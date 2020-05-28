Farming

Heavy cattle prices hold as online sales prove to be a seller’s market

Chang of Times, Auctioneer Pat Burke from Caherlistran running Headford Mart first on line sale this week in an empty ring.

Chang of Times, Auctioneer Pat Burke from Caherlistran running Headford Mart first on line sale this week in an empty ring.

Martin Coughlan

THE mart manager’s delight was clear. “I can actually see online who is bidding, and it was a pleasure to watch three factory agents ‘pole’ each other for the cows — wouldn’t happen if the ring was there,” he said.

It’s ironic that while the farming community has for years been demanding transparency in relation to factory pricing, this new technology at marts has removed it — and those selling appear to be benefitting.

Headford Mart on line Sale this week with no allowed around the ring.

Headford Mart on line Sale this week with no allowed around the ring.

The numbers of cull cows and heavy cattle sold through the mart system had collapsed during lockdown until recently as many sellers put their surplus stock to grass rather than take what they perceived to be poor prices under the tendering system.