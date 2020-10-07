Huge differences in the popularity of online bidding, as Covid restrictions at marts tighten

Huge differences in the popularity of online bidding have been reported by marts managers nationwide, as tighter Covid-19 restrictions come into force today.

Brendan Egan Manager at Castlerea Mar reports that some of his former regular online buyers have deserted the technology and are now back ringside with online sales now accounting for only 5-10pc of overall transactions.

Sean Ryan of Sixmilebridge has also seen online sales slip to around 10pc in recent weeks as more men return to the live trade proper.

However. according to Maura Quigley of Roscommon mart online activity up to early this week accounted for 40-50pc of weanling and store sales with sales of heavier cattle coming in at 30-40pc.

David Quinn of Carnew in Wicklow reported online sales of weanlings to be in the 30-40pc range with sales of bigger animals accounting for just 10-15pc of sales.

In Cavan, Carraigallen Mart estimates 20-30pc of weanling sales are online, with culls cows coming in at 40pc while Patsy Smith of Dowra says his overall online sales account for 10-15pc of all sales at the mart.

In Kilkenny, the overall online sales figure is 18-20pc with George Chandler commenting that Aberdeen Angus and continental breeds are the most popular among online buyers.

In Gortatlea, Kerry, online sales account for 30-40pc of sales, with weanlings once again proving to be the biggest draw with up to 50pc going to those online.

Restrictions

From today, marts must ensure face coverings are worn by staff and visitors, along with other measures if they are to continue operating.

According to the Department of Agriculture as the county moves to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions today, the country’s marts must submit a revised Covid-19 standard operating procedures to their Regional Veterinary Office.

The adjustments are similar to restrictions on marts operations that were in place in June, the Department of Agriculture confirmed.

This means that 2m social distancing must be enforced at marts, in addition to a range of detailed measures relating to staff, visitors and structures. In addition, marts must ensure that face coverings are worn by both staff and visitors while on the premises.

Online Editors