Farmer buyers happy to pay big money for quality stock

Ringside consultation: This heifer sold for €6,200 at the Irish Limousin Society special show in Carrick-on-Shannon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

The run of large autumn sales continued last week, with prices for bullocks and heifers at marts across the country largely stable, although the lighter 350-399kg heifer gave up a good portion of the gains she recorded the previous week.

Demand for beef and forward stores was a little easier, with recent factory price cuts continuing to affect confidence, but given that factory prices did not fall last week as had been expected, any reductions in price were relatively slight.

600kg+ bullocks slipped 2c/kg overall to €2.43/kg, with the better bullock at this weight back 1c/kg to €2.80/kg overall.

On the heifer side, the 600kg+ animal also eased but by just 1c/kg to €2.50/kg, while the better animal was down 2c/kg to €2.74/kg.

David Faulken of Ballymote reckoned that demand from those with cattle killed has lifted the average price of his 550-650kg store by as much as €100/hd in two weeks. He calculated his prices for forward-type continentals as €2.60-2.80/kg.

At €2.80/kg for the better one he is bang in line with the overall national average price of the better bullock over 500kg on our ringside table.

Thomas Potterton of Delvin had also been doing a bit of number-crunching, comparing current prices with this time last year.

He found that the biggest increases are concentrated on the bullock side at weights over 550kg.

“The figures here show that the average price of your 550-600kg bullock is stronger by €200/hd for bullocks and €210/hd for those over 600kg,” he said.

With weanling sales getting into full swing, the emphasis in this time of very high input costs from those buying is all on quality.

David Faulken noted at his special sale of weanling bulls that when the quality was right, “farmers are not afraid to give €4.00/kg for bulls in the 270-280kg range, while the tops of those from 350-360kg sold to €1,600/hd.”

In the bigger picture, David noted, “there is definitely a demand for cattle, but from talking to lads I get the impression that many are being wary. I get the feeling they may not buy as many as other years because of feeding costs but what they will buy will be quality.”

Thomas Potterton also noted that the weanling trade has started very positively, with farmer buying again driving the trade.

“We had 250 on offer and it was noticeable that shippers found the going tough, especially for the quality animal,” he said.

With buyers now targeting quality weanlings at prices up to and over 4.00/kg, where previously the limit was €3.00/kg, those selling may be of a mind to change the car on the lines of Janis Joplin’s 1970s ditty, “Oh Lord, won’t you buy me a Mercedes Benz.”

In the Know – around the marts

Ballymote

David Faulken reported a good trade across all sections, with a lot of lighter stores on offer.

The 480-520kg bullock made €2.35-2.45/kg but the 560-580kg store was where the real action was, with the better one selling for €2.90/kg while those of slightly lesser quality made €2.60-2.70/kg.

Strong demand for store cows for feeding saw 650-660kgs sell to €1,600/hd.

On the weanling side there was very strong interest with “farmers not afraid to give €4.00/kg”. Good Charolais bulls from 270-320kg sold for €1,100-1,250/hd, with the tops of the 350-360kg cohort tipping €1,400/hd.

Delvin

Thomas Potterton also reported a strong trade with 500 cattle on offer and 250 weanlings.

400-500kg bullocks averaged €2.20/kg with a top call of €2.90. The top call in the 500-550kg section was €2.76/kg, with the average again €2.20/kg. The 550-600kgs averaged €2.40/kg to a top of €2.95/kg.

Thomas noted that for September, bullocks over 550kg were €200/hd on average stronger than 12 months ago.

Heifers from €300-400kg averaged €2.10/kg to a top of €2.88/kg. The 400-500kg heifer averaged €2.30/kg to a top of €2.65/kg. 500kg-600kg heifers averaged €2.85/kg while quality heavier beef saw the tops make €2.50-2.73/kg.

Balla

The 50th anniversary sale was always going to bring more numbers and saw the 1,000-head mark broken. Prices too were bigger, with bullocks from 400-500kg averaging €2.81/kg, while the 500kg+ section averaged €2.83/kg with the top call seeing a 685kg Limousin reaching €2,270 or €3.31/kg.

Heifers under 400kg averaged €2.58/kg with 400-500kgs on €2.65/kg, while those over 500kg averaged €2.71/kg.

Northern buyers online put a strong floor under the cull cow trade as the tops moved over the €3.00/kg mark.

Carnew

The weanling show and sale on Wednesday saw 500 on offer, with keen interest all round. Feeding bulls sold from €2.30-3.20/kg with bulls for shipping making €3.30-3.45/kg.

Heifer weanlings for shipping made €3.20-4.10/kg with feeder types €2.30-3.40/kg.

Saturday’s general sale was just shy of 900 animals. Continental beef and forward bullocks sold for €1,700-2,420/hd, with continental stores €1,100-1,680/hd.

Heavy Angus and Hereford bullocks sold from €1,350-2,100/hd with Angus and Hereford stores €810-1,270/hd, while Friesian bullock made €450-1,210/hd.

Heavy and forward continental heifers sold for €1,400-2,320/hd, with stores €960-1,620/hd and heavy Angus and Herefords €1,210-1,540/hd.

Ballinakill

There were just over 650 cattle on offer, with trade “a little quieter” despite the tops in all bullock, heifer and weanling categories breaking the €3.00/kg barrier.

Heavy bullocks sold from €2.25-3.10/kg, with forward types €2.20-3.20/kg and lighter stores €2.25-3.25/kg.

Beef heifers made €2.20-3.05/kg with stores €2.30-3.15/kg.

Weanlings bulls made €2.10-3.25/kg with weanling heifers €2.20-3.15/kg. Dry cows sold for €1.85-2.65/kg.

Listowel

A strong entry of stock, about half of which were cull cows. Tighter 550-700kg culls sold for €1.30-2.13/kg with most €1.40-€1.60selling up or down 10c/kg from the €1.50/kg mark.

Numbers of heavy factory-type Friesians over 700kg were small; they sold for €1.70-2.04/kg with most €1.90-2.00/kg mark.

Angus cows over 700kg made €1.90-2.04/kg, with those from 550-600kg selling for €1.50-1.74/kg.

On the bullock side continental types sold for €2.13-2.71/kg, with Hereford and Angus types €2.10-2.38/kg. The small number of Friesians on offer sold for €1.76-2.13/kg.

Among the heifers Angus types made €1.90-2.34/kg with continentals €2.00-2.46/kg, while 500kg Friesian bull weanlings averaged €1.92/kg.

Ennis

There was also a fine turnout of cull cows and heifers here last week, with numbers evenly split.

Good continental cows held but lesser quality was a bit harder to sell. The top calls among the continental heifers included a 510kg Charolais at €3.02/kg, a 640kg Limousin at €2.76/kg and a 455kg Charolais at 43.12/kg.

On the Hereford and Angus side, the best performances came from a 605kg Angus who sold for €2.60/kg, with two 490kg Angus making €2.59/kg, while a 710kg Hereford clicked €1,650 or €2.32/kg.