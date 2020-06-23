Heavier stock light up the trade as mart numbers rise

Trio: Three Limousin heifers averaging 511kg sold for €1,090 each at New Ross on Saturday. Photo: Roger Jones

Judging by the jump in mart numbers last week, it appears that many sellers resisted the initial temptation two weeks ago of rushing out to show their wares, preferring to wait and see how the renewed trade might develop before committing.

Another factor was the welcome arrival of significant rain. Kevin Murphy of Enniscorthy Mart explains: “Sellers were never going to commit big numbers during the drought as they knew that those buying probably didn’t have any more grass than they did.”

Now, grass is coming, and those wanting to buy can be confident that what they choose won’t go hungry.

So, is there a backlog in the system? The consensus among mart managers is that the rise in mart numbers could wane quite quickly. Enthusiasm for online trading, while reduced since the marts reopened, continues, with many marts reporting 20-30pc online sales.

Looking at the prices, the story continues to be the revival of the heavy, often out-of-spec beef animal, be it bullock, heifer or cull cow.

Across the country, that good-quality 650-800kg bullock that had you broke from eating nuts can now expect to make €800-1,000 with the €1/kg as demand from Northern buyers continues to underpin the heavy market.

One Southern factory agent said he could never figure out, after years of explaining to farmers that the market doesn’t want heavy carcases, “why men run cattle into such big weights”.

While the majority of farmers now operate to factory age and weight limits, there will always be the few who just love their animals to the point that it’s more important to them to get the full potential out of them than deliver what the market wants.

I could never figure out how five-year-old Wagyu beef is a world price leader when we’re constantly told it’s all about under-30-month production for bullocks, and less for bulls.

Now with processors in the North running tight on beef it’s that big carcase that offers the most efficient return. As my late uncle Michael used to say: “When the weight stops, the money stops. Whatever the money is.”

On the store side Angus and Hereford types, be they bullocks or heifers, continue to make €1.80-2.10/kg, with a shade more in places.

And 400-500kg continentals are always in demand, at €2.30-2.50/kg, while good forward continental bullocks and heifers sold for €2.25-2.40/kg.

It wasn’t all good news, however, with several marts reporting that lesser-quality dairy-cross stock were “a difficult sale”. That said, your good ‘square’ Friesian store can still command €1.70-1.90/kg if he meets a couple of keen grass men.

In the know...

Enniscorthy

With a return to more normal trading conditions, Kevin Murphy reports an increase in activity.

On the bullock side continental factory types sold from €560-900 with the €1/kg, with forward bullocks averaging €510-750 with the weight. Lighter continentals made €400-700 with their weight. Heavy Friesian bullocks sold from €350-550 with the €1/kg, while lighter types made €100-400 with the weight.

Beef heifers averaged 500-800 with the €1/kg, with store heifers averaging €250-650 with the €1/kg.

Headford

Numbers here also increased last week, with the trade reported to be brisk, especially for heifers.

Better Limousin heifers from 325-340kg sold from €670-740/hd, while two 360kg Aubracs averaged €870/hd.

Top price of the day among the heifers was €1,760, paid for a 765kg Limousin destined for breeding.

Samples on the bullock side included a 440kg Angus sold for €1,040, with five 624kg Charolais crosses making €1,300/hd.

Northern buyers were active for the better cull cows, targeting U-grades at ages from four to five years.

Sixmilebridge

Sean Ryan reported that good continental bullocks sold from €2.05-2.25/kg, with Hereford and Angus types making €1.90-2.00/kg.

Continental heifers averaged €2.05-2.35/kg, with Herefords and Anguses at €1.85-2.00/kg.

On the weanling side the general run of continental bulls sold from €2.30-2.60/kg, with Belgian Blues making up to €3/kg.

Factory/forward type bullocks met a good trade at €2.00-2.20/kg, while a nice turnout of quality sucklers with calves at foot made €1,250-1,800/hd.

Devlin

Thomas Potterton reports that the combination of live and online sales continues to thrive, with sales split roughly a 60/40 in favour of the ring.

A full clearance saw lighter store bullocks sell from €1.64-2.11/kg, with those in the 500-550kg category averaging €1.55-2.08/kg.

Strong demand for forward bullocks saw prices range from €1.60-2.16/kg, while 650kg+ types were a knockout at €1.90-2.40/kg.

Trade for heifers was also strong with 300-400kg types selling from €1.50-2.30/kg, while those over 500kg topped out at €2.36/kg.

Ballinrobe

There was a noticeable rise in numbers as increasing numbers of buyers operated both ringside and online.

Among the bullocks was a 460kg Limousin-cross at €2.30/kg, with another weighing 380kg seeing €2.50/kg, while a 585kg Hereford saw €2.10/kg.

On the heifer side a 405kg Limousin clicked €2.62/kg, with a 515kg Charolais-cross making €2.37/kg. Best of the weanling bulls was a 300kg Limousin at €2.40/kg.

Raphoe

Another strong entry, with good trade for quality.

Plainer lots found the going tougher, although anything with the Aberdeen Angus brand on the card were easily got away.

Quality bulls above 600kg sold from €680-990 over the €1/kg, with beef bullocks averaging €580-700 over their weight.

Beef heifers sold from €450-715 over the €1/kg, with store types making €300-625 over the weight

Dowra

Trade here was “steady”, according to Patsy Smith. Among the weanling heifers some of the choice lots included a 275kg Charolais at €2.90/kg, two 350kg Charolais at €2.43/kg and a 385kg Limousin at €2.36/kg.

The trade for beef was the major talking point, with an influx of Northern buyers stamping their authority on proceedings.

Born between March and May 2017, the following sample sold from €2/kg to €2.13/kg; Charolais 690kgs, Charolais 745kgs, a 690kg Limousin and 790kg Simmental.

A strong showing of quality heavy cull cows went under the hammer, with most of those over 600kg averaging €1.90-2.10/kg. The majority again heading North of the border.

Online Editors