GALLERY: Reality bites as price gains reversed in bullock trade (trade back €60-80/head)

The traditional trade at this time of year is driven by buyers who, having gauged early grass growth, set about buying stock in advance based on the results.

The traditional trade at this time of year is driven by buyers who, having gauged early grass growth, set about buying stock in advance based on the results.

While the trade has improved over the last few weeks, that improvement does not have a lot to do with the traditional "spring fever" when you could see farmers knocking lumps out of one another with their cheque books in their quest to buy cattle.

Instead, this spring we are seeing a trade being driven by the needs of contract feeders and feedlots. But even among these buyers, reality seemed to bite last week and after the price jumps of €100 plus per head two weeks ago, last week brought the trade back to earth with a bang.

21/3/2018 Ballinasloe Mart, Co Galway Lot Number 21 Weight 557K (avg) DOB 13/5/16 . 15/5/16 Breed LM Sex Bullock (2) Price €1430 Photo Brian Farrell

The ringside table shows prices slipping back by between €60-80/hd on the bullock table, while on the heifer table prices slipped on average by €25-108/hd. No section was immune on either table, although the fall of between €30-40/hd in the 400-599kg section on the heifer table was less than half what it was on the bullock table.