Heavy rain fails to dampen trade as lighter stock rises by 8-10c/kg

So keen is demand for culls that some factory agents travelled well outside their normal areas of operation

Learning: The Teagasc DairyBeef 500 &lsquo;breeding dairy cows for milk or beef&rsquo; live animal demonstration in Templemore Mart. Photo: O&rsquo;Gorman Photography. Expand

Learning: The Teagasc DairyBeef 500 ‘breeding dairy cows for milk or beef’ live animal demonstration in Templemore Mart. Photo: O’Gorman Photography.

Martin Coughlan

Despite some truly awful weather and increased numbers, trade at the marts across the country last week remained strong, with lighter heifers and bullocks improved by 8-10c/kg.

Heifers from 350-399kg averaged €2.81/kg, with the 300-399kg steer on €2.65/kg.

