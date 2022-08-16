Grass shortage lifts numbers of forward stock but prices only slip a small bit

Trade on the mart circuit last week was dominated by increased numbers of forward and beef cattle, with a corresponding fall-off of lighter animals in many areas.

The temptation is to associate these factors with the very dry conditions; however, the effects of the drought varied across the country.

It appears that the west fared best because it was not hit by the earlier dry spell in June/July.

The worst conditions last week were experienced in the east and south, with the midlands, fittingly, somewhere in the middle.

William Jones of Ballymahon mart reported increased numbers, adding that grass supplies, while in need of rain, “remained adequate”. James Cooney of Loughrea said he had fewer eastern buyers, due to the severe heat limiting their grass.

Thomas Potterton of Delvin attributed the slight reduction in numbers, especially on the lighter side, to farmers deciding not to stress their stock or themselves in the heat.

David Quinn of Carnew reported mostly strong cattle on Saturday, with their prices unaffected by the dry conditions, but also noted a drop in the number of plainer, lighter stock, which was “possibly a plus”.

George Candler of Kilkenny agreed and also noted no change in the trade for beef and forward stock. However, he said plain bullocks and heifers were a difficult sell due to the lack of grass in that part of the world with customers for lighter stock also not as plentiful.

So how did the hot weather and limited grass supplies impact prices?

In short, 400-600kg bullocks slipped back by 9c/kg on average — that’s €36-54/hd. The driving force behind this fall was the lesser-type continental in the 400-499kg section who slipped by 9c/kg to average €2.23/kg, while in the 500-599kg section the major mover was the better continental, who dropped 17c/kg to €2.92/kg to €1,460-1,749/hd.

However, the 500-599kg bullock is still 6c/kg or €30-36/hd above where he was three weeks ago.

The 600kg+ bullock eased back by just 1c/kg overall to settle on an overall average of €2.55/kg (€1,530/hd), with the better one €2.95/kg and the lesser animal €2.44/kg.

Compared to a fortnight ago, the better 600kg+ continental bullock is 11c/kg stronger, with his lesser-quality up 16c/kg.

Better-quality heifers above 500kg made considerable gains as the 500-599kg continental moved up by 8c/kg to €2.91/kg while those over 600kg+ lifted by 10c/kg to €2.97/kg.

On Sunday night, the heavens opened across most of the country. Provided we don’t get too big a wetting in the next few days, William Jones’s prediction about the autumn trade might be realised: “If we get over the next month, factory prices might level off and we could see a good back end,” he said.

In the Know – around the marts

Ballyjamesduff

Trade was strong, with John Tevlin commenting that many of those buying were obviously paying no heed to what factories were paying.

“We had a lot of store cattle making €2.90-3.00/kg, with 550-570kg continentals making €3/kg,” he said. “First going to grass and then to the shed. There appears to be confidence right across the trade.”

The fall-off in numbers of heavy cows saw smaller wholesalers shifting to bullocks and heifers, or was it a case that with 700kg culls making as high as €2,270 and then going for further feeding, what else can you do?

Top call among those heifers going for breeding in the show and sale section saw a 570kg Simmental make €2,660.

Ballinrobe

A strong trade, with a full clearance. Among the lighter bullocks, €2.71/kg was paid for 490kg Angus with 380kg Limousins selling to €2.86.

Top calls in the 500-600kg division saw 500-530kg Charolais make €2.80-2.90/kg, with 600kg Angus selling to €2.85/kg.

The top two on the heifer side were a 530kg Belgian Blue X at €3.00/kg and a 540kg Limousin X at €3.10.

On the beef side a 600kg Angus X heifer sold for €1,700, with a 700kg Charolais X making €1,980.

Dry cows topped out at €3.30/kg.

Headford

The increased numbers of heavy bullocks on offer here last Saturday saw no let-up in demand, with prices as hot as the weather.

Samples included 660kg Angus at €2.27/kg and 650kg Limousins at €2.74/kg.

But it was the heavy beef that was on fire, with an 815kg Charolais making €2.94/kg, followed by a 740kg Charolais at €3.01/kg and a 690kg Charolais at €3.06/kg.

The best of the cull cows topped out at €2.50/kg but aged heifers were a little easier, ranging from €2.05-2.88/kg. The better 360-390kg weanling sold from €2.60-3.23/kg.

Delvin

Thomas Potterton reported numbers a little bit less than the previous week due farmers deciding not to stress their stock or themselves in the heat.

Bullocks under 500kg sold for €2.20-3.20/kg, with 500-600kgs averaging €2.44/kg.

Heavier bullocks averaged €2.63/kg, with the top call seeing two 640kg Angus make €2.88/kg.

The heifer trade was a little easier with those from 300-400kg averaging €2.23/kg and heavier lots averaging €2.45/kg; the top call was a 535kg Charolais clicking €1,640 or €3.07/kg.

Ballymahon

William Jones reported 130 on offer with trade for forward and beef types continuing to improve: 850kg Charolais bullocks made €2,680/hd (€3.15/kg) and 940kg Limousins up to €2.94/kg.

Numbers of stores under 500kg increased with 80 on offer, and the better 500kg Charolais reached a top of €3.32/kg while the 350-440kg R+ to U- averaged €1,000 with the €/kg.

Trade for light heifers improved with the better one from 330-370kg selling to a top of €1,100 with the weight.

Ballinakill

Smaller numbers but prices were steady to improved, especially for the fancier animal.

Top price of the day saw two 660kg Charolais bullocks average €2,060/hd as heavy bullocks sold from €2.25-3.15/kg.

Forward stores made €2.30-3.25/kg with lighter bullocks selling from €2.20-3.25/kg.

Beef heifers made €2.35-3.25/kg with store heifers €2.25-3.20/kg.

Among the weanlings, bulls sold from €2.20-3.05/kg, with heifers making €2.25-3.30/kg.

Dry cows sold from €190-2.65/kg.

Balla

As elsewhere the number of forward and heavy bullocks rose, resulting in the overall average price of 500kg+ bullocks lifting to €2.78/kg, with top calls of €3.17-3.18/kg recorded for 720-795kg continentals.

The 400-500kg section averaged €2.70/kg with lighter weights €2.57/kg.

Heifers under 400kg held their ground at €2.67/kg with those from 400-500kg averaging €2.77/kg, while your 500kg+ heifer made €2.68/kg on average.

The special sale of weanlings saw 200-350kg bulls average €2.78/kg with those from 350-450 averaging €2.77/kg while the heavier bull made €3.06/kg.