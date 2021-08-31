Farmer buyers need to stand up and fight their corner

I’ve had plenty of feedback since last week’s report that some marts have started charging both sellers’ and buyers’ commissions to owners caught bidding on their own stock.

Several correspondents noted that with a general reduction in mart attendance, due to buyers and sellers being happy to observe proceedings online, the dealing fraternity ringside now have more scope to influence the market through their old tactic of ‘claiming’ animals ahead of them coming into the ring.

This, some farmer buyers tell me, is enough to put them off bidding or to send them scurrying out to the privacy of their cars to bid online in peace. At a sale, you don’t generally want someone bending your ear in the hope you’ll “stand down” and allow them to buy “the only bullock I’m interested in”.

Read More

However, this is an open market and if you’re not prepared to some degree to fight your corner and take all the hubbub in your stride, you should find someone who is.

If you’ve ever watched trading on the floor of a stock exchange in the traditional manner, you’ll know that those in suits don’t make their day’s profit by sitting quietly.

Remember this: dealers will never make a market dear when buying, because they need to be sure of a profit the day they sell.

Farmers, on the other hand, sometimes don’t know when to stop. If as a seller you’re not happy with the price — whoever is bidding — you can always bring them home. Also, some poorer-quality stock may only have dealer interest.

With the market appearing strong as we head into autumn, another question raised by correspondents was whether there is enough real money in the system to pay all bills.

The cattle business has always operated to some degree on credit for stock purchases. Was that stocking loan that was paid off in the winter and then renewed adequate for all requirements, given how mart prices have developed?

If not did some buyers access additional credit from their banks on the strength of the current trade and numbers held? Or are some buyers potentially eating into the reserves put aside to pay contractors, feed merchants and co-ops?

Were buyers and sellers better informed about the trade before the introduction of online sales platforms? Did those casual conversations at marts afford an opportunity to access the trade in a far broader sense than the current culture of click and collect?

With the levels of investment needed to stay at the job having risen dramatically this year, there is a feeling out there that cattle farming has become a high-stakes poker game?

In the Know – Around the Marts

Roscrea

At 600, numbers here were back a little on previous weeks.

Michael Harty reported more farmer buyers with cattle killed present and keen to do business.

“Prices for that better 400-500kg bullock were up 20c/kg at €2.70/kg, with €3/kg also happening,” he said.

Also doing better was the Hereford bullock, generally €2.10-2.15/kg, but the better Angus slipped to €2.00-2.20/kg, with Angus heifers also a touch easier. Forward Angus types could still click €2.30/kg.

Friesian stores sold from €1.60-1.80/kg.

Kanturk

Numbers fell back here, but prices held steady.

Sample prices among the cull cows included an 855kg Simmental at €1,700, with various 600-640kg Friesians selling from €980-1,090/hd.

On the heifer side, the better 500-600kg Hereford sold from €2.10-2.20/kg while the best of the 490-500kg Limousins made up to €2.40/kg.

Among the bullocks a 722kg Hereford sold for €1,470, with his possible replacement at 473kg making €1,040.

Among the Angus types, 605kgs made €1,240, with 390kgs seeing the hammer at €820.

Ennis

A good turnout included 800-920kg continental and Angus cull cows selling from €2.20-2.36/kg, with lighter Angus and Friesians making €1.50-2.00/kg.

With good activity both ringside and online, the trade for heifers was sharper.

Samples included four 396kg Limousins at €2.55/kg and a 690kg Charolais also at €2.55/kg, while three 498kg Herefords made €2.09/kg.

Gerry Finnerty said: “Where your good 400kg store heifer is concerned, men are willing to give up to €2.80/kg because they know they will grow into the money.”

Delvin

Thomas Potterton’s figures for the month show that on average your bullock under €500kg averaged €150/hd stronger than for August 2020.

Last week the general run of those lighter bullocks sold from €2.10-2.20/kg, with the tops seeing €2.75/kg.

Thomas’s figures also show that his 500-550kg bullock is €176/hd ahead of this time last year, with the tops last week making €2.49/kg ,while those in the 650kg+ averaged €2.15/kg — €188/hd stronger than last year.

Cull cows continue to break records, with a 935kg Limousin making €2,090.

Skibbereen

Dennis O’Donoghue noted that while his numbers were back on previous weeks, they were still bigger than normal.

This left heifers to sell from €250-735/hd over the €/kg, with weanling heifers making €210-505/hd over their weight.

Hereford and Angus bullocks made €280-970/hd with the weight, while continentals sold from €350-840/hd with the weight. Weanling bulls made from €215-655/hd over the €/kg.

Carnew

There were smaller numbers of sucklers and cull cows on offer here than last week. Prices for heavy beef cows rose by €50-80/hd, with the top call seeing a 896kg Charolais making €2,020.

A dispersal sale of aged Angus and Herefords sucklers saw prices in general operate from €1,200-1,450.

Limousin cows with calves at foot ranged from €1,750-2,120 per unit.

In the beef ring strong demand saw a 640kg Angus bullock make €1,490, while among the better 540-590kg stores you wouldn’t have much change out of €1,350 or €1,450 for that matter.

Cootehill

Geoffrey Drury was delighted with his weanling sale, saying that after a very good summer stock were in “top order”.

On the prices front, strong local support saw the top ten prices dominated by Charolais, with the prices achieved for those ten ranging from €2.87/kg for 415kgs to €3.51/kg for 285kgs.

Samples among the heifer weanlings included a 345kg Charolais at €2.81/kg, while two Charolais averaging 360kgs sold from €2.61-2.78/kg.