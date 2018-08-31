GALLERY: Cattle price crisis fears as plain cattle set to flood market

The biggest issue, of course, is the availability of winter fodder, and for some cattle men this autumn has presented a real conundrum: does it make more sense to sell your winter supply of fodder for prices up to 100pc above the norm or do you stick at the cattle game?

The reality is that there is not enough winter fodder to sustain all the stock in the country over an 'average' winter, much less a hard one.

As the autumn trade gets under way, the issues facing the trade are, in no particular order: factory price potential; the availability of fodder; the loss of the Turkish market; how many cattle are in the system to be sold; and how many of those cattle are light or poor-conformation dairy-type stock.

The critical mass issue arises when these factors combine, with a period where large numbers of poor stock that nobody wants come on the market.

While prices last week varied up and down, the general consensus among the managers in my mini-mart reports is that the trade remained firm for the better animal, and although the poorer lighter steer regained some ground, he was still "a hard sell".

I believe, like Jim Bushe of New Ross Mart, that the factories need to take the lead and show clearly their commitment to the future trade.

"With the huge volume of cull cows (mainly Friesian) coming on stream this summer, feeders are finding it harder and harder to compete, as prices were continually being pushed down, with reports of some cows sold for €1/kg," Jim said.

"How could any finisher compete with that?"

From this point on a small hiccup in the weather or in factory prices, on top of all the other issues, might be all it takes to tip the trade sideways.

We are not in 1974 territory yet, and surely with so many signposts the minister and the industry will make sure we don't go down that particular road. Won't they?

Marts Roundup

1 Blessington

Trade was steady here week-on-week, meaning the good animal was a good trade, while the small, plainer store remained a difficult sale. Beef and forward store bullocks made €610-930/hd over the €1/kg, with stores from 400-500kg+ making €410-880/hd over their weight. Lighter stores sold for €280-420/hd with the €1/kg. Store heifers made €260-600/hd over their weight, with butchers and beef heifers making €520-810/hd over the weight. Friesian bull calves made from €85/hd to €160/hd, with Angus and Hereford bulls selling for €125-270/hd.

2 Macroom

Seven 505kg Aberdeen Angus at €975/hd and three more Angus who weighed 445kg and made €845/hd paint a picture of 10 very nice black bullocks. Trade in the weanling ring saw bulls selling from €260 to €475 over the €1/kg, with heifer weanlings making €245-440/hd over the €1/kg. Top of the dry cow market was a 770kg Charolais at €1,330 and a 725kg Hereford at €1,290.

3 Ballinasloe

Numbers rose here, and with grass growth recovering the bullock trade was strong. Even plainer lots of steers and heifers saw a lift. Bullocks averaged €2.15/kg, with the top price of €2.78/kg coming for a 305kg Limousin. The bigger money was on the bigger cattle, with a 700kg Charolais hitting €1,570 or €2.24/kg, while a 530kg Charolais was very impressive at €1,300 or €2.45/kg. On the heifer side prices averaged €2.13/kg to a maximum of €2.61/kg for a 430kg Simmental.

4 Kanturk

Demand here also got a bounce as the trade looked positively on the effects of recent rains. On the bullock side you had three 566kg Aberdeen Angus at €1,000/hd, a 605kg Simmental at €1,150, and €1,300/hd paid for a couple of 815kg Friesians. Samples among the heifers saw two 537kg Angus make €1,005/hd, while a 640kg Hereford saw the hammer at €1,050. In the calf ring Angus bulls sold to a top of €420/hd, while four Friesians together made €265/hd.

5 Ballinakill

The story here was of a strong trade for good stock spurred on by good grass growth. But plainer cattle were still difficult. Heavy bullocks made €1.90/kg to €2.30/kg, with forward stores making €1.95-2.45/kg. Light stores sold for €2.00-2.60/kg. Beef heifers made €2.00-2.50/kg, with store types selling for €2.00-2.65/kg. On the weanling side bulls made €2.10/kg to €2.65/kg, while heifers sold for €2.00-2.75/kg. Dry cows made €1.25-2.05/kg.

6 Castlerea

The bigger numbers here were reflective of many sales yards last week where prices for the better animal remained firm. Plainer weanlings continue to experience difficulties. Among the top prices on the day for bullocks were the €1,260 paid for a 465kg Charolais and the €1,350 for 540kg Limousin. Trade on the heifer side saw strong prices with a 420kg Limousin X at €1,150, while a 410kg Limousin cracked on to €1,430. Heavier samples saw 575-600kg Limousins sell from €1,465-1,565/hd. Young calves sold from €100-325/hd, with runners making €290-580/hd for continentals. Calf buyers were also noticeably selective when it came to quality.

7 Roscommon

While the trade moved well for weanling bulls, with prices averaging €2.54/kg, the weanling heifer trade saw buyers exert downward pressure on poorer-quality stock, with average prices settling at €2.37/kg. Samples on the heifer side included a 460kg Limousin at €2.22/kg, a 260kg Charolais X at €2.59/kg, and a 305kg Charolais at €2.79/kg. On the bull side there was plenty of heavy action, with 570-625kg Limousins selling for €2.35-2.56/kg, while at the lighter end you had 290-310kg Charolais cattle making €2.61-2.96/kg.

