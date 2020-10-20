Feedlot demand fuels strong prices for heavy steers

The traditionally strong numbers at this time of year was even more pronounced last week ahead of the latest round of Covid restrictions.

Panic selling, however, is not a factor. New Ross mart manager Jim Bushe noted that while his sale on Saturday was very big, there was no anxious edge to the trade. “The numbers were huge and there was a definite feeling that something was coming, but there was no panic.”

Thomas Potterton of Delvin Mart also reported rising numbers that he suspected was down to Covid concerns. “There is no doubt that the farmers are worried about Covid and how that will affect the trade and some are probably buying ahead of themselves because of it,” he told me.

Despite the rising numbers, looking at the ringside tables you will see that while heifer averages fell, bullock prices actually strengthened. There was a similar trend in the weanling trade.

Looking at the bullocks, the biggest overall increase in average prices happened among heavy and forward 600kg+ steers as their overall average rose 9c/kg to €2.03/kg. There are still reasonable numbers of these heavier types turning up at marts across the country, but their numbers are starting to wane.

Overall average prices in the 500-599kg section rose by just 3c/kg last week settling on €1.98/kg, but demand for the better conformation animal at this weight saw the top quarter overall average gain 9c/kg to €2.37/kg. This puts the better bullock onto €1,185-1,420/h.

Prices in the 400-499kg section rose just 2c/kg to finish the week on an overall average of €1.91/kg driven by a 4c/kg increase in the value of the lesser animal to €1.53/kg.

Clout

Returning to the strong performance of those 600kg+ bullocks, Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea Mart said: “The job has moved on, it’s all about numbers and the feedlots have the numbers, they have the clout, but they also need numbers. I can’t get my head around why you’d want to risk feed cattle when the mart trade is where it is for those good forward types,” he told me.

The other area that saw positive movement last week was the bull weanling.

While numbers are coming they appear slower this year, possibly because farmers have to work through the requirements to qualify for the BEEP scheme.

This limited supply, coupled with stronger demand because of concerns over possible Covid restrictions helped overall averages for the bull under 300kgs as he rose by up to €60/hd.





In the know...

Gortatlea

It was a seasonally big sale and mart manager Maurice Brosnan said despite prices probably easing by around 20c/kg over the last month, he’d consider the trade for bullocks and heifers “steady, but at a lower level.”

The typical Aberdeen Angus or Hereford store sold from around €1.70-2.00/kg with the tops of the continentals ranging from €2.20-2.40/kg.

Although numbers were small, a strong trade for weanlings saw both Angus heifers and bulls average from €2.20-2.40/kg with plainer lots back to €2/kg.

New Ross

There were very large numbers with a strong selling trade.

Beef bullocks sold from €620-1,040/hd over the €1/kg with beef heifers selling to a very strong €1,070/hd over the weight.

Hereford and Angus store bullocks made €325-580/hd over their weight, with continentals averaging €450-780/hd over the €1/kg.

Angus and Hereford store heifers made from €290-480/hd with the €1/kg, while continental types averaged €380-655/hd with their weight.

Heavy Friesian bullocks sold from €355-540/hd with

the €1/kg, with lighter lots making from €170-285/hd over the weight.

Delvin

There were bigger numbers and mart manager Maurice Potterton reported the trade, as still holding very well. Bullocks under 400kgs sold from €1.70-2.52/kg, with the 500-550kg steer averaging €1.68-2.26/kg.

The 600-650kg bullock averaged €1.92/kg, a vast improvement on the €1.66/kg from this time last year. 300-400kg heifers averaged €1.89/kg to a top of €2.22/kg with those in the 400-500kg range averaging €1.84 while at the top end a 465kg Charolais saw €2.28/kg.

Heavier heifers averaged €1.89/kg, with the top call seeing a 575kg Limousin clicking €2.21/kg. Cull cows sold from €1/kg to €1.70/kg.

Carnew

Weanling numbers will grow as the year presses, but at 430 head this was still a good showing with farmers the main customers.

Sample prices on the bull side included two 463kg Charolais at €2.16/kg, three 418kg Limousins €2.49/kg and three 240kg Angus at €1.83/kg.

At the heavier end, a 610kg Charolais made €1.97/kg, two 600kg Simmentals averaged €1.97/kg, while three 508kg Limousins saw €2.16/kg.

Among the heifers were four 395kg Limousins at €2.25/kg, with four Angus making €1.75/kg, while two 360kg Charolais made €2.19/kg.

Manorhamilton

Mart manager Ivan Moffitt said that the absence of shippers who have their quota of weanlings affected the trade.

“They were a big loss especially for the plainer 300kg bull that they were giving €2.00-2.10/kg for.”

The 300-350kg bull made €2.20-2.40/kg, while the heifer trade was “steadier than the bulls because there are more men to buy them.”

Northern buyers were keen for heavy stock, giving up to €2.40/kg for heavy steers.

Carraigallen

It was a story of bigger numbers and steady prices here.

Some of the exceptional prices paid included a selection of 200-300kg Charolais bulls that sold from €3.77-4.22/kg helping the overall average in this section to €2.65/kg.

Among the 400-500kg bulls prices averaged €2.21/kg to a top of €2.79/kg.

Mountbellew

Bigger numbers with plenty of buyers active saw continental 400-450kg store bullocks making over €2.50/kg.

Similar weight heifers topped €2.22/kg, in what was a lively trade.

Among the weanling heifers were a 335kg Limousin that sold for €2.69/kg, with a lighter 285kg Limousin making €3.09/kg, while a selection of 310kg Charolais heifers averaged from €2.42-2.55/kg.