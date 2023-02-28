Frenzy at marts despite feedlots’ best efforts to take heat out of trade

There are two sides to every coin, and there are two possibilities as to how the mart trade may develop in the near future, given the good weather.

Will we see an early turnout of stock and will this tempt grass buyers to move earlier than normal at the marts? Or will mart buyers wait to see if the recent factory price pulls actually dampen the trade?

Last week there was no let-up in demand with bullocks from 400-599kg up 4-14c/kg to €2.65-2.74/kg.

However, the better continental bullock at this weight made €3.21-3.23/kg or €1,284-1,935/hd.

At the other end of spectrum, Friesian bullocks from 400-599kg generally sold for €2.22-2.37/kg, with the better ones €2.42-2.55/kg or €968-1,527/hd.

I said last week that factory and feedlot buying was in danger of pushing that 400-600kg store out of the reach of grass finishers.

The decision of the factories to pull their quotes over the last three weeks was driven by the need to make Irish beef more competitive in the UK and on the continent. I have more on this in my factory report.

On the ground, the consensus was that those price pulls were an attempt by factories to take some of the heat out of the mart trade — if that’s the case, the plan hasn’t worked so far.

A number of agents who buy for feedlots told me their instructions last week were to “sit on their hands”.

While the figures show no real fall-off in prices for store bullocks and only minor downward pressure on store heifers, several mart managers noted that the trade for heavy cattle “was not as hot” as previously.

The agents also told me that some of their farmer customers — especially those who operate a seven-month grazing system to qualify for their Single Farm Payments — were the ones now driving the trade.

Adding to the frenzy — and that’s what it has become — is the slowing in the entry of 400-600kg stores last week, after the initial surge in mart numbers in January.

Numbers were still respectable but that was because there was a noticeable increase in the number of yearling stock presenting. The number of cull cows was also back at many marts last week.

So what have we got? Smaller mart turnouts and a lot of buyers worried that they may not be able to source the numbers they need for grass.

Also, lighter stores have already been let out of their winter accommodation in some areas as farmers decide to make the best of the dry weather. Granted, most if not all are being fed the odd round bale and can be rehoused relatively quickly if needs be, but psychological effect of being able to turn cattle out early should not be underestimated.

Once settled, outside stock always look better. Their appearance brings confidence that stack of bales that were viewed as being barely adaquate for the winter can take on the glow of money in the bank.

All farmers plan well in advance for all sorts of eventualities, including an early spring.

For those hoping mart prices might ease, the last thing they need once this dry spell ends is for the weather to turn mild and grass to start growing.

In the Know – around the marts

Dowra

Patsy Smith noted that shippers with contract for Turkey were well fit during his weanling sale And the typical farmer also had no hesitation in keeping his hand up.

So 200-300kg bulls averaged €3.34/kg with a top call of €4.48/kg. 300-400kg bulls averaged €3.19/kg, to a top of €3.87/kg.

Among the heifers 200-300kgs sold for €2.83-3.96/kg, averaging €3.23/kg. Patsy notes that the average weight of his weanlings is reducing as farmers decide to sell earlier because of increased costs.

​

Athenry

At 320, numbers here were about average for the time of year. Trade was strong with the turnout made up mainly of bullocks and cull cows.

The heavy beef bullocks included a 740kg Limousin at €2,160, with two 695kg Limousins averaging €2,060/hd. On the lighter side a 385kg Angus sold to €1,000 with a 440kg Charolais making €1,500 while a 30kg Friesian made €770.

Top calls among the cull cows saw a 785kg Limousin sell to €2,290, followed by a 690kg Limousin at €2,140.

​

Ballymote

David Faulken reportedThere was a turnout of 350 bullocks at the spring show and sale. Prices were solid, as would be expected for a special sale, with 600kg+ bullocks selling for €3.00-3.30/kg, while lighter stock pushed onto €4.00/kg.

Typical of those 600kg+ bullocks were twelve 600kg Charolais that averaged €3.48/kg, with a further eight 600kgs making €3.33/kg. Limousin, Charolais and Angus from 570-580kg averaged €3.28/kg.

At the lighter end 340-350kg continentals sold for €1,100-1,400/hd while light Angus made €3.00-3.10/kg.

​

Dingle

Nelius McAuliffe reported aA turnout of 420 animals, with half being calves. A lot of the bigger stock fell into the yearling category, with 280-300kg 12-month-old bullocks and heifers making €2.55-2.80/kg.

In the store section 530kg Angus bullocks sold to €1,530/kg or €2.89/kg, while 500kg Hereford stores topped out at €2.78/kg.

Cull cow numbers were back but their trade remained strong.

​

Kilrush

There were 400 animals on offer here, with numbers of calves appearing earlier than normal. This saw Friesian bulls sell for €15-90/hd, with Angus types €50-160/hd and Herefords €80-155/hd.

Numbers of yearling stock were also stronger. Among those lighter steers were six 323kg Herefords that averaged €3.34/kg, with two at 407kg making €2.84/kg, while a 295kg Limousin made €1,020 or €3.39/kg.

In the mid store section, four 469kg Angus made €2.92/kg, while five 503kg Friesians averaged €2.28/kg, with a further five at 553kgs averaging €2.48/kg.

On the yearling side among the heifers, four 239kg Charolais sold to €3.35/kg, with a single at 230kg making €800 or €3.69/kg.

​

Ballymahon

William Jones reports numbers as increasing steadily. Prior to last week, cull cows had tended to dominate but his last sale saw increased bullock numbers.

Prices for cull cows remained firm with 555kg Friesian feeders selling to €1,050/hd and a top 815kg Limousin making €2,700. On the bullock side 750kg Friesians sold to a €1,780/hd while ten 665kg Charolais averaged €2,000/hd.

In general William reported 550kg+ bullocks as averaging €1,000/hd with the weight. Among the weanlings prices ranged from €900-1,000, averaging around the €3.00-3.10/kg mark with the likes of 265kg dairy X Angus heading to Turkey at €850/hd.

Headford

Here too bullock numbers climbed last week with 18 pens on offer as cow numbers held steady. Cull cows sold for 2.03-2.74/kg, with the top call going to a 730kg Simmental at €2,000.

The bullocks included a 590kg Limousin at €3.32/kg, a 555kg Charolais at €3.21/kg and a 535kg Angus at €2.90/kg.

Aged heifers improved by 34c/kg, with the tops from 525-540kg selling from €2.90-3.26/kg. Heavier heifers operated from €2.70-3.00/kg.

Among the weanling heifers, 406kg Angus sold to €3.06/kg with the best of the Limousins €2.70-3.10/kg. Best of the 330-400kg bull weanlings sold for €2.70-3.43/kg.