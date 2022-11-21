Falling numbers at marts prompt price rises – especially for lesser stock

Mart numbers continue to decline, resulting in prices for bullocks from 300-600kg edging further forward, while heifers reversed the falls recorded three weeks ago.

These rises are underpinned by the strengthening of factory prices, but there are other factors: many farmers have had a good year and have more cash in their hands than they’ve had for a long time, so are buying stock to reduce their tax bill.

However, looking in detail at last week’s ringside returns, there is an anomaly: the performance of the continental bullock.

While the overall average price of continentals rose by 32c/kg to €2.56/kg in the 400-599kg section and by 26c/kg stronger in the 500-599kg division to €2.64, the 300-399kg store slipped slightly to €2.53/kg, while those over 600kg came back 4c/kg to €2.55/kg.

​Was this due to a fall-off in quality? The poorer-quality continental over 600kg was unchanged at €2.26/kg while the better animal at that weight dropped 17c/kg to €2.96/kg.

Returns for Angus and Hereford bullocks didn’t suffer any reverse, with the overall average up 7-13c/kg. The driver of these increases was the lesser-quality animal: 300-399kgs were up 18c/kg to €1.89/kg, while your better quality at this weight only rose 6c/kg to €2.50/kg.

It’s largely the same story as you go up the weights: lesser quality improved by more: at 400-499kg, top Angus were up 11c/kg to €2.55/kg, with lesser ones up 14c/kg to €2.08.

At 500-599kg the tops rose 7c/kg to €2.56/kg and the lesser ones 17c/kg to €2.19/kg. In the 600kg+ section, better Hereford or Angus improved by 9c/kg to €2.63/kg, while bottom-quarter animals jumped 13c/kg to €2.15/kg.

On the Friesian side the improvements were more evenly spread, with better 300-399kg black and whites recording a 20c/kg increase to average €2.01/kg, while lesser ones were 14c/kg stronger at €1.38/kg.

In the 400-499kg division better Friesians rose 10c/kg to €2.07/kg with poorer types better by 8c/kg at €1.63/kg. In the 500-599kg section better stock went up 10c/kg, on an average of €2.23/kg, but the lesser type jumped 16c/kg to €1.83/kg.

In the 600kg+ section demand from factories also pushed prices.

Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea telling me that a batch of 680kg Friesians which would have made €1,300-1,350/hd three weeks ago sold for €1,600/hd. Nelius McAuliffe in Dingle noted that online buyers bought all his Angus over 480kg.

In Kilkenny George Candler’s numbers were back to 860, with a quarter of that number cull cows, but farmer demand for stores saw the tops under 500kg making up to €3.20/kg.

In the Know – around the marts

Kilkenny

There was a smaller sale on Thursday, with 860 animals, a quarter of whom were cull cows. An excellent trade saw very close to full clearances in some sectors.

Beef bullocks over 600kg sold from €2.10-2.85/kg, with 500-600kgs making €1.90-3.16/kg and 400-500kgs €170-3.23/kg. Lighter bullocks made €1.60-2.85/kg.

On the heifer side 600kg+ beef sold from €2.10-2.80/kg, with forward and light stores making €1.80-2.81/kg.

Continental cull cows sold for €1.50-2.60/kg, with better Friesians €1.30-2.20/kg and poorer types €0.60-1.20/kg.

​

Gortatlea

A turnout of 1,100, including 480 cull cows. Maurice Brosnan said demand had pushed plain culls up €100-200/hd in three weeks, with better cows up 20-30c/kg.

It was a similar story among the bullocks, with better 400-700kg Angus including those over-age pushed on to €2.30-2.60/kg, while continental stores made €2.60-3.00/kg.

The better factory cattle sold for €2.80-3.00/kg; a batch of 680kg Friesians who “would have made €1,300-1,350 three weeks ago” sold for €1,600/hd.

​

Ballinakill

With 500 cattle on offer, it was a similar story here. Prices moved up sharply, as an element of panic appeared to grip the trade, especially among farmers looking to source numbers.

Heavy bullocks sold for €2.20-3.06/kg, with forward stores making € 2.20-3.05/kg and lighter stores €2.25-3.15/kg.

On the heifer side beef sold from €2.35-2.90/kg with stores €2.20-3.20/kg.

Weanling bulls sold for €2.20-2.35/kg, with heifers €2.25-3.15/kg and dry cows €1.40-2.85/kg.

​

Dingle

Nelius McAuliffe also reported a serious trade for all types of cattle on Saturday.

On the heifer side Angus sold from €2.30-2.40/kg with Herefords €2.25-2.40/kg.

Among the bullocks farmer demand for Herefords saw 430kgs sell to €1,000/hd, while 550kg+ Angus ranged from €2.35-2.40/kg.

Numbers of Friesians were small, with one batch of non-quality assured at 660kg making €1,320/hd, illustrating the scale of factory demand.

It was similar situation on the cull cow side, with 650kg Friesians, short of full flesh, pushed to €1,100/hd by factory buyers looking for stock to slaughter.

​

Delvin

With a lot of bullocks and heifers gone, Thomas Potterton was not surprised that his sale tended smaller last week.

Bullocks under 450kg averaged €2.15/kg, with the tops selling to €2.90/kg. 500-550kg bullocks averaged €2.48/kg with the top call being €1,490, or €2.98/kg, paid for a 500kg Charolais.

At the heavy end 600-650kg bullocks averaged €2.55/kg, while 650kg+ steers averaged €2.61/kg.

There was a good run of heifers with those from 300-400kg averaging €2.20/kg to a top of €2.68/kg. 400-500kgs averaged €2.32/kg, with the 500kg+ category averaging €2.52/kg to a top of €2.89/kg.

​

Sixmilebridge

Joe Clune reported a turnout of 350 last Saturday which would be standard for the day of the year, but “demand was unreal. We could have sold three times that number.”

Continental stores of 500kg sold rapidly at an average of €3.00/kg, while 500kg Angus bullocks averaged €2.60/kg with Angus heifers on €2.40-2.50/kg.

Looking to the future Joe can see factories having to pay more.

However, he feels that meal prices need to be monitored carefully, saying: “If fatteners got an extra 40- 50c/kg in the factories, will the meal merchants decide, ‘we’ll have some of that thank you’? That needs to watched.”

​

Ennis

There were just over 500 bullocks on offer here, with average prices stronger by 75/hd.

The biggest demand was for forward and beef types, with the tops of the continental bullocks over 650kg selling from €2.80/kg to just shy of €3.00/kg as an 810kg Limousin saw the hammer at €2,370.

On the Angus side two at 595kg averaged €2.82/kg, while a single weighing 655kg made €2.85/kg.

Among the lighter divisions, four 530kg Limousins averaged €3.11/kg, while a 530kg Friesian sold to

€2.30/kg, followed by two 590kg Herefords at €2.56/kg.