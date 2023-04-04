Heavy rain fails to dampen trade as lighter stock rises by 8-10c/kg

Despite some truly awful weather and increased numbers, trade at the marts across the country last week remained strong, with lighter heifers and bullocks improved by 8-10c/kg.

Heifers from 350-399kg averaged €2.81/kg, with the 300-399kg steer on €2.65/kg.

Over 600kg heifers were 5c/kg better at €3.03/kg, with 600kg+ bullocks up 2c/kg to €2.90/kg.

In between, the 400-599kg bullock made 2.72-2.77/kg, with the same weight heifer on €2.82-2.90/kg.



“We had huge numbers at each of our sales,” said David Quinn of Carnew.

“The rain was belting off of the roof and nearly drowned out the auctioneer but we achieved full clearances.”

Maurice Brosnan in Gortatlea also saw huge numbers, including 1,000 weanlings and 500 cull cows. “Prices were strong and men were anxious,” he said.

In Edenderry Johnny Dolan also had a full clearance but noted that numbers of “out-and-out beef” at the marts at have dried up. This appears to be the case at most marts, although there are plenty of forward cattle suitable feeding or to put to grass.

All that said, numbers of cull cows were strong, as were their prices. Local factory agents were very keen in the absence of meaningful numbers of heavy steers and heifers.

Top-end culls once again breached €3.00/kg, although most sold from €2.20- 2.80/kg with a share of Friesians well in there.

​So keen is demand for culls that some factory agents travelled well outside their normal areas of operation.

I was told of a western agent who headed deep into Munster, turning up at various marts and bidding above the actual value for culls — forcing the local factory operative to also give more to stay in the game. This practice is known in the trade as ‘poleing’.

Not to be outdone two days later one of the Munster boys travelled to this man’s local mart in Connacht and returned the compliment. Those selling were not complaining, however.

While online activity still accounts for a good proportion of business, most marts over the last few weeks have reported large attendances ringside, resulting in only around 10pc of stock being bought ‘remotely’ — back from 20-40pc this time last year.

On the calf side quality continues to move well, with shipper activity for the Italian market in the west underpinning pricing for the better-conformation continental.

For those with shipper-type dairy stock, trade continues to be affected by recent difficulties in France.

At the extreme end of the calf trade, the lighter poorer Friesian/Jersey is a liability, with their prices moving in €2 increments, when they do move, as opposed to the more traditional €5-10 bid.

That said, a 446kg Jersey cross bullock sold for €900 or €2.02/kg at Headford.

On the weanling side bulls under 400kg slipped a bit last week, averaging €2.82/kg overall, with the better one on €3.64/kg.

This puts the better bull under 400kg up to 76c/kg above where they were this time last year.

The better 400-600kg bull averaged €3.37/kg last week putting him 47c/kg above his ringside average from 12 months ago.

A special mention to Barney O’Connell of Listowel mart who recently retired. Thank you very much for your reports and insights over the years, and the very best for the future.

Edenderry

“A good strong trade, with anything sweet dear,” said auctioneer Johnny Dolan of Saturday’s sale.

There was little in the way of beef cattle on offer but 50 of the 250 entries were either forward heifers or bullocks.

The general run of those forward types made €2.80-3.00/kg, with the tops at €3.40/kg.

Among the stores Hereford bullocks sold for €2.60-3.00/kg, as did Angus heifers, while Friesian bullocks sold to a top of €2.40/kg.

​

Gortatlea

A cracking trade all through last week saw Friesian cull cows for grass sell for €1.80-2.10/kg, with forward types making up to €2.50/kg and forward continentals at €2.50-3.10/kg.

Dairy-bred yearling Angus and Hereford bullocks sold for €2.80-3.00/kg, with 300-350kg Friesians topping out at €2.00/kg. Lighter Friesians were easier.

Continental bullocks around 500kg made €3.00-3.50/kg. E and U grade weanlings sold for €3.50-4.20/kg, with plainer R grade Charolais €2.80-3.50/kg.

The trade was helped at the lighter end by strong shipping demand.

​

In the know – around the marts

Macroom

Over a third of the 1500 animals on offer here were bullocks. Angus and Hereford steers were “on fire”, according to Jerry O’Sullivan, peaking at €3.10/kg, with continental types €3.60-3.52/kg and Friesians €2.00-2.40/kg.

Heifers sold for €2.60-3.00/kg and cull cows €1.86-2.66/kg in a brisk trade.

In the calf ring shipping stock over 50kg sold for €45-85/hd, but lighter stock continued to be a tougher sell.

Hereford and Angus bulls made €90-275/hd with Hereford and Angus heifers €70-275/hd. Continental bulls sold to €380/hd.

Carnew

David Quinn reported huge entries, with his cull cow and calf sale on Friday hitting 1,000 head and another 1,350 presented on Saturday. “There was no fall off in prices despite the numbers or the weather,” he said, noting that “your good 500kg+ animal” was up €40-50/hd.

This took the better continental bullock to €2.80-3.50/kg, with plainer sorts at €2.60-2.80/kg. Dairy-bred Angus stores generally made €2.70-2.80/kg, with the tops hitting €3.00/kg. Most Herefords sold for €2.60-2.70/kg but the better one hit €2.90/kg.

The 500kg+ Friesian bullock made €2.30-2.45/kg but the plain 360kg Friesian sold for €480-500/hd.

​

Listowel

Again, it was a case of big numbers, with 800 cattle on offer. New manager PJ Mulvihill reported fleshed Friesian cows as selling to €2.00/kg with your less cow back at €1.50/kg. Angus bullocks and heifers in general made €2.80-3.00/kg, with the tops on €3.10/kg.

“Those averages held all the way down to 250-260kg,” PJ said.

Hereford stock made €2.60-2.90/kg, with the tops at €3.00/kg.

Among the Friesians, the average store sold from €1.80-2.00/kg with your better ones €2.10-2.20/kg, although one batch of 600kgs averaged €1,560/hd or €2.60/kg.

​

Headford

A strong sale, with buyers pushing the overall average price of bullocks to €3.07/kg. Included in that average was a 398kg Belgian Blue at €1,560 or €3.92/kg, a 375kg Limousin at €1,600 or €4.27/kg and most interestingly a 446kg Jersey cross at €900 or €2.02/kg.

Heifers averaged €2.96/kg overall, with the top call seeing a 780kg Charolais click €2,180. Among the Angus heifers, 460kgs sold to €2.74/kg, with under-400kgs pushing on to a top of €3.19/kg.

Weanling bulls averaged €2.94/kg. Cull cows under 500kg averaged €1.78/kg while those over 650kg averaged €2.48/kg.

Dowra

Numbers here reached 770 with a strong entry of weanlings.

“Trade powered ahead for all classes,” said Patsy Smith. One in four of the cull cows sold made better than €2,000/hd at prices as high as €3.06/kg. By comparison, heavy bullocks saw a top of €3.14/kg in the case of a 700kg Charolais.

Patsy said possibly the biggest move in prices came among the weanling heifers with 300-400kgs making €3.30-3.40/kg and the tops making up to €4.00/kg.