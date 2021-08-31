Farming

Farming

Farmer buyers need to stand up and fight their corner

Dealers have more scope to influence market ringside as many farmers retreat to tranquility of online bidding

Bathed in golden light: A pair of bullocks in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Bathed in golden light: A pair of bullocks in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

I’ve had plenty of feedback since last week’s report that some marts have started charging both sellers’ and buyers’ commissions to owners caught bidding on their own stock.

Several correspondents noted that with a general reduction in mart attendance, due to buyers and sellers being happy to observe proceedings online, the dealing fraternity ringside now have more scope to influence the market through their old tactic of ‘claiming’ animals ahead of them coming into the ring.

This, some farmer buyers tell me, is enough to put them off bidding or to send them scurrying out to the privacy of their cars to bid online in peace. At a sale, you don’t generally want someone bending your ear in the hope you’ll “stand down” and allow them to buy “the only bullock I’m interested in”.

