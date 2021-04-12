Heavier bullocks holding sway at the marts as frosty spell cools the trade

With considerably bigger numbers now coming on stream, and concerns about cold weather slowing grass growth, the bullock trade cooled slightly last week, but heifers recovered most of the ground lost the previous week.

And while overall bullock averages were back 1-2c/kg, with overall averages ranging from 2.16-2.20/kg and the better animal averaging from €2.42-2.60/kg, the bullock trade is still in fine order.

The trade, however, has undergone a rather fundamental change. The traditional run of prices over the years saw the overall average of your lighter bullock out-perform his heavier counterpart. The average price of the 300-400kg animal was often 10-20c/kg stronger than the 600kg+ category.

Maybe it’s a Covid effect or the fact that all trade is currently done online, but since the middle of February that traditional model has been stood on its head with the 600kg+ bullock prices stronger than those for the lighter categories.

A surge in grass growth could see the trade revert to type, but for now those selling heavy bullocks at marts and then choosing to replace them with lighter stock have more control.

Moving to the heifers, overall averages increased by between 1-7c/kg as recent price falls were reversed. The traditional price model has also been adjusted here, but it’s more a case of prices tending to bunch as opposed to the trade being dictated from the top down or bottom up.

The 350-399kg heifers averaged €2.28/kg last week while the 600kg+ heifer averaged €2.25/kg.

Weanlings

There appears be no change in how the weanling trade operates with prices per kilo continuing to average far stronger for the lighter animal than the heavier one.

Farmers and shippers in general have a preference for the lighter animal while the heavier bull is largely a specialised job.

“We’re seeing the lighter bull performing very well but the 500kg+ bull has far fewer potential homes because in effect he’s limited to feedlot buyers meaning they are a tougher selling proposition,” Stephen Hannon of the Aurivo Mart Group told me.

He added that as the industry adapts to online trading, he expects farm-to-farm sales this year to be far lower than in 2020.

On the prices, the weanling heifers average rose last week by between 5-21c/kg. The main moves were in the 300-399kg and 400-550kg sections where prices rose by 18-21c/kg to €2.62 and €2.53/kg respectively, with the 100-299kg heifer better by 5c/kg to €2.63/kg.

Bull side averages slipped with the 300-399kg animal back by 9c/kg overall to €2.28/kg.

And while the better conformation bull did bounce by 22c/kg to €2.78/kg in the 400-600kg division, it wasn’t enough to stop the overall price average in this division easing by 2c/kg to €2.26/kg as bigger numbers of lesser quality animals averaged just €1.80/kg.

Mart reports

Castleisland

Very strong online demand for heifers saw lighter lots of Angus selling from €2.20-2.55/kg with 350kgs making €770/hd and 310kgs pushing on to €790/hd.

Among the heavier lots was a selection of nine 550kg Limousins, potentially R-U grades, which also averaged €2.55/kg. Mart manager Nelius McAuliffe noted strong demand and prices around the €2.40/kg mark for the nice, less done 300kg heifer.

Angus bullocks over 500kgs averaged from €2.10-2.25/kg with lighter lots selling from €1.90-2.10/kg. Continental cull cows sold from €1.70-1.95/kg with strong Friesians making from €300-380/hd over the €/kg. Friesian stores averaged €250-300 with their weight.

Cahir

Mart manager Jonathan Sullivan noted that having tested the strength of the mart trade with smaller numbers of heavy cattle over the last month, those same customers were now returning with bigger numbers. This included Friesian sellers who were now seeing returns of up to €1.95/kg ringside for 650kgs. Among the stores, the 500kg Angus made from €2.15-2.30/kg. Cull cows were very strong with the better continentals making close to €2.30/kg.

Roscrea

Cull cows were also among the star performers here with a top class selection in the heavy division seeing up to €2.30/kg paid for 800kg+. In the 700-750kg section, the better ones saw averages of €2.10-2.25/kg. Among the bullocks, €2.50/kg got you a 625kg Charolais and/or four 528kg Limousins. Mart manager Michael Harty noted there seemed to be fewer better quality Friesians about with the good ones at 450-500kgs making from €1.85-2.00/kg. The average 480-500kg Hereford made up to €2.10/kg.

Enniscorthy

The story here was of a strong trade with beef bullocks selling from €700-970/hd over the €/kg and forward types making from €610-830/hd over the weight . Heavy Friesians averaged from €450-640/hd over the €/kg. Light continental stores averaged from €450-680/hd with the weight.

There was a special entry of Simmental heifers which saw their prices averaging from €1,150-1,490/hd, while the general run of forward heifers ranged from €1,050-1,450. Light heifers sold from €450-730/hd with the €/kg. Continental cull cows made from €1.66-2.00/kg, with Friesians making from €1.37-1.66/kg.

Baltinglass

As elsewhere there were bigger numbers and improved prices. Samples among the bullocks included two 570kg Limousins selling for €1,290/hd; a 550kg Hereford making €1,230, and a 625kg Shorthorn Cross that hit €1,190. Among the lighter bullocks, two 420kg Limousins made €920/hd, while aggressive bidding pushed a single 410kg Limousin to €1,000. Further back in the weights were a 225kg Angus at €520, and a 280kg Friesian heading to pastures new at €500.

Kilrush

The overall turnout was strong, but calf numbers were down with Herefords selling from €150-315/hd and Angus types making up to €185/hd. Continental calves topped out at €395/hd.

Good continental cull cows sold from €1.70-1.93/kg, while heavy Friesians made from €1.50/kg to €1.60/kg. Among the lighter heifers, a 330kg Charolais made €2.63/kg with a 335kg Limousin seeing €2.51/kg.

On the bullock side, eight Herefords weighing 298kgs averaged €820/hd or €2.74/kg, with six at 508kgs averaging €2.29/kg or €1,170/hd. Four 328kg Charolais made €910/hd.

Mohill

Mart manager Stephen Hannon reported yearling heifers as selling from €2.50-3.00/kg with the tops hitting €3/kg. In the 500kg+ category, prices ranged from €2.45-2.55/kg. Among the cull cows, Limousin and Charolais types averaged €1.70-2.20/kg. Commenting on the trade, Stephen noted that the lighter bull weanling was performing well but that the 500kg “has far fewer potential homes” outside of the feedlot and as a result is a harder sell.”