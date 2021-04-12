Farming

Heavier bullocks holding sway at the marts as frosty spell cools the trade

Weanling prices per kilo continue to average far stronger for lighter animals than the heavier categories PHOTO: GERRY FAUGHNAN
Weanling prices per kilo continue to average far stronger for lighter animals than the heavier categories PHOTO: GERRY FAUGHNAN

Martin Coughlan

With considerably bigger numbers now coming on stream, and concerns about cold weather slowing grass growth, the bullock trade cooled slightly last week, but heifers recovered most of the ground lost the previous week.

And while overall bullock averages were back 1-2c/kg, with overall averages ranging from 2.16-2.20/kg and the better animal averaging from €2.42-2.60/kg, the bullock trade is still in fine order.

