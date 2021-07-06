Fleshed cows and heavy cattle lead the way as market remains buoyant

The battle for fleshed cows and heavy cattle is still the main story in the marts, as competition between factory agents and Northern buyers continues to set the trade alight.

The general consensus in the industry is that farmers are making sure of their money by bringing fat cattle and cows to the marts at the moment.

“They are taking the vagaries of grading and fat scores out of the equation, and that could be worth up to €100/hd in some cases,” was one mart manager’s analysis.

The strong prices have been reflected in increased numbers in marts across the south, although marts in the northern half of the country generally reported smaller turnouts.

Read More

Some reports suggest that the factories are not as hungry for cows as they are beginning to get them somewhat easier this week.

However, some very fancy prices were still paid in the marts. The €2,190 for a 985kg Charolais at Tullamore is indicative of the strength of demand.

Excellent prices were also paid in Corrin Mart, Fermoy. The better Continentals made €700 to €900 with the weight, while Friesians made up to €400 with the €1/kg.

Mart manager Seán Leahy said young cows made close to heifer prices. He cited the case of two Limousins that made €1,400 or close to €800 with the weight.

The Ringside averages demonstrate the preference in the sales rings for heavy cattle. As the table illustrates, the average prices for both bullocks and heifers under 500kg were back by 3-11c/kg.

The biggest drop was recorded in the averages for 400-499kg bullocks. This may be a reflection of tightening grass supplies; in which case, the weekend’s rains will have been welcome.

The Ringside averages confirm that the trade for heavier cattle has held at the very high levels of the last few weeks.

In Tullamore, factory-fit cattle sold for €1,100 to €1,200 with the weight. It was a similar story in Fermoy. Beef bullocks sold to €1,200 with the €1/kg, with the majority making €800-1,100 over.

Beef heifers ranged from €530 with the weight to €1,100 over. Seán Leahy said more rain will be needed to keep a floor on the trade for lighter stores.

The trade for finished cattle has also been helped by strong demand from Northern buyers.

Around the marts

Ennis

There was an increase in numbers here last week with almost 400 on offer. Trade was very strong all round, with some exceptional prices for some real top quality breeding type heifers.

Calf numbers were small but met a strong trade for the 50 on offer, with a top call of €495. Small numbers of sucklers on offer and pairs made to €1,900. Surprisingly strong trade for heavier bulls over 400kg but some excellent stock in this category.

Sample prices included: LMX 385kg at €1,130; CHX 475kg at €1,350; CHX 490kg at €1,420.

Tullamore

Brisk trade again at GVM Tullamore mart last week. It reported many factory fit cattle making an ‘incredible’ €1,100 to €1,200 with the weight.

Sample prices included: a 750kg Charolais bullock at €1,980; an Angus heifer at 740kg making €1,820; a Charolais bullock at 755kg at €1,790; and a Charolais heifer at 625kg made €1,770. Cull cows made up to €2,190 for a 985kg Charolais.

Kilkenny

A bigger sale of cattle with trade still strong for beef and forward store bullocks and heifers.

Bullocks over 600kg sold from €1.75-2.81/kg or €960-2,150/hd for a 870kg Angus. Some Friesian bullock prices were reduced compared to last week but quality store bullocks and heifers are still selling well. Forward store heifers made €1.90-2.60/kg or €550-1,260/hd. Cull cows met a 100pc clearance and reached a top call of €2,160.

Kilmallock

A big sale for late June saw 850 stock sell for ‘super prices’ last week. Farmers, exporters, feedlots and factory agents all competed at the ringside and online for stock.

Bullocks sold for up to €1,610 each or €2.48/kg. Dry cows made up to €1,370/hd or €2.38/kg.

Heifers sold for up to €1,610 each or €2.76/kg. There were seven dairy stock on offer and they sold for up to €1,370. Up to €425 was paid in the calf ring.

Heavy bulls sold for up to €2,180. A special entry of Pedigree Hereford cows with calves at foot sold for up to €1,840.

Fermoy

There was a good bounce in numbers at Corrin last week. The increase was primarily in heavy cattle and cows, with a 20pc lift to 700 cattle.

A very strong trade for well-fleshed cows was helped by Northern buyers.

Some of the better prices included €1,450 for a 670kg Limousin, with a 700kg cow of the same breed making €1,620.

A 565kg Friesian sold for €940, while a 580kg Friesian made €960.

Mart manager Seán Leahy said close to heifer prices was paid for young cows. He cited the case to two Limousins that made €1,400 or close to €800 with the weight.

Beef bullocks sold to €1,200 with the €1/kg, with the majority making €800-1,100 over. Beef heifers ranged from €530 with the weight to €1,100 over.

Seán said more rain will be needed to keep a floor on the trade for lighter stores.

Dowra

A bigger sale was reported here on Saturday, with 390 cattle sold.

The heavy beef cattle were again in demand with some very fancy prices paid, including an Angus bullock at 765kg making €1,880 and a Charolais bullock at 710kg, making €1,840.

There was also some good prices for store heifers in the 400-500kg category, with a Belgian Blue at 490kg selling for €1,600 and a 470kg Charolais making €1,550.

Quality bull weanlings were also dearer.

Sample prices included a 370kg Charolais sold at €1,190, a 440kg Angus sold at €1,140, and a 340kg Limousin sold at €1,070.