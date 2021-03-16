‘Huge’ dairy calf trade but EU exports ‘way back’

Mart managers have noticed 'a significant improvement' in the quality of dairy calves presenting ringside

Prices for Friesian bull calves have hardened in the marts on the back of continuing demand from farmers, Northern buyers and some shippers.

However, the overall dairy calf export trade is said to be back again this spring due to freight transport competition, inclement weather and the ongoing consequences of foodservice closures in key EU veal markets.

Nonetheless, on a positive note, mart managers have reported “a significant improvement” in the quality of dairy calf stock presenting at ringside for online sales.

With just over 1,000 calves going through New Ross Mart on Saturday, auctioneer Jim Bushe said it was a “huge trade”.

“The trade was very, very good, our top price was €580 for a Belgian Blue bull calf. We had exporters and farmers, there was a huge amount of people buying calves.

“The shipping Friesian bull calves made a great sale. The worst of them went for €25-€30, but most of them were selling from €60 to €80/hd.

“The stronger Friesians made €100 to €170/hd; the real good Friesian bull calf went for €220-€230.

“The young farmers that got into milk have invested in facilities to handle calves to look after their stock. It’s clear that they’re doing a better job — it just takes time.”

At Fermoy Mart, where 950 calves sold last Wednesday, mart manager Sean Leahy said: “Friesians were dearer last week. Straight shipping bulls sold from €50 to €90, with strong farmer Friesians making up to €200/hd at six weeks of age with a lot of milk in them. There was more Northern activity too.”

Now weighing calves before sale, Mr Leahy also noted that calf quality “has gone way up this year”.

“They are presenting the calves very well — 99pc are very, very strong now and farmers should be commended for that.”

Meanwhile, a shipping agent said the calf trade on the continent is “only okay”.

“The boats are a problem, there is too much freight on the boats and they are not too worried about the calves. If the weather is anyway rough, bookings are being cancelled too.

“We had a lot of cancellations over the last fortnight. Demand is back from every other year, there is a mountain of veal in Holland that didn’t get sold last year. The closure of restaurants is having a big impact.”

