Fleshed cows and heavy cattle lead the way as market remains buoyant

Line-up: Some of the stock on sale at New Ross mart on Saturday, July 3. Photo: Roger Jones.

Line-up: Some of the stock on sale at New Ross mart on Saturday, July 3. Photo: Roger Jones.

Line-up: Some of the stock on sale at New Ross mart on Saturday, July 3. Photo: Roger Jones.

Line-up: Some of the stock on sale at New Ross mart on Saturday, July 3. Photo: Roger Jones.

Martin Coughlan

The battle for fleshed cows and heavy cattle is still the main story in the marts, as competition between factory agents and Northern buyers continues to set the trade alight.

The general consensus in the industry is that farmers are making sure of their money by bringing fat cattle and cows to the marts at the moment.

“They are taking the vagaries of grading and fat scores out of the equation, and that could be worth up to €100/hd in some cases,” was one mart manager’s analysis.

