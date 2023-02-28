Farming

Farming

Frenzy at marts despite feedlots’ best efforts to take heat out of trade

Bullocks from 400-599kg up 4-14c/kg to €2.65-2.74/kg

Hot trade: This 750kg Limousin heifer sold for €2,600 at Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Hot trade: This 750kg Limousin heifer sold for €2,600 at Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

There are two sides to every coin, and there are two possibilities as to how the mart trade may develop in the near future, given the good weather.

Will we see an early turnout of stock and will this tempt grass buyers to move earlier than normal at the marts? Or will mart buyers wait to see if the recent factory price pulls actually dampen the trade?

