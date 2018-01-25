GALLERY: Bullock prices the one bright light from a sluggish week at the marts

Before receiving the ringside figures for last week, I had expected mart prices to show some signs of stability even allowing for recent wobbles in factory prices.

There was even the possibility that prices might strengthen as men with cattle killed hit a market place that should be running seasonally tight on forward stock.

However, looking at the ringside figures, the trade appears to be sluggish. That said, the numbers aren't really there yet to give a proper indication of what direction the trade is heading in. There are some men anxious enough to replace stock but the combination of bad weather, falling factory prices, limited mart numbers and questions about how much fodder is about are all feeding into an air of uncertainty around the trade.

23/1/2018 Athenry Mart . Lot Number 54 Weight 810K DOB 23/3/07 Breed CHX Sex F Price Û1540 Photo Brian Farrell

The bullock table, however, does show some touches of upward movement in about half the weight categories but all the heifer averages headed south last week. The issue of a lack of numbers, I suspect, had possibly more to do with how the heifer performed last week than a sudden and chronic collapse in confidence.

23/1/2018 Athenry Mart . Lot Number 17 Weight 740K DOB Jan 07 Breed LMX Sex F Price Û1550 Photo Brian Farrell