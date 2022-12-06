Heavy cull cows making up to €150/hd more in the mart than in the factory

Gerry Sullivan of Macroom mart noted that some store cattle that had been housed 4-6 weeks ago because of the very wet field conditions have started to reappear at marts.

“I thought I wouldn’t be seeing them until the spring once they were put in,” Gerry said. “I’d say lads have looked at round bales making €45-50/bale and meal at €500/t and decided to save their silage and let someone else carry the feed costs, while they cash in now on a market that has got stronger.

“If they need more cattle to graze grass in the spring, they are prepared to bide their time”

John Tevlin of Ballyjamesduff was one of several managers who mentioned increased Northern activity online for heavy cattle, especially cull cows. That pushed on R grade culls, with the better ones selling for €2.70-3.00/kg, putting them again on a similar footing to top-of-the-range bullocks and heifers.

It also lifted many of them €100-150/hd above what they would make in the factory — despite quotes for cows hardening in the last two weeks.

At the other end of the culls market, parlour cows — be they Friesian, Holstein or Jersey — also picked up last week, despite increased numbers coming on the market.

While numbers in general have come back, the majority of marts again noted the relatively strong numbers presenting, given that their sales numbers overall have already reached those for 2021.

That said the general consensus is that the number of quality stores and forward stores have reduced and will reduce further as we head to Christmas.

What may help maintain quality numbers is if more farmers decide to recycle some of what they bought initially because of concerns over feed costs, or decide to take profit now and return in the spring to buy what they then need.

For now, those selling are meeting a strong market, with ringside averages on both the bullock and heifer side still rising.

However the lack of quality numbers is forcing many to drop back a grade or two: the biggest improvements in price were among the lesser-quality animals last week.

On the bullock side, the better Friesian over 500kg made €2.32-2.34/kg, while lesser black and white sold for €1.94-2.00/kg. It’s not long ago that €2.00/kg was a good price for better Friesian bullocks.

While factories, feedlots and Northern buyers are major players, farmer buying is what really pushed up prices for quality stores last week.

At the start of June factory base prices for steers were €5.20-5.30/kg and top-end continentals from 400-600kg in marts were making €3.12-3.14/kg, with the lesser ones €2.46-2.66/kg.

Last week, with factory quotes at €4.70-4.75/kg for bullocks, better continentals from 400-600kg made €3.00-3.03/kg, with the poorer ones on €2.23-2.33/kg.

Demand for heifers last week pushed up the overall average price of those over 400kg by 10-14c/kg and saw the better animal make €2.87-3.01/kg. Christmas has come early for those selling.

In the Know – around the marts

Skibbereen

The fat stock show side of the sale saw a 745kg Limousin bullock make €3,400 with a 655kg breeding heifer making €6,500.

Prices were also strong among the commercial cattle, with four 540kg Limousin bullocks averaging €1,500/hd and a further two at 382kg making €1,130/hd.

The overall turnout was 382 animals, with close to half that number cull cows, and demand pushed their prices well on.

Samples included an 820kg E grade Belgian Blue at €2,870, an 800kg Charolais at €2,120, a 730kg Angus at €1,720 and a 770kg Friesian at €1,500. Feeder Friesians around 600kg sold for €750-1,000/hd.

​

Ballyjamesduff

While factory prices for cull cows have risen over the last two weeks, John Tevlin says they still lag behind what is achievable at marts.

With online Northern buyers very keen, 700kg+ quality continental offerings sold for € 2.60-2.94/kg, with heavy heifers making up to €2.89/kg.

Quality store numbers “are tightening”, resulting in stronger prices in this section also. Samples among the bullocks included 420-490kg continentals at €1,260-1,490/hd, with a 565kg animal seeing the hammer at €1,640.

​

Macroom

A turnout of 500, including 170 cull cows. Gerry Sullivan said the trade was “off the Richter scale”.

Light continental bullocks made €2.80-3.10/kg, with heavier types €2.40-3.00/kg, while Angus and Hereford bullocks sold for €2.30-2.50/kg.

Plain Friesians made €1.60-1.80/kg while better-conformation black and whites sold for €2.00-2.20/kg.

Continental weanling bulls made €2.70-3.33/kg with heifers €2.50-3.10/kg.

With extra buyers ringside for cull cows, parlour types sold to a top of €1.45/kg, with fleshed Friesians making €1.80-2.00/kg, while continentals topped out at €2.20/kg.

​

Ennis

Numbers here last week totalled 1,078. Prices held strong across all sections, with online Northern buyers continuing keen.

Top calls among the heavy bullocks included a 965kg Charolais at €2,670, an 840kg Charolais at €2,300 and three 772kg Charolais making €2,230/hd.

On the store side four 498kg Limousins averaged €1,600/hd with four 517kg Herefords making €1,410/hd.

Heifer prices were a match for the bullocks, while 700kg+ cull cows made €2.60-2.90/kg, with better Friesian culls €1.50-2.00/kg.

​

Castlerea

Numbers and prices held well here with 600 on offer. Demand for bull calves peaked at €4.07/kg in the case of a 255kg Charolais, followed by a 280kg Limousin at €3.71/kg.

Among the weanling bulls a selection of Charolais from 400-440kg sold for €2.97-3.17/kg.

In the heifer ring demand for quality stores pushed prices beyond €3.00/kg. Examples included a 380kg Charolais at €1,290, a 400kg Belgian Blue at €1,230 and a 465kg Limousin at €1,500.

Among the heavier heifers were a 780kg Charolais at €2,130, a 655kg Belgian Blue at €1,660 and a 620kg Limousin at €1,670.

​

Mohill

Darragh Barden reported a turnout of 200 cattle with demand solid from both farmers and feedlots.

Darragh reckoned cattle to be “€100-150/hd stronger in three weeks”.

500kg+ bullocks sold for €1,430-1,500/hd with the €/kg, with 500kg heifers making €1,200/hd with the weight.

Among the standout lots were fourteen 475-585kg Limousin and Charolais bullocks whose owner recorded an overall average of €3.05/kg.

On the cull, heavy continentals sold from €1,000-1,400/hd with the weight.

​

Carnew

In a sale of 930 animals, all classes of beef and stores were stronger by €30-50/hd.

On the bullock side continental beef sold for €1,650-2,260/hd, with continental stores making €970-1,610/hd.

Heavy Angus bullocks sold for €1,430-1,860/hd, with stores €870-1,400/hd. Heavy Friesian bullocks made €1,220-1,680/hd, with lighter lots €550-1,000/hd.

Among the heifers continental beef and forward types made €1,650-2,220/hd, with stores €880-1,580/hd.

Angus heifers sold or €770-1,830/hd. Heavy continental cows sold to €2,220/hd, with heavy Friesians making up to €1,780/hd.