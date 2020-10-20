Farming

Feedlot demand fuels strong prices for heavy steers

Stable: Most marts are reporting a steady trade despite the continuing rise in numbers

Stable: Most marts are reporting a steady trade despite the continuing rise in numbers

Brian Farrell

The traditionally strong numbers at this time of year was even more pronounced last week ahead of the latest round of Covid restrictions.

Panic selling, however, is not a factor. New Ross mart manager Jim Bushe noted that while his sale on Saturday was very big, there was no anxious edge to the trade. “The numbers were huge and there was a definite feeling that something was coming, but there was no panic.”

