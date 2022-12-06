Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Heavy cull cows making up to €150/hd more in the mart than in the factory

Better R grade culls making €2.70-3.00/kg - on a similar footing to top-of-the-range bullocks and heifers

Booming: Mart turnouts and pruices have both been strong. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Booming: Mart turnouts and pruices have both been strong. Photo: Roger Jones

Booming: Mart turnouts and pruices have both been strong. Photo: Roger Jones

Booming: Mart turnouts and pruices have both been strong. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

Gerry Sullivan of Macroom mart noted that some store cattle that had been housed 4-6 weeks ago because of the very wet field conditions have started to reappear at marts.

I thought I wouldn’t be seeing them until the spring once they were put in,” Gerry said. “I’d say lads have looked at round bales making €45-50/bale and meal at €500/t and decided to save their silage and let someone else carry the feed costs, while they cash in now on a market that has got stronger.

Most Watched

Privacy