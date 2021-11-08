Heifers worst affected as weanling prices fall

The weanling trade remains under pressure as prices continue to struggle. Twelve months ago, base prices for bullocks and heifers ranged from €3.60-€3.70/kg — today those prices are €4.15-€4.30/kg.

However, the weanling trade continues to struggle, with prices for bulls under 400kg currently averaging around €10/hd below where they were 12 months ago.

It’s a similar story on the heifer side, with all weight divisions on our heifer table continuing to average from €5-€30/hd below prices from this time last year.

The better 300-399kg heifer is worst affected, with her current average price of €834-€1,109/hd back between €51-€68/hd on their average from 12 months ago.

What’s gone wrong? Why is the positivity around beef prices not translating into far stronger returns for weanling producers?

David Quinn of Carnew said that the number of farmers at bull beef had shrunk dramatically after the factories had “peeled” them on price over a number of years.

Another viewpoint expressed recently was that buyers were put off by the potential costs of meal feeding added to the sector’s history of finished prices “falling over”.

“Lads are slow to buy. The costs are gone too high. They are more inclined to wait until maybe February before going out. Let the other fella winter them and then we’ll see,” said one seasoned observer.

So is there value in the weanling sector? Some appear to think so, but only among the short-keep animal. This is evidenced by the fact that last week’s average returns for the better 400-600kg bull rose by 12c/kg to €2.68/kg, putting him 9c/kg above his overall average price from this time in last year.

Leaving the averages to one side, the market is still returning up to and over €3/kg for bulls once the quality is good enough. But that is part of the problem — in many cases, the quality just isn’t good enough.

In last week’s ringside table, the difference in price between the better and worst bull under 400kg was €1.32/kg. At the other end, the weight-scale difference from top to bottom in the 400-600kg section was 71c/kg — €2.68/kg verses €1.97/kg.

Another factor that has helped open up the gap between the better animal and the lesser one — and this applies to everything from weanlings to beef — is the effect the weather has had on poor quality stock.

With the summer gloss washed from their coats, some plainer dairy sorts now look “ragged” and this has hurt their price.

All that said, the bullock trade last week remained resilient, with prices on our table only fluctuating up or down by between 1c-2c/kg.

The one exception was the bottom quarter of the 600kg+ section where averages gained 7c/kg — a knock-on effect from a very strong trade for manufacturing beef.

Despite a surge in cull-cow numbers at marts, the good continental cull is selling from €2.00-€2.40/kg in many places.

In the Know: Around the marts

New Ross

Although smaller at 1,043 entered, the trade here remains “robust”.

A 490kg Limousin bullock makes €1,410, while a Charolais at 915kgs clicked €2,260 as continental stores made €480-960/hd over the €/kg and beef €740-1,345/hd over their weight.

Hereford and Angus stores made €310-620/hd over the weight, while among the Friesians heavier lots sold from €460-670/hd over the €/kg, with stores €260-460/hd over their weight.

Beef heifers sold for €650-1,020/hd over the weight, with continental stores €390-740/hd over the €/kg and Angus stores €280-550/hd over the weight.

Raphoe

A good entry for the time of year, with brisk bidding for quality. Bullocks sold for €2.00-2.70/kg while heifers were €2.00-2.80/kg.

In the cow ring those from the parlour were back to around €550-700/hd, while the top call on the beef side saw €2,020 paid.

Skibbereen

With 500 on offer this was a good-size sale, given the time of year and how many have already gone through.

Denis O’Donoghue said: “Good cattle made up to €2.2.50-2.60/kg but the poorer bullock was back to around €1.50-1.80/kg.”

Overall, Hereford or Angus bullocks sold for €280-740/hd with the €/kg, with heifers €240-760/hd over their weight.

The better Friesian cow sold from €1.50-1.80/kg, with continentals making up to €1.90/kg.

Among the weanlings the bottom of the market saw both bulls and heifers making €220/hd over the €/kg with bulls pushing on to a top €570/hd over the weight and heifers hitting €445/hd over.

Carnew

The sale of weanlings here saw 408 on offer with bulls under 400kg making €550-1,100/hd while those over 400kgs sold from €870-1,260/hd.

On the heifers side those up to 400kg made €450-1,030/hd with heavier heifers from €820-1,170/hd. Among the standout performers were two 550kg Simmentals bulls who averaged €1,270/hd with three 445kg Limousins selling to €1,140/hd, while three 380kg Limousin heifers averaged €1,010/hd with three 340kgs making €910/hd.

Mountbellew

Strong demand for cull cows saw a 680kg Belgian Blue X make €1,280, followed by a 670kg Limousin at €1,250.

Among the Angus, a 690kg saw €1,270, but a 770kg came in at €1,250. In the bullock ring 600kg Angus made up to €1,220/hd, while a 515kg was all done at €990.

Down the weights a 450kg Limousin made €760 with a 430kg Hereford seeing the hammer at €700/hd.

On the weanling side a 260kg Charolais heifer was among the top calls at €720, followed by two 235kg Herefords at €620/hd.

Best of the bulls were four 275kg Limousins at €750/hd.

Dowra

With 860 cattle on offer this was a big sale, with quality well rewarded. However, anything plain was an easier trade, especially among the bull weanlings.

Among the heifer weanlings under 300kg, the majority of the tops operated from €2.90-3.15/kg with the better 300-400kg heifer making €2.70-3.40/hd.

The better 300-400kg bull sold from €2.80-3.00/kg, while the best of the bulls over 500kg made from €2.70-3.05/kg. Poorer types averaged around 50c/kg less.

There was a big entry of cull cows, ranging from €2.00-2.40/kg. Poorer-quality older cows were tougher, however.

Balla

Here too numbers were big for the time of year, and as elsewhere good cattle continued to sell well, while the lesser, weather-worn animal found the going tougher.

Bullocks from 300-400kg averaged €2.46/kg, with those in the 400-500kg category averaging €2.35/kg, while those over 500kg averaged €2.32/kg.

Heavy beef (over 700kg) drew considerable interest from both Northern and southern buyers, with €900-1,000/hd over the €/kg common.

Heifers under 400kg averaged €2.32/kg, with those from 400-500kg averaging €2.34/kg, while heavier heifers averaged €2.38/kg.