Falling numbers at marts prompt price rises – especially for lesser stock

Many farmers have had a good year and have cash in their hands, so are buying stock to reduce their tax bill

Indoors: Weanlings housed for the winter. Photo: Roger Jones

Indoors: Weanlings housed for the winter. Photo: Roger Jones

/

Indoors: Weanlings housed for the winter. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

Mart numbers continue to decline, resulting in prices for bullocks from 300-600kg edging further forward, while heifers reversed the falls recorded three weeks ago.

These rises are underpinned by the strengthening of factory prices, but there are other factors: many farmers have had a good year and have more cash in their hands than they’ve had for a long time, so are buying stock to reduce their tax bill.

