

Others, who don't want to use either the weigh and sale or tender system, are also reluctant to go down the private sales' route again because they don't think they will get a decent price and they also fear getting "stung" should the funds not be there to back up the buyer's bank account.

From the buyers' perspective, the choice of easily accessible numbers that you would normally have at this time of year are not there despite all the efforts being made to keep the trade afloat.

The state of play with prices is covered (opposite) in our mart reports, and several mart managers told me that some buyers are possibly over-paying at present just to get numbers in.

To be honest that's nothing new as I've seen overly enthusiastic farmers at marts all my life getting bothered at the prospect of not getting what they want and then 'blowing' an extra €50 above and beyond.

The age profile of the sector is also a factor.

Some mangers were very candid when I put this point to them, telling me that a fear of contracting Covid 19 lurks in many men's minds and is manifesting itself through their choice of not engaging in trade in any form for fear of contracting the virus.

On a positive note, April 2020 will have to go down as one of the driest on record and field grazing conditions are excellent.

For some, this has made the decision not to sell easier.

This is feeding through to the marts where the number of forward stores being presented up and down the country for sale appears to be considerably less than normal.

But there are many unanswered questions now about where the trade is at and what direction it will take.

Will those not currently selling or buying run out of time given we are now almost into May?

Will the Government announce a relaxation in the guidelines governing current mart practices?

And how much pressure would a serious break in the weather cause?

The economic consequences and social inconvenience of Covid 19 are one thing, but the medical reality of the virus was brought home to me at the weekend during a conversation I had with Michael Harty of Central Auctions in north Tipperary.

Around a month ago Michael thought he had a cold that he could not shake and then suddenly a week in the virus took over as all his strength "just disappeared".

He was taken to hospital, diagnosed with the virus and put on oxygen.

Now in recovery, and back on his farm, Michael remains the positive individual he always has been and feels a the depth of gratitude to all those, especially the medical teams and his family, who have made it possible for him to once again gradually return to health and his normal life.

Be careful out there and stay safe.

Marts Roundup

Carnew

David Quinn reckons that mart prices are starting to heat up significantly. “We had serious demand with prices for store bullocks up by around 20c/kg.”

Backing up this statement were 416kg Charolais who averaged €2.71/kg, a 400kg Piedmontese at €2.61/kg and six 530kg red Herefords sold for €2.19/kg. Light Friesians, in the 250-400kgs range were also improved at €1.40-1.60/kg. On the heifer side, samples included six 503kg Charolais at €2.36/kg, with four 340kg red Limousins making €2.88/kg.

There was a stronger trade for heavy out-of-spec stock with averages better by around 5c/kg at €1.85-1.90/kg.

Dingle

Neilius McAuliffe reports a “solid” trade for calves. He operates an assembly system through the mart with buyers invited to view pre-priced stock.

“I’d have a good idea what certain men like and I locate and pay for calves off the land and assemble them here,” he said.

Three to four-week old Friesian bulls sold for €30-60/hd, with Hereford bulls making from €150/hd to €250/hd.

Angus bulls suitable for shipping averaged €100-130/hd, with stronger types making from €150-200/hd. Belgian Blue heifers made €180-250/hd and Hereford heifers made from €120/hd to €200/hd.

Castlerea

Brendan Egan and his team operate a system aimed at facilitating buyers and sellers by offering mart facilities for privately organised sales. Bullocks averaged €2.00-2.20/kg, with the tops of the 400kg stores making up to €2.50/kg. Among the weanlings, averages for both bulls and heifers were similar at €2.00-2.30/kg. Brendan noted that some sellers appear to remain unaware of where factory prices are now which makes closing any deal “difficult”.

Central Auctions (Nenagh, Roscrea & Birr)

Central Auctions CEO Michael Harty is in recovery from Covid-19. Despite me phoning only to wish him well, he insisted on looking up the figures for Central Auctions’ most recent sales. Angus and Hereford bullocks were making from €1.80-1.90/kg, with Friesians averaging €1.50-1.60/kg. Michael reports continental bullocks changed hands from €2.00-2.25/kg, with continental heifers averaging €2.00-2.30/kg.

New Ross

Jim Bushe continued last week with his assembly and tender sales model. He reported a stronger trade with continental bullocks selling from €2.05-2.45/kg, with Angus stores averaging €1.85-2.05/kg, while Friesian bullocks averaged €1.65-1.85/kg. He said the 320-450kg heifer appears to be “very scarce” with their prices ranging from €2.00-2.40/kg. Heavier heifers sold from €2.00-2.27/kg. Another area where the lack of numbers has definitely helped the price is among heavier stock, with one 2016-born Angus 705kg bullock making €2.20/kg.

Dowra

Patsy Smith saw a far larger entry last week with good stores continuing to thrive. Among the sample prices on the bullock side were a couple of batches of 450kg Limousins which sold from €2.23-2.29/kg, while a 475kg Charolais made €2.38/kg. Bull weanlings under 400kgs averaged €2.50/kg, while your better heavier bull sold from €2.00-2.36/kg. Sample prices on the heifer side included seven 385kg Charolais that averaged from €2.55-2.60/kg.

In the over 400kg section a 425kg Charolais sold for €2.47/kg, with two 410kg Limousins making €2.46/kg. The best of the 600kg+ heifers sold for €1.90-2.10/kg.

Blessington

There was also a much bigger turnout here as buyers with grass to graze helped push the trade upwards. Forward bullocks over 500kgs sold from €450-600/hd with the €1/kg, while 400-500kg bullocks made from €420-548/hd over the €1/kg. Forward heifers over 500kgs averaged €476-596/hd over their weight, with lighter types making from €400-560/hd over the weight.