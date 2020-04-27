Farming

It's a guessing game all round as marts battle to keep the trade afloat

Buyer Martin Hanlon from Bagenalstown looks over cattle at Leinster Marts in Carlow as the marts have had to scale back and reorganise to facilitate sales and adhere to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke Expand

Martin Coughlan

Mart staff continue to make every effort to facilitate the matching of those with cattle to sell and those wishing to buy. Apart from trying to get deals closed, managers are also fielding a constant stream of phone calls.

Ask Jim Bushe - if you can get him on the phone. "I decided to turn off my phone for half an hour to get a bite to eat one of the days and when I turned it back on I'd 27 missed calls," he said.

Jim's experience is an example of how the current system is just not up to coping with the pressure that is out there from all sides.